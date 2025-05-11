ADVERTISEMENT

A trending video online has reimagined what the most beautiful stars in showbiz would look like without any filters or fillers.

The clip, shared by a certified cosmetologist, was an “AI assumption” video that depicted stars with what was assumed to be their natural beauty without any kind of cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Meghan Fox, and Selena Gomez were some of the stars featured in the video.

Marina Polta

Marina Polta, a cosmetologist based in Dubai, racked up 1.5 million views by sharing the video of the A-list celebrities.

“What would celebs look like without any cosmetic procedure,” read the text on the clip.

She called the video “an AI Assumption.”

The video shared by Marina Polta garnered more than 1.5 million views

Marina Polta

Her caption made a strong argument for the idea that “natural beauty” barely exists anymore.

“Let’s be honest—natural beauty is rarely untouched anymore. Behind every ‘effortless’ face and flawless glow is a secret mix of science and self-care,” she said.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video, with one saying, “that’s scary,” while another wrote, “makeup can make a world of difference.”

Another said, “Thank God for makeup!”

“No matter the amount of money and fame a person has, they’re still just people,” a social media user said

Marina Polta

In her post, Marina said it wasn’t just lipstick and lashes, or even the occasional fillers that keeps Hollywood’s most flawless faces looking red-carpet ready.

She believes there is a whole arsenal of cosmetic procedures and advanced treatments that could be behind their youthful skin and sculpted facial features.

These could include skin-tightening technologies, facials, and injectable boosters that, according to her, work behind the scenes to maintain their camera-ready appearance.

Marina Polta

She went on to list the treatments she believes are part of a celebrity’s beauty playbook.

One of the most popular options is “RF lifting,” she said, noting that this procedure helps “tightens jawlines and lifts tired skin.”

The cosmetologist also listed “purasomes” as part of the glow-up list. She said they “regenerate skin and revive hair follicles.”

Marina said there is a whole list of possible cosmetic procedures and treatments that can be chosen for one’s glow up

Marina Polta

While botox is “still the queen of wrinkle-free expressions,” exosomal liquid laser marks “the new era of glow, pigmentation repair, and skin tightening,” she said.

As for the hair, Marina said one could go for “hair boost with exosomes” for “fuller, healthier hair without extensions.”

“It’s not about faking youth—it’s about mastering it,” she concluded about cosmetic procedures.

Marina Polta

In her caption, she also revealed that she found the AI-generated video on Facebook and shared it “for educational and illustrative purposes.”

She also said her intention was not to “offend or mislead” anyone.

“The purpose is to open a conversation about beauty standards and modern skin health—not to criticize or make assumptions about anyone’s appearance,” she wrote.

“Taylor is a completely different person,” one social media user said

Marina Polta

Discussions about beauty standards have gained momentum in recent years.

The harmful effects of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards is widely known. But experts say that the industry still pressures people to meet a certain aesthetic.

“Hollywood needs to establish beauty and body standards so that it has something to market and sell,” celebrity life coach Dr. Patrick Wanis previously told Bored Panda.

Marina Polta

The behavioral and relationship expert believes the industry has created the “illusion of inclusivity,” but digital alterations like photo filters and Photoshop still continue to perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards.

“Social media and Hollywood have promoted the idea of body positivity and inclusivity, yet the industry still pressures people to meet an aesthetic that is unrealistic and often unattainable unless there is medical intervention or intense modifications – enhancements,” he said.

When it comes to beauty standards, it is not just the face but also the body that comes under the radar.

Celebrities achieve certain body features through “surgery, extreme fitness regimens, or digital alterations—photo filters and Photoshop,” Wanis said.

“Hollywood needs to establish beauty and body standards so that it has something to market and sell,” an expert said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Polta DHA licensed Cosmetologist|косметолог Dubai (@marina.polta)

With digital alterations being more accessible than ever, the line between reality and perfection has truly blurred. This could lead to “heightened dysmorphic expectations.”

“The rise of AI, Photoshop, and beauty filters has heightened dysmorphic expectations—people now compare themselves not just to celebrities but to what are actually digitally altered versions of celebrities!” said the expert.

“Thus, rather than fully embracing diverse beauty standards, Hollywood has subtly reshaped old ideals under new disguises—like the ‘strong not skinny’ trend, which still prioritizes unrealistic perfection,” he continued.

Some netizens were surprised to see the looks shown in the AI-generated video

