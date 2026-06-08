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We spend a lot of time at home, so naturally, most of us want it to feel cozy and comfortable and reflect our personalities.

But not everyone has a knack for design or knows where to find inspiration.

That’s where the blog ‘Interiorstellar’ comes in. It regularly shares eye-catching examples of how people make their living spaces more functional and stylish.

From unique decor pieces to clever furniture arrangements and inviting lighting solutions, the pictures below showcase plenty of ideas that might inspire your next renovation.

More info: interiorstellar.com | X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Door curtain with cat patterns and cat sitting indoors

interiorstellar Report

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colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is filet crochet. Does anybody know where the pattern is available?

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    #2

    Cozy dining area with cat-themed wall art and simple modern interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    10points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life imitating art? Or art imitating life? Either way, it's perfect!

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    #3

    Bathroom shower floor with creative tile design featuring turtles and pebbles

    interiorstellar Report

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    #4

    Pink cushions and low table setup showcasing unique interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #5

    Living room coffee table designed from a vintage television set

    interiorstellar Report

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    #6

    Staircase carpet with swimming fish pattern in cool interior design ideas

    @interiorstellar Report

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    clint_3 avatar
    Clint
    Clint
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn’t it be easier to swim downstream?

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    0points
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    #7

    Unique clothing-shaped rug adding cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #8

    Round rug with a tiger design in cool interior design ideas

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    #9

    Decorative flower-shaped pendant lights for interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #10

    Rustic workspace with wooden desk and books in cozy interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    8points
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    #11

    Embroidered tablecloth with kitchen utensils design for interior

    interiorstellar Report

    8points
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    #12

    Mediterranean style kitchen with mosaic floor and colorful tile interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    8points
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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little too busy for me

    3
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    #13

    Cute cat-shaped planter and miniature piano for creative interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #14

    Glass coffee table with green vase holding yellow tulips in a minimalist living room

    interiorstellar Report

    7points
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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s got a very 90s vibe

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    #15

    Modern living room with cool interior design and checkered rug under unique lighting fixtures

    interiorstellar Report

    7points
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    clint_3 avatar
    Clint
    Clint
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like a temu ad.

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Cozy living area with colorful furniture and eclectic interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #17

    Cozy bedroom interior design with warm lighting and decorative plants

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    #18

    Vinyl record plates decor on wooden floor for cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    7points
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    #19

    Colorful geometric wall art above wooden table with black cat in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just lost my void. And now I’m sad

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    #20

    Playful slipper and cheese-shaped rug in cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #21

    Colorful cartoon character rug for playful interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #22

    Bright bathroom interior design with green walls and yellow tiles

    interiorstellar Report

    7points
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    #23

    Kitchen sink with black and white checkered tile interior design and brass faucet

    interiorstellar Report

    7points
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    #24

    Sleek modern living room with white sofa, marble coffee table, and cityscape view through large windows

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #25

    Pink and red striped ceiling with decorative light fixture interior design inspiration

    interiorstellar Report

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    #26

    Warm living room with brown sofas and hanging lanterns interior design concepts

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #27

    Wooden parquet floor with paint marks viewed from above interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #28

    Minimalist living room with black leather sofa and vinyl record display

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #29

    Cozy attic home office workspace with wooden chair and desk under sloped ceiling

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My home office looks a lot like this... Minus the built in shelves. I'd love to have those.

    0
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    #30

    Modern interior design table with unique cow pattern and integrated lights

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #31

    Pink cartoon figure rug in vibrant cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #32

    Modern green interior design corner with chairs and pendant lights

    interiorstellar Report

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    #33

    Abstract blue and white striped rug in interior design setup

    interiorstellar Report

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    #34

    Wooden stairs with colorful patterned tile interior design details

    interiorstellar Report

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    #35

    Heart and card-themed ceramic ashtrays for unique interior design accents

    interiorstellar Report

    6points
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    #36

    Colorful arched hallway with vibrant walls and modern interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #37

    Modern bathroom with patterned tile floor and sleek interior design ideas for space upgrade

    interiorstellar Report

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    #38

    Creative ninja star-shaped rugs on hallway floor in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    5points
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    #39

    Modern bedroom reflected in arched mirror in cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Provided you could shade the glass, it’s really nice

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    #40

    Bright living room interior design with natural light and neutral sofa

    interiorstellar Report

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    #41

    Rustic kitchen interior design with floral decor and patterned floor

    interiorstellar Report

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    #42

    Modern kitchen interior design with green upper cabinets and wooden lower cabinets

    interiorstellar Report

    5points
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    #43

    Colorful interior design dining room with blue table and floral wall art

    interiorstellar Report

    5points
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    #44

    Minimalist wooden shelf with plants and lamp in cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #45

    Colorful stained glass door casting patterned light on stairs

    interiorstellar Report

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    #46

    Tilted white shelves and modern plant display as interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    5points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't think you could take a picture of anxiety... But here we are.

