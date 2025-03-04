“I Refuse To Apologize For Growing Up”: Millie Bobby Brown Slams “Bullying” Of Her Looks In Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown took a brave stance, not just for herself but also for the many youngsters who grow up in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old refused to apologize for “growing up” and condemned people for constantly “dissecting” her appearance.

In a candid video, the young star sat down to have an eye-opening chat with her viewers, saying it was “necessary” to speak up.

Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Reflecting on how she stepped into the industry at the age of 10, she said she grew up “in front of the world” but people “can’t seem to grow with me.”

The Damsel actress admitted feeling like a “target” because she no longer looks like she used to when she became a child star several years back.

“They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1,” she said.

The 21-year-old actress called out different writers for publishing articles that tear “young women down”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Exasperated by the relentless media scrutiny and public chatter about her appearance, Millie went on to list different articles and their writers for “[tearing] young women down” for clicks.

“Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA” and “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” were some of the headlines.

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

It’s “even worse” that some of these articles were written by women, she added.

The Enola Holmes star asserted that she won’t be “shamed” for the way she looks, dresses or presents herself.

“I refuse to apologize for growing up,” she declared. “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

The Stranger Things star said she refused to apologize for “growing up”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The comments section of Millie’s video erupted with love and support from both fans and celebrities.

“Beautifully said Thx it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear down media,” Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone commented. “Good job my friend.”

“This post is so important, and your words are a powerful,” Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez wrote. “You are a light in this world keep shining unapologetically.”

Stars like Sharon Stone and Bella Thorne lauded her bold statements in the video

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne left three applause emojis in the comments section, while singer Lily Allen commented four hearts.

Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, said celebrities who are “willing to authentically challenge today’s toxic norms will be the real drivers of change.”

“Celebrities have immense influence—either as perpetuators of unhealthy ideals or as flag bearers for authenticity,” he told Bored Panda via email. “Their role depends on how they navigate the pressures of Hollywood.”

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

True change begins with a “shift in mindset,” said the creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique).

This includes educating future generations on “self-worth and meaning beyond aesthetics,” Dr. Wanis said.

When it comes to challenging unrealistic expectations, celebrities who call out media hypocrisy can play a massive role.

Dr. Patrick Wanis said celebrities play an important role in challenging “today’s toxic norms”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

It can help “shift the conversation and shift cultural expectations. For example, Adele addressed weight-loss scrutiny, and Billie Eilish rejected body-policing. But it can only have a meaningful impact if more celebrities do the same!” he said.

The expert pointed out that celebrities “like Lizzo, Ashley Graham, and Jameela Jamil openly discuss body acceptance and self-love.”

“Baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types,” he added.

“Baring imperfections—such as stretch marks, cellulite, or weight fluctuations—on social media helps normalize realistic body types,” the expert said

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Stars like Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and others also face constant scrutiny for any kind of weight gain or weight loss.

The relentless comments on one’s weight could affect one’s emotional well-being as well.

Dr. Wanis explained that it is necessary to “reframe the conversation” to create a healthier discourse around celebrity weight and body image.

“Instead of focusing purely on celebrity weight gain or loss, highlight overall well-being, strength, and above all, mental health,” he said.

“Encourage discussions around health at every size rather than fat-shaming or skinny-glorifying,” the Find Love Fast author added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“You will be surprised to learn that, according to science, some people can still be healthy when they are overweight, and equally, many people are highly unhealthy even while appearing to be the right weight-height ratio; it’s what you can’t see that truly matters in terms of physical health!” he continued.

Holding media accountable, much like how Millie did in her recent video, is also an essential step in promoting healthier conversations around celebrity appearances.

“Challenge tabloids, social media influencers, and news outlets that engage in toxic body commentary,” Dr. Wanis suggested. “Better still, don’t focus on them and don’t engage with them; that action only serves to encourage them to create more of the same toxic content.”

“Push for and seek out non-sensationalized journalism when discussing celebrities’ bodies,” he added.

The comments section of Millie’s recent video erupted with love and support