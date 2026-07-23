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Man Reveals Wild Before-And-After After Attending Chinese “Fat Camp” For Four Weeks
A man takes a mirror selfie, shirtless, revealing his larger physique, before his Chinese fat camp transformation.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Man Reveals Wild Before-And-After After Attending Chinese “Fat Camp” For Four Weeks

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A man documented his impressive weight-loss transformation after attending what he described as a “brutal fat camp” in China.

André Helgesen quit his job to go backpacking around Asia. The Swedish man, who had long felt insecure about his body, decided to make the Chinese weight-loss boot camp the start of his journey.

Helgesen had already made progress toward his goal of living a healthier life. He had lost a whopping 7.8 stone (49 kg), dropping from more than 21 stone (133 kg) to around 13 stone (82 kg).

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    Highlights
    • A Swedish man named André Helgesen showed his transformation after attending a Chinese "fat camp" and revealed its "brutal" schedule.
    • Helgesen described his experience at the camp as a "huge relief" in his weight-loss journey.
    • He shared the types of activities he did, how personal trainers treated participants, and the one rule he struggled to follow.

    André Helgesen turned to a brutal Chinese “fat camp” to continue his remarkable weight-loss journey

    A man before attending Chinese fat camp, standing in front of a wall adorned with Japanese posters.

    Image credits: imhelgis

    Determined to lose more weight, the former system technician worker began researching “fat camps” on Reddit and stumbled upon Jianfeidaren, a prominent four-week fitness program in Shenzhen.

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    The camp combines daily exercise, healthy meals, medical checkups, and mental health support.

    Helgesen, who documented his journey on his TikTok page @imhelgis, revealed that the camp tested participants by giving them the opportunity to cheat, offering the same temptations they would have faced at home.

    A man's weight scale showing 83.00 kg and BMI calculator displaying a normal BMI of 24.8 after fat camp.

    Image credits: imhelgis

    A social media comment saying, That's too much weight to drop in 4 weeks, referencing the fat camp results.

    A dramatic before-and-after image of a man's body transformation after attending Chinese fat camp.

    Image credits: imhelgis

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    A social media comment saying, Wow I need these details immediately! in response to the fat camp results.

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    “They laid out the schedule and the meals, but if I’d wanted to, I could have cheated on everything. It surprised me – realising that, just like at home, it all comes down to personal responsibility,” he said.

    “There was no one there holding my hand and telling me what to do 24/7; it was up to me to stick to the plan and get things done.”

    Three daily workouts and a long fasting period made the program a real test

    Attendees at a Chinese fat camp exercising indoors and outdoors as part of a before-and-after transformation.

    Image credits: imhelgis

    A comment bubble stating I need this in the UK, reflecting interest in the Chinese fat camp.

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    Helgesen explained that the personal trainers completed the three intensive daily workouts alongside the participants instead of simply giving instructions.

    “They suffer, we suffer,” he joked. “And the fact that they were so kind, funny, and helpful, even to me – someone who didn’t speak the language.”

    In a TikTok video, he showed that the camp offered badminton classes and a buffet that included pasta.

    He also shared a schedule of the daily activities, which started at 7:30 a.m and ended at 9:30 pm.

    Before-and-after photos of a man who attended a Chinese fat camp, showing significant weight loss.

    Image credits: imhelgis

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    For Helgesen, the most difficult aspect of the intensive bootcamp was undoubtedly its fasting schedule.

    Each day included a 1,000-calorie deficit for each participant, meaning Helgesen had to consume around 1,300 calories a day. 

    Helgesen admitted there was one rule he couldn’t stick to during the four-week program

    Meal trays from a Chinese fat camp, featuring healthy, portion-controlled food.

    Image credits: imhelgis

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    A comment bubble suggesting not eating from 5 pm until 8 am is an easy fast, discussing the Chinese fat camp experience.

    Dinner was served at 5.00 pm, and participants did not eat again until breakfast the following day, which was served at 8.00 a.m.

