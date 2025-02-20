“God Help Me”: Lip-Reader Reveals Amy Schumer’s Advice To Blake Lively About Ryan Reynolds

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Schumer had a word with Blake Lively during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special, allegedly about her ongoing legal showdown with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Over a month after Schumer said, “I believe Blake” in an Instagram Story, the comedian embraced the red carpet queen at the live taping of SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City on Sunday, February 16.

A lip-reader claimed that the two stars spoke about Lively’s ongoing feud during the brief exchange.

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/WireImage

“I need this hug so much,” lipreader Nicola Hickling quoted Lively saying as she embraced the fellow actress, according to Daily Mail.

“God help me,” the Gossip Girl alum allegedly added.

Hickling claimed that Schumer then offered some words of reassurance: “You’re gonna be okay.”

“That’s perfect, thank you for being there,” Lively allegedly replied.

Image credits: Mike Coppola/NBC

The lip-reader then quoted Schumer making a comment about Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“They are projecting onto him,” she said, according to Hickling.

After E! News shared a clip of the exchange online, social media users dissected the moment, with one saying: “Blake is trying too hard!”

“Blake and Ryan are cancelled. Next…” read another comment.

“You’re gonna be okay,” lip-reader Nicola Hickling quoted Lively telling her fellow actress

Image credits: enews

“I can’t stand Blake or Amy,” one said, while another quipped, “Name two women you’d never want to be friends with…I’ll go first.”

“You can tell Blake is extremely nervous,” another wrote.

“This is too cringey AF,” read one comment.

One netizen said the moment didn’t “seem like a genuine or mutual friendship,” and added, “Amy didn’t even let her hand touch Lively’s back and Lively KEPT trying to prove something by touching Amy over and over, like yes this is my friend, yes I have one. Felt very weird but I overthink everything.”

“Blake is looking very uncomfortable. Good,” a social media user said

Image credits: enews

Lively and Reynolds’ recent SNL red carpet appearance was their first together since their legal battle with Baldoni began.

A source claimed that the 37-year-old actress was “nervous” about returning to the spotlight, but wound up having a “great time” being around “friends and familiar faces.”

“They stayed after the live show wrapped and mingled in the studio and were talking with everyone from Ben Stiller to Paul McCartney,” the source told People.

Image credits: enews

“They spent time talking with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson too. Blake also chatted with Dakota Johnson,” they added.

It also sounded like Schumer was “lending support,” the insider said about their hug.

During SNL’s milestone anniversary special, Reynolds participated in a comedic Q&A, led by former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“I have a question,” Reynolds said as Fey and Poehler took questions from the celebrity audience.

“Ryan! How’s it going?” Poehler asked.

The Gossip Girl alum was “nervous” about making her red carpet appearance during the SNL anniversary special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

“Great. Why? What have you heard?” the actor sheepishly asked, making the smile on Lively’s face instantly disappear.

“Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern,” author and body language analyst Judi James told Daily Mail.

James said the couple’s decision to show up to the star-studded event despite being in a legal and PR mess can “seem brave to the point of reckless but humor and even self-effacing mockery can be a great diffuser.”

The Deadpool star participated in a comedic Q&A, led by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, during the show

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

The expert called it an “attractive and rapport-building trait” to be able to laugh at oneself.

It also “helps to break the ice and tension with the public,” James added.

However, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, did not appreciate Reynolds’s quip at all.

Lively and Baldoni’s trial is set for March 2026

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation,” he said during Billy Bush’s Hot Mics podcast on Monday, February 17.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me,” he added.

Lively is currently preparing for the release of her next movie, Another Simple Favor—the much-awaited sequel to A Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick.

Baldoni, meanwhile, is in Hawaii with his family, his lawyer said.

Tensions between the two co-stars arose during the filming of It Ends With Us—adapted from the Colleen Hoover bestselling novel.

Image credits: NBC/Kevin Mazur/NBC

The conflict took a legal turn last December, when Lively filed a legal complaint accusing the director of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on the film’s set.

She also accused him of orchestrating a retaliatory social media campaign to tarnish her reputation.

On New Year’s Eve, the actress went ahead and sued Baldoni in the Southern District of New York.

This was the same day Baldoni filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times for its coverage of Lively’s allegations.

The Jane the Virgin actor eventually filed another $400 million lawsuit on January 16, accusing the actress and Reynolds of numerous charges.

Baldoni then released a treasure trove of text exchanges with Lively, along with raw footage from the production of It Ends With Us to support his claims.

Netizens had mixed opinions after watching Schumer and Lively’s embrace at the SNL anniversary special

