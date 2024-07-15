Sharon Stone Recreates Famous ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene In Red Lingerie At Age 66

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon Stone served her audience a blast from the past!

In a nostalgic throwback, the ever-stunning actress decided to revisit one of her most iconic moments from the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

On July 12, the 66-year-old star took to Instagram to recreate the legendary cross-legged pose that left audiences spellbound decades ago.

With a cheeky caption, “BASICALLY ….YOURS,” she playfully nodded to the film that cemented her status as a Hollywood legend.

Reactions to Sharon's post varied widely, from adoration to harsh criticism.

The actress previously revealed that the original "Basic Instinct" scene resulted in her losing custody of her son in 2004.

Image credits: StudiocanalUK

In the Paul Verhoeven-directed hit movie, Sharon wore a pristine all-white outfit for the iconic scene.

However, for her sultry social media update, she opted for a bold change, slipping into a vibrant red lingerie set.

Her matching lace bra and panties were paired with a chunky statement necklace, complemented by strappy blue high heels that had purple bows near the ankles.

The scene from the Paul Verhoeven-directed movie sparked immense controversy following its release

The recreation sparked mixed reactions on social media.

“Yes, hot as ‘eff!” gushed former fashion model Paulina Porizkova.

Fellow actress Kristin Chenoweth said, “Even more gorgeous!”

“Beyond magnificent both inside & out,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Your fabulous darling love you Sharron.”

Another wrote, “You’re still my Celebrity Crush.”

Others were more cut-throat with their opinions, with one saying, “Know your age, and put some clothes on. This isn’t hot, it’s gross and elder abuse.”

“You don’t have to do this Sharon. Don’t let them ‘belittle you.’ Keep talking but with a better costume,” read another comment.

“Come on…” said another. “Don’t embarrass yourself like this. You’re much better keep your dignity.”

The Basic Instinct scene, which remains one of the most talked-about scenes in cinematic history, sparked massive controversy at the time.

The Casino actress said people from within the industry looked down upon her for the boundary-pushing role that got her a Golden Globe nomination.

“Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting,” the 66-year-old actress wrote in the caption of a recent post, where she ditched her top to paint in bikini bottoms

“I got nominated for a Golden Globe for that part, and when I went to the Golden Globes and they called my name, a bunch of people in the room laughed,” she said on the Table for Two podcast in 2023. “I was so humiliated. And I was like, ‘Does anybody have any idea how hard it was to play that part? And kind of try to carry this complex movie that was really breaking all boundaries?'”

The backlash from the movie made her vow never to play overly sexual characters or ones with dark personalities.

“It is brutal to play these characters,” she added. “And this is why I don’t play them anymore.”

The onscreen veteran said the scene from Basic Instinct made her lose custody of her son in 2004

She also said the cross-legged interrogation scene from Basic Instinct led to her losing custody of her adopted son in 2004.

“I lost custody of my child,” she said on the podcast. “When the judge asked my child—my tiny, little, tiny boy—’Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ like, this kind of abuse by the system, this kind of abuse that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.”