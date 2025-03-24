Body Positivity Star Meghan Trainor Unrecognizable After Weight-Loss Transformation, Sparks Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor Made You Look again!

The pop diva, 31, who famously sang about embracing curves, fueled Ozempic rumors with her recent snapshots on Instagram.

As she posed for the camera, the singer was wearing a sheer chiffon dress on top of a white T-shirt matched with white arm and leg warmers and white leather shark boots.

Meghan Trainor’s recent pictures had netizens marveling at her weight-loss transformation



Image credits: meghantrainor

“Don’t promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech,” a critic said.

Her husband Daryl Sabara also commented on the photos.

The comments section of her post erupted with both admiration and shock.

Many fixated on the lyrics of her smash hit All About That Bass, in which she sings, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”

“Oh so we’re not all about that bass no more?” asked one social media user.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“Where did all the bass go?” questioned another.

Some speculated the use of Ozempic to aid her weight loss.

“All about that bass? All about that Ozempic,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“‘All about that bass’??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble,” one said.

“Shame on you lol … Don’t promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech,” said one. “Hollywood doesn’t need any more of those.”

Image credits: meghantrainor

Another wrote, “Im sick of ozempic ffs.”

“Wheres ur body positivity gone?” one asked.

“I see you drank the Ozempic Kool Aid as well,” another critic said. “You used to stand out, now you blend in with all of the plastic Barbie Dolls on the shelf.”

The pop diva’s husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara also commented on her picture

Image credits: Meghan Trainor

“At least admit you’re on Ozempic. @meghantrainor It’s quite obvious,” another claimed.

Amid the usual internet snark, her husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara showed her some love by leaving a sweet comment.

“Just the prettiest woman in the world,” he wrote.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Fans also praised her, with one saying, “You look so insanely amazing.”

“NEW ERA ALREADY?? OMG SERVEEEEE,” one wrote.

“You look like a princess,” said another.

Meghan previously said she lost 60lbs after delivering her son via C-section.

The singer spoke about her fitness regimen and said she loves lifting weights

Image credits: Meghan Trainor

“I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” she told People in 2023. “And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

The mother-of-two recently touched upon her fitness regimen during a December interview. What “changed [her] life” was lifting weights, which she now enjoys more than running on a treadmill.

Lifting weights boosts her energy levels, and she does it thrice a week, the singer said in an interview with Today.

“I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much,” Meghan said

Image credits: meghantrainor

“I just saw I can be stronger, you know?” she told host Hoda Kotb and joked that she could lift her sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 1, like dumbbells.

The Mother singer recently underwent cosmetic surgery as well to alter her “saggy sacks.”

The Grammy winner said she underwent a breast lift and augmentation, sharing the results in an Instagram video earlier this month.

The Grammy winner recently flaunted the results of cosmetic surgery to change her “saggy sacks”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

She also previously said on her podcast Workin’ on Upgrades that she may have gone a little too far with Botox injections and a “lip flip,” which requires injections to make the lips look fuller.

“I cannot smile anymore,” she said in a November episode. “Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

“Just celebrate the win,” a social media user said about her weight loss