    “It was brutal to not have anything to eat between those hours,” Helgesen admitted, adding that he sometimes ate an apple because he couldn’t stick to the 15-hour fasting period set by the camp.

    Ultimately, the effort paid off. After 28 days at the camp, Helgesen lost half a stone (about 3.2 kg), which he called a “huge relief.”

    Man before-and-after attending Chinese fat camp, showing significant weight loss results and body transformation.

    Image credits: imhelgis

    On social media, he posted shirtless “before and after” mirror selfies showing his transformation after losing more than 8 stone (50 kg) in total.

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    Helgesen has felt the positive impact of the transformation not only on his physical health but also on his mental wellbeing.

    “Not just the camp, but that whole identity of being overweight. I can finally stop thinking of myself as the big person and just be myself,” he shared.

    “It was absolutely wonderful, but above all, a relief, and a sense of quiet, really. All that self-consciousness just vanished.” 

    Experts say exercise alone isn’t enough for significant weight loss

    Woman exercising at a Chinese fat camp, working hard to achieve her weight loss before-and-after transformation.

    Image credits: Andres Ayrton/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A comment questioning the fat camp's method, comparing it to lifting weights for a before-and-after transformation.

    In a 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers analyzed a group of overweight individuals aged 40–60 years who were divided into different programs: 8 weeks of exercise plus diet, 8 weeks of diet only, and 8 weeks of exercise only.

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    While participants saw improvement in both diet and diet and exercise programs, the combination of diet and exercise produced the best results.  

    A healthy meal, part of a weight loss journey, possibly at a Chinese fat camp for a before-and-after change.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Moreover, even in a relatively short-term weight-loss program, participants showed improvement across all anthropometric, biochemical, physiological, physical, and psychological measures.

    Dr. Donald Hensrud, author of the Mayo Clinic Diet Book, explained that diet appears to be more effective than physical activity for weight loss, though the ideal approach should combine both.

    “You have to do huge amounts of physical activity to lose weight, but you can get a better energy deficit just by cutting down on calories,” the doctor said. 

    Helgesen encouraged people to stop making excuses and start putting themselves first

    Man documenting his journey at a Chinese fat camp, reflecting on his before-and-after experience and transformation.

    Image credits: imhelgis

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    “Both diet and physical activity are important. Diet is probably more important for losing weight. Physical activity for keeping it off.” 

    Needless to say, this requires immense discipline. In the caption of his TikTok video showing the results, Helgesen reflected on the mindset that helped him achieve his goals.

    When you finally put all your time and energy into yourself, that’s when things start to happen,” he said. “No distractions and no excuses. Just focus on becoming the best version of yourself.”

    Man before-and-after attending Chinese fat camp. Man getting his body measured for his weight loss journey.

    Image credits: imhelgis

    @imhelgisRoom Tour! Så här ser rummen ut som man blir tilldelad.♬ originalljud – André Helgesen | ImHelgis
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    After the physical and mental challenge, he advised people to “stop giving your energy to things that give nothing back” stressing that once they choose to prioritize their health, “there’s nothing that can stop you.”

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    “Take my money,” one commenter jokedComment about the man's wild before-and-after transformation after attending Chinese fat camp and his weight loss.

    Comment about the man's water retention and inflammation before attending Chinese fat camp for his before-and-after.

    Comment congratulating the man on his wild before-and-after transformation after attending Chinese fat camp.

    Comment showing enthusiasm for the man's wild before-and-after transformation at Chinese fat camp.

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    A comment about wanting to attend a Chinese fat camp for four weeks for a before-and-after transformation.

    A comment about signing up for a Chinese fat camp before a 25th class reunion, hoping for a before-and-after.

    A comment discussing eating habits, potentially related to attending a Chinese fat camp for a before-and-after.

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    A comment promoting diet and exercise over a Chinese fat camp to achieve a before-and-after weight loss.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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