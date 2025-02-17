The 20 Worst And Wackiest Red Carpet Looks From The SNL 50th Anniversary
Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with its three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday night (February 16).
The special featured the sketch comedy show’s former stars, including Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, and Jason Sudeikis. Artists such as Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, and Cher were also in attendance at the event, held at the iconic Studio 8H in the Big Apple.
The festivities kicked off on Friday with the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall.
Ahead of the special’s 8 p.m. start time, celebrities hit the red carpet for a special livestream, with some making a better impression on the internet’s fashion police than others.
Below, Bored Panda presents a list of the 20 looks that social media users considered the worst of the evening.
Emma Stone
Emma’s original popcorn dress by Louis Vuitton honored the sketch comedy show being celebrated that evening. However, many found the Oscar-winning actress’ ensemble too over the top.
“Not the popcorn butt lift (PBL),” one Redditor joked.
“Oh she was looking camp right in the eye,” added someone else.
“I hope it wasn’t buttered!” another expressed.
Kristen Wiig
Kristen wore a translucent Simone Rocha dress for the big night, featuring a tutu and silver detailing on the front.
“That flower placement is so bad, it looks like it’s growing out of her,” one Redditor wrote.
“No offence to Kristen, but can we please retire the granny panty sheer dresses once and for all!” exclaimed a separate user.
Tina Fey
“Did Kristin Wiiig and Tina Fey bet each other to wear lingerie adjacent outfits?” one Redditor asked after seeing Tina’s outfit.
The 30 Rock actress, who worked on SNL from 1997 to 2006, showed up to the special event wearing a risqué black and gold top paired with a midi skirt.
Maya Rudolph
Maya wore a custom Gabriela Hearst wave dress featuring a massive flower on one of her shoulders.
The dress was reportedly handcrafted and took 150 hours to assemble.
A cast member on SNL from 2000 to 2007, the comedian has made different cameo appearances over the years, including impersonations of Kamala Harris.
Cher
The Goddess of Pop donned a black floor-length dress with rhinestone appliqués. She accessorized her look with a black coat, silver rings, and a blonde updo, which some referred to as a “beehive wig.”
“Her hairstylist hates her,” one netizen remarked about Cher’s look.
“That hair really makes her look old,” another said.
The Believe singer kicked off the celebration with a performance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya opted for a bold design from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection.
“First time ever that I don’t like Anya Taylor Joy’s outfit 😭” one fan commented on the vintage two-piece look.
“Fabulous on the runway but very mediocre on Anya. Some archival pieces just need to remain there,” another added.
I like the concept but the top doesn't look like it fits right
Heidi Gardner
The comedian, a cast member on SNL since 2017, wore a silver and yellow sequined gown adorned with orange floral detailing.
She paired the glittery look designed by Markarian with a yellow clutch.
Halsey
The 30-year-old singer, who confirmed her engagement to Avan Jogia last September, sported a loose-fitting suit and maroon tie for the ceremony. Many netizens were unimpressed by the star’s business-like look.
“I swear I never recognize Halsey in a picture until I see her name, she’s such a shapeshifter,” one commented on the musician’s eclectic fashion choices.
“Halsey cosplayed Billie Eilish!” another joked.
Claire Danes
Claire donned a strapless, bright yellow gown with floral appliqués designed by Oscar de la Renta.
The bold color was a risk, and many believed the four-time Golden Globe winner failed the fashion test.
Chris Pine
With his white jacket, black pants, and bow tie, the Star Trek actor could have easily been mistaken for a server at the ceremony.
Others said Chris’ look gave Ken vibes. “He looks like a little doll,” one netizen wrote.
The 44-year-old star had a reunion with Star Trek director J.J. Abrams at the event, leaving fans hopeful for another installment of the sci-fi franchise.
Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus made a rare red carpet appearance with Maxx Morando, her 26-year-old musician boyfriend.
Maxx sported a simple look that contrasted with his girlfriend’s chic ensemble, wearing a beige jacket, black pants, and sneakers.
During the show, Miley paid tribute to late Irish singer Sinèad O'Connor, as she performed a cover of her 1990 song Nothing Compares 2 U alongside Brittany Howard and The Roots.
Willie Geist
The journalist, who co-hosted the red carpet show alongside SNL alum Leslie Jones, opted for a blue and black tuxedo and a black bow tie.
People were not a fan of the color combo and said they would have preferred to see the Sunday Today anchor in a more traditional suit.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta donned a black and white patterned dress with a high neckline and a form-fitting design.
The Abbott Elementary actress, who identified herself as a “SNL superfan,” accessorized the look with a black clutch.
Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer, who was part of the SNL cast from 2014 to 2017, sported a white suit with a touch of shimmer on the jacket’s flaps.
She completed the cowboy-esque look with silver boots and a bolo tie.
“She is a goddess, but I’m not too sure about that outfit…” one netizen remarked.
Joanna Newsom
Joanna posed with her beau, Andy Samberg, wearing a black and light blue dress by Gucci featuring tiger embroidery and a yellow flower on the front.
While some approved of the look, others said it had just too much going on.
Olivia Modling
Will Forte, an SNL cast member from 2002 to 2010, was joined by his girlfriend, Olivia Modling.
Olivia opted for a black design with red sequin detailing and a galaxy pattern on the bottom.
Better than a lot of outfits on this list but the bar isn't very high at this point.
Questlove
While some described the musician’s all-black outfit as “effortlessly cool,” many felt it missed the mark, deeming it too casual for the occasion.
The Roots drummer directed the documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, for which he watched every single episode of the comedy show.
Taylor Neisen
Taylor accompanied her husband, actor Liev Schreiber, wearing a controversial strapless dress with a draped design.
The former pageant queen completed the ensemble with black heels.
Cheri Oteri
Cheri wore a geometric design consisting of a white slip under a black and gold dress with little squares.
During her time on SNL from 1995 to 2000, she impersonated a number of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Cyndi Lauper, and Jessica Simpson.
Victoria Jackson
The SNL alum wore bright red tights under a little black dress with a V-neckline.
Victoria’s makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow and red lipstick, and she accessorized with black-and-white patterned shoes.
That shade of red (tights and lipstick) doesn't look good on her and the dress looks cheap.