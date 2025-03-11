Nothing is really certain when you’re an actor . Even if you shot one of the most iconic movies in Hollywood, it’s not guaranteed that you're ever going to book another successful gig. And when a star lands a role they’re excited to start filming, it’s still not set in stone that they won’t be replaced by someone else. Below, our Bored Panda team has collected a list of instances when actors or actresses were recast due to some unfortunate circumstances. It shows that even legends like Johnny Depp, Ryan Gosling, and Anne Hathaway aren’t safe from the firm hand of directors or even fate, for that matter.

#1 Richard Harris In Harry Potter. The Actor Died In 2002, Before The Franchise's Second Film, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Was Released. It Was The Final Harry Potter Film He Acted In Share icon Replaced by Michael Gambon, beginning with the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

#2 Stuart Townsend In Lord Of The Rings Share icon When the massive production of Lord of the Rings got off the ground, it was 27-year-old newcomer Stuart Townsend who playing Aragorn, the future king of Gondor. Townsend went through months of training but only managed to only film a couple days. Jackson quickly decided Townsend was far too young. Townsend was replaced with Viggo Mortenson, who is 14 years his senior.



#3 Henry Cavill In The Witcher. The Actor Left The Ongoing Netflix Series After Three Seasons. Replaced By Liam Hemsworth Share icon

#4 Nicole Kidman In Panic Room. She Dropped Out Of The Film After A Knee Injury She Sustained While Filming Moulin Rouge. Replaced By Jodie Foster Share icon

#5 Sylvester Stallone In Beverly Hills Cop Share icon When production for Beverly Hills Cop first started it was Stallone, not Murphy, who was playing Axel Foley. The original script was very much the comedy the movie became but Stallone had different ideas. He stepped in to rewrite parts of the movie, as Stallone turned Axel into more of action hero. That take was rejected and Stallone was subsequently removed from the film. This, thankfully, allowed Eddie Murphy to take the role and become a comedic superstar.



#6 Dougray Scott Was First Cast As Wolverine. 1999 Was A Big Year For Scott As He Was Cast As The Villain In Mission Impossible II And Was Lined Up To Play Wolverine In Bryan Singer’s X-Men Share icon Yet production on Mission Impossible ran longer than expected. While X-Men waited for a month for Scott to become available, they eventually had to recast. Hugh Jackman landed the role instead and spandex history was made.

#7 In The Truman Show, Christof Was Originally Played By Dennis Hopper, But He Was Reportedly Replaced Because He Couldn't Remember His Lines. Ed Harris Took Over The Role Share icon

#8 Jake T. Austin Played Jesus For Two Seasons Of The Fosters But Left The Show After Learning His Role Would Be Reduced In The Show's Third Season Share icon Season 2 even ended with Jake's Jesus getting into a nearly fatal car accident and leaving viewers to wonder if the character survived. Then Season 3 began with Jesus surviving the crash and now being played by a totally new person, Noah Centineo.

#9 Kevin Spacey Filmed The Entirety Of All The Money In The World Before He Was Cut From The Movie Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations. Christopher Plummer Stepped In To Replace Him And Had To Refilm The Entire Movie, Which Took Nine Days And Cost $10 Million On Top Of The Movie's $40 Million Budget Share icon

#10 Chris Farley In Shrek. The Comedian Died In 1997, Before The Film's Release In 2001. Replaced By Mike Myers Share icon

#11 In Valley Of The Dolls, Judy Garland Was Originally Set To Play Helen Lawson. However, Due To Her Contentious Working Relationship With Director Mark Robson And Complications From Her Struggles With Alcohol Abuse, She Was Fired. She Was Replaced By Susan Hayward Share icon

#12 Rachelle Lefevre Played Victoria — One Of The Franchises' Main Villains — In Twilight And The Twilight Saga: New Moon, But Was Let Go Due To Her 10-Day Long Commitment On Dustin Hoffman’s Film, Barney’s Version Share icon Rachelle had a contract to return for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and was "fully committed" to the movie having turned down other roles because of it. She was stunned to find out the studio had recast the role with Bryce Dallas Howard.

#13 Mark Webber Was Cast In Stumptown But Ended Up Being Replaced By Jake Johnson Because He Wasn't "Handsome Enough For The Executives." Share icon

#14 Anne Hathaway In Knocked Up Share icon It seems like it was destined for the leading lady of Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up to be dissatisfied with her role. The actress who played Alison in the finished movie, Katherine Heigl, infamously trashed the film and her character in public. Heigl isn’t the only famous actress who had problems with Allison.



It was Anne Hathaway who first signed onto Knocked Up to play Allison. Shortly into production Hathway quit the role when she found out one very specific detail of the movie.



When Hathway discovered that footage of a real birth would be used in the film's climax, with the accompanying nudity, she backed out. The actress felt that the graphic shot was unnecessary and unneeded. Even though the nudity in question wouldn’t even have involved Hathaway but another person entirely.

