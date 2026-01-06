Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amy Schumer’s Bikini Shots Stun After Major Weight Loss Transformation
Female comedian in red strapless dress seated on carpeted stairs, showcasing slim figure after weight loss
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amy Schumer’s Bikini Shots Stun After Major Weight Loss Transformation

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
0

27

0

Amy Schumer left social media stunned after slipping into a series of bikinis that showcased her noticeable weight loss. 

The comedienne shared the photos as part of her reflections heading into 2026, framing the post as the start of a year centered around self-care, health, and self-love

The update drew praise from fellow celebrities and followers alike, especially given Schumer’s long-running openness about her body and health.

Highlights
  • Amy Schumer stunned fans after sharing bikini photos that highlighted her recent weight loss transformation.
  • The comedian framed the post as part of her 2026 focus on self-care, health, and self-love.
  • Schumer has been candid about using medication and hormone therapy, as well as treatments that didn’t work for her.
RELATED:

    Amy Schumer showed off new bikini photos on Instagram while embracing self-care for 2026

    Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

    Schumer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a carousel of photos that immediately caught the attention of her 12.6 million followers. 

    The images showed the comedienne wearing a series of swimsuits and dresses, with her mother snapping several of the shots while Schumer packed for a trip, according to Fox News.

    Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

    “My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter.”

    She went on to tag fashion brands and encourage followers to focus on what matters most. “Let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives,” she added, before signing off with, “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

    Image credits: amyschumer

    The post quickly filled with supportive comments from fellow stars. Friends alum Courtney Cox commented, “You are gorgeous Amy,” while Jewel added, “Self care for the win.” Paris Hilton also responded with a heart eyes emoji.

    Her followers were equally supportive. “Driving in the self love highway lane is everything. Full throttle babe,” one commenter wrote.

    Schumer’s candid update came not long after she confirmed that she was splitting with her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer

    Image credits: amyschumer

    Schumer’s Instagram update arrived just weeks after she publicly confirmed her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage. 

    In a December post, she described the separation as amicable and clarified that they would be working together to raise their son, Gene.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time,” she wrote in her post. 

    The comedienne also clarified that their separation was not because “I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag (a) basket,” or because her husband is a “hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

    Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

    She concluded her post with the declaration, “Family forever.” 

    Schumer has been candid about medication, hormones, and what weight loss treatments didn’t work for her

    Image credits: therealamyschumer

    Schumer has spent the past year openly discussing her health journey, including the realities of weight-loss medications and hormone treatment. 

    In March, she praised the effects of weight loss medication in a video shared on Instagram.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    She explained that she had previously tried other weight loss medication years earlier, but she couldn’t tolerate the side effects. 

    “I was like puking,” she said, adding that the experience left her unable to function normally. 

    Facebook comment bubble by Bianca Halle Pasek reading If she starts dancing with knives under Amy Schumer bikini shots post

    Facebook comment bubble by Bianca Halle Pasek reading If she starts dancing with knives under Amy Schumer bikini shots post

    Image credits: amyschumer

    “I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers,” she said in her post. 

    Beyond medication, Schumer revealed that hormone therapy has played a major role in her health journey. “They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared,” she said. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @amyschumer

    Schumer has also been open about what has gone wrong in her health journey.

    During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer recalled a frightening experience with injectable treatments nearly three years ago.

    “I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried O**mpic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting, and then you have no energy but other people take it, and they’re all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, and I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?” she said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Schumer’s most recent photos on social media

    Amy Schumer bikini shots: screenshot of a comment praising her weight loss and healthy transformation

    Amy Schumer bikini shots: screenshot of a comment praising her weight loss and healthy transformation

    Screenshot of a comment stating people’s value is based on their weight beneath an Amy Schumer bikini shots post.

    Screenshot of a comment stating people’s value is based on their weight beneath an Amy Schumer bikini shots post.

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

