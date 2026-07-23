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Half-Siblings With Two Children Together Spark Nationwide Controversy After Demanding Right To Marry
A half-sibling couple with piercings and tattoos embraces, sparking controversy after demanding the right to marry.
Family, Relationships

Half-Siblings With Two Children Together Spark Nationwide Controversy After Demanding Right To Marry

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Ana and Daniel Parra, a couple from Spain, continue to spark controversy over the fact that, in addition to being romantic partners and parents of two children, they are also half-siblings.

The couple, who have been together for 12 years, are currently documenting their road trip across Spain in a campervan.

Whenever they post a video, they receive a mix of supportive comments and outrage over their decision to be together.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Spanish woman has defended her romantic relationship with her half-brother, with whom she shares two children.
    • The couple, who first met when she was 20 and he was 17, initially felt “guilty” about their “taboo” romance.
    • Ana and Daniel share the same father, who was absent from Ana’s life.

    A couple’s love story has stunned the internet for one controversial reason

    Half-siblings with two children together spark nationwide controversy after demanding right to marry, sitting on a bed.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    The two first crossed paths when Daniel was 17 and Ana was 20.

    Ever since her father abandoned her as a little girl, Ana knew she had a half-brother she had never met.

    “My mother told me that my father had left us to start another family and that he had a son,” Ana told El Español.

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    The woman suspected that her long-lost brother, whose name she didn’t know, lived in Granollers, Barcelona, her hometown.

    @anaparra_bcn Cualquier parecido con la realidad, es pura coincidencia 🙄 #LosParra#Meme#MemeCut#CapCut♬ sonido original – Nerina Ceverino

    “I was always curious to meet him,” Ana admitted. When she turned 20, she decided to connect with this part of her family history and used Facebook to search for her brother.

    First, she found her father’s profile, and from there, the name Daniel Parra, her father’s son, appeared. 

    Ana and Daniel’s unusual romance began with a search for a missing piece of their family history

    Half-siblings with two children together spark nationwide controversy after demanding right to marry, kissing outdoors.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    Daniel, whose parents separated when he was eight, was living with his father at the time.

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    “I’d been told before that I might have a sister out there, but my father never told me; it was something he wanted to hide,” he told the outlet.

    Ana and Daniel felt an instant connection and began exchanging frequent messages on social media.

    “We discovered we were so close that it was almost a miracle we hadn’t met,” Ana explained.

    Woman, a half-sibling with children, at the center of a nationwide controversy demanding the right to marry.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

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    The first time they saw each other in person, they hugged and started laughing.

    “It was a little awkward since we didn’t really know what to say,” Daniel recalled of meeting his older half-sister, who is now his partner.

    “We tried to maintain a sibling relationship, but it was difficult.”

    Ana and Daniel, who share the same father, explained that they never experienced a “fraternal feeling” toward each other

    Half-siblings with two children together spark nationwide controversy after demanding right to marry, posing indoors.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

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    Eventually, the siblings began spending more and more time together. They met each other’s friends, attended concerts, and started living together after Ana moved into her own apartment.

    Daniel said the two never shared a “fraternal feeling” toward each other, adding that, since he met Ana when he was 17, he “couldn’t really” call her a sister.

    He encouraged Ana to meet their father for the first time, as he had been absent from her life.

    “My father kept saying he wanted to meet me,” Ana told El Español. “I didn’t need a father anymore, but I met him anyway to give him a chance and to take a weight off Dani’s shoulders. The truth is, that man has never shown me anything.”

    Ana and Daniel spontaneously shared their first kiss while dancing together at a party. They were immediately overcome with guilt and pulled apart.

    Their first kiss on the dance floor left them “suffering terribly,” Daniel recalled

    Half-siblings with two children together spark nationwide controversy after demanding right to marry, laying together.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

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    Recalling the moment, Ana said the two were “angry with ourselves” and didn’t want to acknowledge their feelings, which were “taboo.”

    After their first kiss, the couple stopped talking for three days.

    “We liked each other, we were good together, but we’re siblings, we couldn’t do anything…” she said of the feelings she experienced during the time they spent apart.

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    A post shared by Ana Parra (@anaparra_bcn)

    Daniel shared, “Imagine liking a girl and, for moral reasons, being forbidden from being with her… well, you suffer terribly.” 

    Eventually, the Parra half-siblings decided to challenge the taboo and begin a romantic relationship, which they said was “normalized” by their friends.

    “We had a mental barrier imposed by society, but the reality is that we’re two young people who met one day and fell in love,” Ana described.

    Daniel described the moral norms that condemned their relationship as “silly,” insisting that their love was like “any other”

    Smiling half-siblings share a tender kiss, sparking controversy over their right to marry and have children together.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    Daniel said he and the content creator were separated by the moral norms that govern society, which he described as “silly.”

