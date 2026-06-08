89 Cool Interior Design Ideas That Might Inspire You To Upgrade Your Space (New Pics)
We spend a lot of time at home, so naturally, most of us want it to feel cozy and comfortable and reflect our personalities.
But not everyone has a knack for design or knows where to find inspiration.
That’s where the blog ‘Interiorstellar’ comes in. It regularly shares eye-catching examples of how people make their living spaces more functional and stylish.
From unique decor pieces to clever furniture arrangements and inviting lighting solutions, the pictures below showcase plenty of ideas that might inspire your next renovation.
More info: interiorstellar.com | X
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This is filet crochet. Does anybody know where the pattern is available?
Life imitating art? Or art imitating life? Either way, it's perfect!
My home office looks a lot like this... Minus the built in shelves. I'd love to have those.
I didn't think you could take a picture of anxiety... But here we are.
I NEED this bathtub in my life. I’d never be out of it! Serious prunes here
Is a bit much. The window should be the focal point point
Aquarium or terrarium? Can’t tell but don’t see any obvious fish