ADVERTISEMENT

A trending video online has reimagined what the most beautiful stars in showbiz would look like without any filters or fillers.

The clip, shared by a certified cosmetologist, was an “AI assumption” video that depicted stars with what was assumed to be their natural beauty without any kind of cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Meghan Fox, and Selena Gomez were some of the stars featured in the video.

RELATED:

    A cosmetologist shared a video of what celebrities might look like without filters or fillers

    Close-up portrait of a woman illustrating cosmetologist insights on Hollywood stars without makeup filters or fillers.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    Marina Polta, a cosmetologist based in Dubai, racked up 1.5 million views by sharing the video of the A-list celebrities.

    “What would celebs look like without any cosmetic procedure,” read the text on the clip.

    She called the video “an AI Assumption.”

    The video shared by Marina Polta garnered more than 1.5 million views

    Female cosmetologist with long hair in white shirt and jeans sitting barefoot, representing cosmetologist insights on Hollywood stars.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her caption made a strong argument for the idea that “natural beauty” barely exists anymore.

    “Let’s be honest—natural beauty is rarely untouched anymore. Behind every ‘effortless’ face and flawless glow is a secret mix of science and self-care,” she said.

    Fans had mixed reactions to the video, with one saying, “that’s scary,” while another wrote, “makeup can make a world of difference.”

    Another said, “Thank God for makeup!”

    “No matter the amount of money and fame a person has, they’re still just people,” a social media user said

    Side-by-side comparison of a Hollywood star with and without makeup, showcasing natural beauty revealed by a cosmetologist.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    In her post, Marina said it wasn’t just lipstick and lashes, or even the occasional fillers that keeps Hollywood’s most flawless faces looking red-carpet ready.

    She believes there is a whole arsenal of cosmetic procedures and advanced treatments that could be behind their youthful skin and sculpted facial features.

    These could include skin-tightening technologies, facials, and injectable boosters that, according to her, work behind the scenes to maintain their camera-ready appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Side-by-side comparison of a Hollywood star's face with makeup and filters versus natural skin without fillers or makeup.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She went on to list the treatments she believes are part of a celebrity’s beauty playbook.

    One of the most popular options is “RF lifting,” she said, noting that this procedure helps “tightens jawlines and lifts tired skin.”

    The cosmetologist also listed “purasomes” as part of the glow-up list. She said they “regenerate skin and revive hair follicles.”

    Marina said there is a whole list of possible cosmetic procedures and treatments that can be chosen for one’s glow up

    Side-by-side comparison of a Hollywood star with makeup and filters versus natural look revealed by a cosmetologist.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    While botox is “still the queen of wrinkle-free expressions,” exosomal liquid laser marks “the new era of glow, pigmentation repair, and skin tightening,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the hair, Marina said one could go for “hair boost with exosomes” for “fuller, healthier hair without extensions.”

    “It’s not about faking youth—it’s about mastering it,” she concluded about cosmetic procedures.

    Side-by-side images of a woman smiling, illustrating a cosmetologist’s reveal of Hollywood stars without makeup or filters.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    In her caption, she also revealed that she found the AI-generated video on Facebook and shared it “for educational and illustrative purposes.”

    She also said her intention was not to “offend or mislead” anyone.

    “The purpose is to open a conversation about beauty standards and modern skin health—not to criticize or make assumptions about anyone’s appearance,” she wrote.

    “Taylor is a completely different person,” one social media user said

    Side-by-side images of a Hollywood star showing makeup and no makeup, illustrating a cosmetologist's reveal without filters or fillers.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discussions about beauty standards have gained momentum in recent years.

    The harmful effects of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards is widely known. But experts say that the industry still pressures people to meet a certain aesthetic.

    “Hollywood needs to establish beauty and body standards so that it has something to market and sell,” celebrity life coach Dr. Patrick Wanis previously told Bored Panda.

    Side-by-side comparison of a Hollywood star with and without makeup, illustrating cosmetologist’s reveal on natural looks.

    Image credits: marina.polta

    The behavioral and relationship expert believes the industry has created the “illusion of inclusivity,” but digital alterations like photo filters and Photoshop still continue to perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards.

    “Social media and Hollywood have promoted the idea of body positivity and inclusivity, yet the industry still pressures people to meet an aesthetic that is unrealistic and often unattainable unless there is medical intervention or intense modifications – enhancements,” he said.

    When it comes to beauty standards, it is not just the face but also the body that comes under the radar.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Celebrities achieve certain body features through “surgery, extreme fitness regimens, or digital alterations—photo filters and Photoshop,” Wanis said.

    “Hollywood needs to establish beauty and body standards so that it has something to market and sell,” an expert said

    With digital alterations being more accessible than ever, the line between reality and perfection has truly blurred. This could lead to “heightened dysmorphic expectations.”

    “The rise of AI, Photoshop, and beauty filters has heightened dysmorphic expectations—people now compare themselves not just to celebrities but to what are actually digitally altered versions of celebrities!” said the expert.

    “Thus, rather than fully embracing diverse beauty standards, Hollywood has subtly reshaped old ideals under new disguises—like the ‘strong not skinny’ trend, which still prioritizes unrealistic perfection,” he continued.

    Some netizens were surprised to see the looks shown in the AI-generated video

    Text post showing a sarcastic comment on beauty, related to cosmetologist revealing Hollywood stars without makeup or filters.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a post about Hollywood stars without makeup, filters, or fillers.

    Comment on a social media post discussing how female celebrities likely look different without makeup, filters, or fillers, as revealed by a cosmetologist.

    Comment text discussing celebrity appearance and makeup effects, related to cosmetologist revealing stars without makeup or fillers.

    Cosmetologist explains how Hollywood stars would appear without makeup, filters, or facial fillers in a revealing discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media stating Taylor is a completely different person, related to cosmetologist revealing Hollywood stars’ natural looks.

    Cosmetologist revealing Hollywood stars' natural look without makeup, filters, or fillers in a candid comparison.

    Cosmetologist reveals Hollywood stars' natural faces without makeup, filters, or fillers, showing their true appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with surprise, related to celebrity appearance without makeup, filters, or fillers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting the natural aging process of Hollywood stars without makeup, filters, or fillers, as revealed by a cosmetologist.

    Cosmetologist revealing natural looks of Hollywood stars without makeup, filters, or fillers in candid comparisons.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating most people are not strikingly appealing without makeup, highlighting cosmetologist insights.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating thank God for makeup in discussion about celebrities without makeup or fillers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about beauty contests highlighting the need for a segment without makeup by a cosmetologist discussing Hollywood stars.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!