Body Positivity Star Meghan Trainor Unrecognizable After Weight-Loss Transformation, Sparks Fury
Celebrities, News

Body Positivity Star Meghan Trainor Unrecognizable After Weight-Loss Transformation, Sparks Fury

Meghan Trainor Made You Look again!

The pop diva, 31, who famously sang about embracing curves, fueled Ozempic rumors with her recent snapshots on Instagram.

As she posed for the camera, the singer was wearing a sheer chiffon dress on top of a white T-shirt matched with white arm and leg warmers and white leather shark boots.

    The comments section of her post erupted with both admiration and shock.

    Many fixated on the lyrics of her smash hit All About That Bass, in which she sings, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”

    “Oh so we’re not all about that bass no more?” asked one social media user.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    “Where did all the bass go?” questioned another.

    Some speculated the use of Ozempic to aid her weight loss.

    “All about that bass? All about that Ozempic,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.

    “Don’t promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech,” a critic said

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    “‘All about that bass’??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble,” one said.

    “Shame on you lol … Don’t promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech,” said one. “Hollywood doesn’t need any more of those.”

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Another wrote, “Im sick of ozempic ffs.”

    “Wheres ur body positivity gone?” one asked.

    “I see you drank the Ozempic Kool Aid as well,” another critic said. “You used to stand out, now you blend in with all of the plastic Barbie Dolls on the shelf.”

    The pop diva’s husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara also commented on her picture

    Image credits: Meghan Trainor

    “At least admit you’re on Ozempic. @meghantrainor  It’s quite obvious,” another claimed.

    Amid the usual internet snark, her husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara showed her some love by leaving a sweet comment.

    “Just the prettiest woman in the world,” he wrote.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Fans also praised her, with one saying, “You look so insanely amazing.”

    “NEW ERA ALREADY?? OMG SERVEEEEE,” one wrote.

    “You look like a princess,” said another.

    Meghan previously said she lost 60lbs after delivering her son via C-section.

    The singer spoke about her fitness regimen and said she loves lifting weights

    Image credits: Meghan Trainor

    “I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” she told People in 2023. “And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

    The mother-of-two recently touched upon her fitness regimen during a December interview. What “changed [her] life” was lifting weights, which she now enjoys more than running on a treadmill.

    Lifting weights boosts her energy levels, and she does it thrice a week, the singer said in an interview with Today.

    “I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much,” Meghan said

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    “I just saw I can be stronger, you know?” she told host Hoda Kotb and joked that she could lift her sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 1, like dumbbells.

    The Mother singer recently underwent cosmetic surgery as well to alter her “saggy sacks.”

    The Grammy winner said she underwent a breast lift and augmentation, sharing the results in an Instagram video earlier this month.

    The Grammy winner recently flaunted the results of cosmetic surgery to change her “saggy sacks”

    She also previously said on her podcast Workin’ on Upgrades that she may have gone a little too far with Botox injections and a “lip flip,” which requires injections to make the lips look fuller.

    “I cannot smile anymore,” she said in a November episode. “Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

    “Just celebrate the win,” a social media user said about her weight loss

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a woman embraced weight lifting and exercise which resulted in her losing weight and that's a betrayal to other women who don't do that? Did I get that right? Embraced exercise and weights, naturally lost weight/ body fat and now she's a traitor? Now THATS some toxic behaviour . . . .

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jotait avatar
    oldandafraid
    oldandafraid
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women can't win. She gets hate if she put on weight, she gets hate when she loses weight. Keyboard warriors need to get a life and let other people live theirs.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps an unpopular opinion, but I think if you go and sing about body positivity and then go using weight loss d***s, yes, people will judge you. If you did it because you happened to find something that you enjoy and weight loss happened to be part of that journey, then good for you! We’ll never know though, cos celebs will celeb. I hope she did it naturally cos there is no way she needed a weight loss d**g to lose weight, though. Some people out there did/do, celebs included, but she was never obese from looking at her (not sure about other countries but here 30 BMI is required or 25+ and weight-related medical issues to access weight loss d***s such as Ozempic).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