    He said, “If you think about it, our relationship is like any other, except for a family record book that says we’re blood siblings.”

    Once they had normalized their relationship, the Parras went on a television program to announce it to the world. Ana said this was a practical decision to avoid having to tell people in Barcelona about their love story one by one.

    Pregnant woman cradles her baby bump, highlighting the half-siblings' decision to have children together despite controversy.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    Years later, the couple continues to face criticism for their relationship online. In a TikTok video, Ana addressed the comments telling her that her and Daniel’s children would be “deformed” due to their blood relation.

    She explained that they consulted a geneticist before welcoming their two children and were told there was no cause for concern, as they did not share genetic mutations that could increase the risk of their children being born with certain health conditions.

    “I’m less likely to have ill children with Dani than with any random man I may meet,” Ana stated before addressing her critics. “It is not concern that you’re expressing. It is ignorance, prejudice, and a little bit of obsession.” 

    The couple, who share two children, cannot get married in Spain

    Woman walks with two children, emphasizing the half-siblings' family and the ongoing controversy over their right to marry.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    Replying to a comment that read “Let’s see what God thinks about this relationship,” Ana said, “God is a chill guy; he sends us his son, who turns water into wine. The bad thing is his followers, who spend their time criticizing and wishing bad things on others.”

    The couple, who insist they are not “advocating” for romantic relationships between siblings but are “simply sharing what happened to us,” cannot get legally married in Spain because the country’s Civil Code prohibits marriage between direct relatives.

    Half-siblings embrace intimately, reflecting their relationship and the nationwide controversy regarding their right to marry.

    Image credits: anaparra_bcn

    To be able to marry in Spain, Ana would have to reject her father, renounce him, and be adopted, “but since she’s of legal age, it’s very complicated,” Daniel said.

    They have reportedly spoken with lawyers in Sweden about getting married in the country, which allows such unions. However, they have rejected the idea because it is “very time-consuming and expensive.”

    Ana compared her and Daniel’s case to those of other groups who have been historically marginalized.

    Societies must move forward and not be stuck in traditionalism,” she said. “Homosexuals weren’t allowed to marry either, and now they can. We love each other, and that’s what should prevail. We aren’t hurting anyone.”

    “There are reasons why this is illegal,” one commenter wroteA comment expresses concern for the poor children involved in the half-siblings' controversial relationship.

    A social media comment from a half-sibling controversy demanding the right to marry.

    A social media comment discussing the health complications for children in a half-sibling marriage controversy.

    A social media comment labeling the half-sibling relationship as incest in the marriage controversy.

    A social media comment highlighting the wrongness of half-siblings knowing they are related and still marrying.

    A social media comment expressing concern for children's health in a half-sibling marriage controversy.

    A comment about half-siblings with children together: If you knew, why did you do it anyway?

    A comment about half-siblings with children together: That is gross.

    A comment about half-siblings with children together: That is just sick I feel for the kids.

    A comment about half-siblings with children together: Many children do not know their siblings, so this is bound to happen.

    A comment about half-siblings with children together: Homosexuals and incest are not the same, genetics will show.

    A social media comment discussing the controversy surrounding half-siblings who demand the right to marry, mentioning children with defects.

    A social media comment on the half-siblings controversy, highlighting genetic complications for children and the demand to marry.

    A social media comment about the half-siblings controversy, stating that their demand to marry is illegal and expresses sympathy for the children.

    A social media comment on the half-siblings controversy, focusing on the potential genetic issues for offspring if they marry.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was kinda hoping that they met each other and started dating before they found out they were siblings. Because I could understand how that could happen. But this, I mean, sheesh! 😬

    4
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's actually a very commonly documented phenomenon when related people meet for the first time as adults (both siblings but also parents). You are naturally programmed to be attracted to be people related to you, but normally exposure and growing up naturally mould that into a familial bond. Often, when meeting as adults for the first time, the body gets confused by this feeling of deep routed connection, and instead interprets it as a s****l attraction for this stranger. They should have been offered counseling at the time to help them deal with these feelings.

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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was kinda hoping that they met each other and started dating before they found out they were siblings. Because I could understand how that could happen. But this, I mean, sheesh! 😬

    4
    4points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's actually a very commonly documented phenomenon when related people meet for the first time as adults (both siblings but also parents). You are naturally programmed to be attracted to be people related to you, but normally exposure and growing up naturally mould that into a familial bond. Often, when meeting as adults for the first time, the body gets confused by this feeling of deep routed connection, and instead interprets it as a s****l attraction for this stranger. They should have been offered counseling at the time to help them deal with these feelings.

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    1point
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