#15 Andre Braugher In The Upcoming Shonda Rhimes Series, The Residence. The Actor Died In 2023 While The Show Was On Pause From Filming Amid The 2023 Wga And Sag Strikes. Replaced By Giancarlo Esposito Share icon

#16 Eric Stoltz Was Initially Cast As Marty Mcfly In Back To The Future, But His Method Acting And Drama Skills Didn't Translate To Screwball Comedy As Well As Production Hoped. So, A Couple Weeks Into Filming, Director Robert Zemeckis And Writer Bob Gale Made A Deal With Studio Head Sid Sheinberg Behind His Back — They'd Keep Filming With Him Until They Could Bring In The Lead Actor They Really Wanted. He Was Replaced By, Of Course, Michael J. Fox Share icon

#17 Aaliyah Was Originally Cast As Zee In The Matrix: Reloaded And She Had Even Filmed Part Of The Movie Before She Died In A Plane Crash In 2001. After Her Death, The Studio Held Auditions For A Replacement And Nona Gaye, Marvin Gaye's Daughter, Was Cast To Play Zee In The Matrix: Reloaded And The Matrix: Revolutions Share icon

#18 Helen Mccrory In His Dark Materials. The Actress Died In 2021. She Played The Snow Leopard Stelmaria In Seasons 1 And 2. Replaced By Victoria Hamilton For Season 3 Share icon

#19 A Few Days In Filming Demolition Man, Lori Petty Was Fired From Her Role As Lenina Huxley. Producer Joel Silver Blamed The Decision On "Creative Differences," But Lori Attributed It To Her Personality Clash With Lead Actor Sylvester Stallone, Telling Entertainment Weekly, "Sly And I Were Like Oil And Water." She Was Replaced By Sandra Bullock Share icon

#20 In Her, Samantha Morton Was The Original Voice Of Samantha. However, When The Movie Got To The Editing Stage, Writer/Director Spike Jonze "Realized That What The Character/Movie Needed Was Different From What Samantha And [he] Had Created Together." Scarlett Johansson Replaced Her Share icon

#21 Initially, James Remar Was Going To Play Dwayne Hicks In Aliens. However, He Was Let Go A Month Into Filming Because He Was Arrested For Drug Possession After Police Raided His Apartment In London. He Was Replaced By Michael Biehn Share icon

#22 Mariska Hargitay Was Supposed To Play Queen Dulcea In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie In 1995. Filming Was In Australia, But They Kept Her On Hold For So Long That, On December 21, She Went Home To The Us For Christmas. After The Holidays, She Reached Out To Production, Who Told Her She'd Been Fired. She Was Replaced By Gabrielle Fitzpatrick Share icon

#23 Initially, Ryan Gosling Was Set To Play Jack Salmon In The Lovely Bones. He Decided To Gain 60 Founds To Fit His Personal Vision For The Character, But The Director And Producers Didn't See Eye To Eye With Him. So, He Was Let Go Only A Few Days Before Filming Started. He Was Replaced By Mark Wahlberg Share icon

#24 Kimberly J. Brown Originated The Role Of Marnie Cromwell In Disney's Halloweentown Franchise And Played The Role For Three Movies Before Being Replaced By Sara Paxton For Return To Halloweentown Share icon

#25 Lance Reddick In Percy Jackson And The Olympians. The Actor Died In 2023 Before Season 1 Premiered. Replaced By Courtney B. Vance For The Upcoming Second Season Share icon

#26 Ruby Rose In Batwoman. The Actress Starred In Season 1 Of Batwoman In 2019 And 2020. Replaced By Javicia Leslie Share icon

#27 Actor Ed Skrein Played Daario Naharis From Game Of Thrones Replaces By Michiel Huisman. Apparently Ed Is The One Who Decided To Leave The Show To Be In Transformers Share icon

#28 In The Show The O.c., Mini Coop Went Away To Boarding School And Came Back Not So Mini. Shailene Woodley Was Not Old Enough To Play The Older Version, So The Show Tapped Willa Holland Share icon

#29 The First Toby On Pretty Little Liars Was Only On Screen For A Few Minutes. True Fans Will Make Note Of The Difference. James Neate Was Replaced By Keegan Allen Share icon

#30 Before Brooke Shields Stepped Into The Role, Jackie’s Mom In That 70s Show, Pamela, Was Played By Eve Plumb And The Vibe Was All Kinds Of Different Share icon

#31 Delores Pasternak's Character From Two And A Half Men Was Played By Actress Missi Pyle Which Later Was Replaced By Alicia Witt, Only For Missi To Inexplicably Return For The Series Finale Share icon

#32 Naya Rivera In Step Up. Rivera Died In 2020 In Between Seasons 2 And 3. Replaced By Christina Milian For Season 3 Share icon

