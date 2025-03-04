Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Refuse To Apologize For Growing Up”: Millie Bobby Brown Slams “Bullying” Of Her Looks In Video
Celebrities, News

“I Refuse To Apologize For Growing Up”: Millie Bobby Brown Slams “Bullying” Of Her Looks In Video

Millie Bobby Brown took a brave stance, not just for herself but also for the many youngsters who grow up in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old refused to apologize for “growing up” and condemned people for constantly “dissecting” her appearance.

In a candid video, the young star sat down to have an eye-opening chat with her viewers, saying it was “necessary” to speak up.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown called out the media for “bullying” her for her appearance.
  • The 21-year-old actress listed out different writers who are “[tearing] young women down.”
  • “They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time,” she said.
  • Stars like Sharon Stone and Bella Thorne lauded her bold statement.
    Millie Bobby Brown called out the media for “bullying” her for her appearance 

    Celebrity in a metallic dress on the Brit Awards 2025 red carpet, addressing bullying of her looks.

    Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

    Reflecting on how she stepped into the industry at the age of 10, she said she grew up “in front of the world” but people “can’t seem to grow with me.”

    The Damsel actress admitted feeling like a “target” because she no longer looks like she used to when she became a child star several years back.

    “They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1,” she said.

    The 21-year-old actress called out different writers for publishing articles that tear “young women down”

    Young woman in a silver sequin dress with long hair, standing in a well-lit room, smiling confidently.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Exasperated by the relentless media scrutiny and public chatter about her appearance, Millie went on to list different articles and their writers for “[tearing] young women down” for clicks.

    “Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA” and “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” were some of the headlines.

    “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing.”

    Millie Bobby Brown addresses bullying about her looks, emphasizes growing up in public eye.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    It’s “even worse” that some of these articles were written by women, she added.

    The Enola Holmes star asserted that she won’t be “shamed” for the way she looks, dresses or presents herself.

    “I refuse to apologize for growing up,” she declared. “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

    The Stranger Things star said she refused to apologize for “growing up” 

    Young woman discussing bullying of her looks, with quote overlay about becoming a woman on her own terms.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    The comments section of Millie’s video erupted with love and support from both fans and celebrities.

    “Beautifully said  Thx it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear down media,” Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone commented. “Good job my friend.”

    “This post is so important, and your words are a powerful,” Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez wrote. “You are a light in this world keep shining unapologetically.”

    Stars like Sharon Stone and Bella Thorne lauded her bold statements in the video 

    Young actor at "The Electric State" premiere, wearing an elegant gown, highlighting mature style amidst bullying controversy.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne left three applause emojis in the comments section, while singer Lily Allen commented four hearts.

    Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, said celebrities who are “willing to authentically challenge today’s toxic norms will be the real drivers of change.”

    “Celebrities have immense influence—either as perpetuators of unhealthy ideals or as flag bearers for authenticity,” he told Bored Panda via email. “Their role depends on how they navigate the pressures of Hollywood.”

    Young actress in a white dress on a talk show, discussing her experience with growing up and addressing bullying of her looks.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    True change begins with a “shift in mindset,” said the creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique).

    This includes educating future generations on “self-worth and meaning beyond aesthetics,” Dr. Wanis said.

    When it comes to challenging unrealistic expectations, celebrities who call out media hypocrisy can play a massive role.

    Dr. Patrick Wanis said celebrities play an important role in challenging “today’s toxic norms

    Young woman with long blonde hair adjusts white sunglasses, standing outside with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    It can help “shift the conversation and shift cultural expectations. For example, Adele addressed weight-loss scrutiny, and Billie Eilish rejected body-policing. But it can only have a meaningful impact if more celebrities do the same!” he said.

    The expert pointed out that celebrities “like Lizzo, Ashley Graham, and Jameela Jamil openly discuss body acceptance and self-love.

    “Baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types,” he added.

    “Baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types,” the expert said 

    Blonde woman in lace dress poses confidently, addressing the bullying of her looks.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Stars like Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and others also face constant scrutiny for any kind of weight gain or weight loss.

    The relentless comments on one’s weight could affect one’s emotional well-being as well.

    Dr. Wanis explained that it is necessary to “reframe the conversation” to create a healthier discourse around celebrity weight and body image.

    “Instead of focusing purely on celebrity weight gain or loss, highlight overall well-being, strength, and above all, mental health,” he said.

    “Encourage discussions around health at every size rather than fat-shaming or skinny-glorifying,” the Find Love Fast author added.

    “You will be surprised to learn that, according to science, some people can still be healthy when they are overweight, and equally, many people are highly unhealthy even while appearing to be the right weight-height ratio; it’s what you can’t see that truly matters in terms of physical health!” he continued.

    Holding media accountable, much like how Millie did in her recent video, is also an essential step in promoting healthier conversations around celebrity appearances.

    “Challenge tabloids, social media influencers, and news outlets that engage in toxic body commentary,” Dr. Wanis suggested. “Better still, don’t focus on them and don’t engage with them; that action only serves to encourage them to create more of the same toxic content.”

    “Push for and seek out non-sensationalized journalism when discussing celebrities’ bodies,” he added.

    The comments section of Millie’s recent video erupted with love and support

    Comment praising Millie Bobby Brown for ignoring negative remarks and maintaining confidence.

    Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's transition from child star, mentioning her intentional mature look.

    Text message supporting Millie Bobby Brown against bullying of her appearance.

    Comment defending celebrity growth, emphasizing more important concerns than looks.

    Social media post defending a celebrity against "bullying" of their looks, emphasizing kindness and understanding.

    Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and the bullying of her looks since age 12.

    Comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown against looks-related bullying.

    Text highlighting bullying over looks, supporting not apologizing for growing up.

    Text message highlighting issues with "bullying" of child stars' looks as they grow up.

    Comment on bullying of young actors for their looks, stating it's unfair and judgmental.

    Comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown against bullying of her looks.

    Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's stance on bullying of young women's looks in society.

    Comment discussing self-esteem and appearances related to Millie Bobby Brown's response to bullying.

    Social media comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown's defense against bullying over her looks.

    Comment on Hollywood's focus on youth related to Millie Bobby Brown's looks.

    Text on a screen criticizing actress's looks, commenting she appears older in appearance.

    A social media comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's looks related to growing up.

    Comment criticizing Millie Bobby Brown's response to her looks and public opinion.

    Comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown against looks-related bullying.

    Comment on public scrutiny related to bullying of looks.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