    1
    1point
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    #47

    Modern bathroom with large brown tiled sunken bathtub and corner windows showing greenery

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I NEED this bathtub in my life. I’d never be out of it! Serious prunes here

    0
    0points
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    #48

    Colorful kitchen cabinets and granite countertops featuring vibrant cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is a bit much. The window should be the focal point point

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    #49

    Minimalist living room with wooden sofa and warm wall color highlighting cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #50

    Cozy bedroom with rustic beams and vibrant floral bedding showcasing cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #51

    Compact blue kitchen with minimalist design in cool interior space

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #52

    Compact home office showcasing minimalist interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #53

    Modern living room with blue sofa and cool interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #54

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets and patterned wooden flooring interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too much c**p on the counters. This would drive me nuts

    0
    0points
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    #55

    Cozy living room with orange sofa and relaxed people interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Compact kitchen island interior design with green pendant light and decor

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #57

    Minimalist living room with beige furniture and large round pendant light interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #58

    Modern interior design with minimalist wooden chairs and round table

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #59

    Minimalist living room interior design with wooden coffee table and cozy sofa

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The room is decent, the movie is hella old

    0
    0points
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    #60

    Cozy living room with dark green sofa and colorful gallery wall interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #61

    Modern dining room with large slanted windows and contemporary interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #62

    Bright living room interior design with blue chairs and patterned rug

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #63

    Moody bathroom with candles and stained glass window in cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #64

    Modern terrarium with bright plants by a cat in stylish interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aquarium or terrarium? Can’t tell but don’t see any obvious fish

    0
    0points
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    #65

    Cozy home office with warm lighting and retro-inspired interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    #66

    Cat lounging on dining table with food in modern interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool cat. Not sure that's a design though. 😂

    1
    1point
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    #67

    Bright dining room with wooden floor, striped rug, and a round hanging paper lantern

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #68

    Dark cozy living room with modern furniture and soft lighting in cool interior design style

    interiorstellar Report

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    #69

    Dimly lit attic living room with leather furniture in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #70

    Small kitchen with dark walls and stylish interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #71

    Horse-shaped toilet paper holder as a quirky cool interior design accessory

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #72

    Cozy loft interior design with industrial brick walls and modern sofa decor

    interiorstellar Report

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    #73

    Minimalist living room with tan leather sofa and white patterned rug interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #74

    Black sculptural wooden cabinet as a unique cool interior design furniture piece

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #75

    Warmly lit study corner with wooden desk and shelves full of books interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #76

    Minimalist bathroom with hexagonal tile backsplash and modern sink design

    interiorstellar Report

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    #77

    Colorful wall art design wrapping around staircase and black door

    interiorstellar Report

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    #78

    Bright living room with leather sofa and natural decor in cool interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #79

    Cool interior design idea with creative plant display and ceramic frog decor

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #80

    Rustic interior design kitchen with wooden table and vintage stove

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    #81

    Minimalist interior design workspace with white desk and black and white artwork

    interiorstellar Report

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    #82

    Modern kitchen corner with pastel fridge and coffee area in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #83

    Sunlit vintage desk by window in warm cool interior design setup

    interiorstellar Report

    3points
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    #84

    Cozy living room with green sofa and plants in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    2points
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    #85

    Workspace setup on red patterned rug reflecting creative interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

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    #86

    Cozy living room with blue sofa and wall-to-wall bookshelf in interior design

    interiorstellar Report

    2points
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    #87

    Dining room with mixed colorful chairs and wooden table under white wall art interior design ideas

    interiorstellar Report

    1point
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    #88

    Interior design gallery wall above desk with orange chair and wooden floors

    interiorstellar Report

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    #89

    Colorful custom coffee table with unique interior design in living room

    interiorstellar Report

    1point
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