#33 Katie Holmes In Christopher Nolan's Batman Franchise. After Appearing In Batman Begins, Holmes Didn't Return For The Second Film, The Dark Night. Replaced By Maggie Gyllenhaal Share icon

#34 Initially, Harvey Keitel Was Supposed To Play Us Army Captain Benjamin Willard In Apocalypse Now, But Director Francis Ford Coppola Famously Replaced Him A Week Into Filming. Denying The Director's Claims In Coppola's Monster Film: The Making Of 'Apocalypse Now', That He Was Fired Because He "Didn't Want To Stay In The Jungle," Harvey Told Insider, "Well, Harvey Keitel Spent Three Years In The United States Marines Corps In The Jungle." He Was Replaced By Martin Sheen Share icon

#35 When Ross Butler Was Playing Reggie Mantle On Season One Of Riverdale, The Role Was Very Minor. Butler Traded It Out For A Bigger Role On 13 Reason's Why. Since Then, Mantle's Role On The Show Has Grown, Especially In Season 3. We Don't Hear Charles Melton Complaining Share icon

#36 Friends Actress Jane Sibbett Was Replaced With Anita Barone Who Played As Carol Willick Share icon The first Carol from Friends left the show because she wanted to have a bigger role on a show. While Carol Willick, later Willick Bunch, was not in a lot of episodes, she did pretty well for a guest star. She was in fifteen episodes scattered throughout the series up through season seven.



#37 Lisa Robin Kelly Originally Played Laurie On That '70s Show For Seasons 1, 3, And 5 But The Role Was Recast With Christina Moore For The Sixth Season Share icon

#38 Lisa Kudrow Was Originally Cast As Roz In Frasier And Even Worked On The Pilot For Three Days Before Being Replaced By Peri Gilpin, Who Went On To Play The Role For The Rest Of The Series Share icon

#39 Jenna Fisher Was Originally Cast Opposite Friends Star, Matt Leblanc, In His Sitcom Man With A Plan. She Even Filmed The Pilot Episode Before She Was Fired From The Show And Replaced With Liza Snyder Share icon

#40 In Once Upon A Time, Robin Hood Played By Tom Ellis Was Recast Due To Scheduling Conflicts. Belle, Who Met Robin As Tom Ellis, Later Recognized Him As Sean Macguire Share icon

#41 Fans Were Not Happy When Jackie Geary Was Recast On The Goldbergs. Originally Played By Rowan Blanchard, The Role Was Taken Over By Alexis G. Zall At The Start Of Season 6 Share icon Rumors swirled that the recast was the decision of the producers, but Rowan is the one that passed on the season.



#42 When The Show "Supergirl" Switched It's Filming Location Laura Benanti Couldn’t Very Well Work On A Show, A Play, And Be A “Supermom” All At Once, So Erica Durance Took The Wheel Share icon

#43 The Character Mandy Milkovich In Shameless For The First Five Episodes Was Played By Jane Levy But She Left The Show To Star In A Sitcom. Actress Emma Greenwell Took On The Role Share icon

#44 Sean Young Was Reportedly Fired From Her Role As Tess Trueheart In Dick Tracy Because She Didn't Come Off As "Maternal Enough". She Was Replaced By Glenne Headly Share icon

#45 In Chicken Little, The Titular Character Was Originally A Little Girl Voiced By Holly Hunter. However, After Her Lines Were Recorded, Disney's Then-CEO Reportedly Said, "I Don't Want It To Be A Girl, I Want It To Be A Boy." The Movie Ended Up Getting A Full Overhaul. Holly Was Replaced By Zach Braff Share icon

#46 In The Lords Of Flatbush, Richard Gere Was The Original Actor Cast As Chico. However, He "Never Hit It Off" With His Costar Sylvester Stallone. On A Particularly Difficult Day, An Argument Over Mustard LED To A Physical Altercation, And The Director Decided To Fire Richard And Keep Sylvester. Perry King Took Over The Role Share icon

#47 Naomi From Private Practice Share icon Before Audra McDonald took on the role, Naomi was played by Merrin Dungey. Variety reported that the switch was “partly a chemistry thing between Merrin and Taye Diggs, who played Naomi’s estranged husband, Sam.” The outlet also suggested the recasting was hard for EP Shonda Rhimes, since she’s close friends with Merrin.

#48 Fans Enjoyed Hiroyuki Sanada As Satoshi Takeda, Emily’s Sensei On Revenge, But He Looked More Like A Businessman Than An All-Knowing Master Of Martial Arts Share icon This is why many were disappointed when Takeda reappeared in season two as Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who looks exactly like one would expect a sensei to look.

#49 Janet Hubert In The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. She Left The Showing Following Season 3. Replaced By Daphne Maxwell Reid Share icon