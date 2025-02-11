ADVERTISEMENT

A Billie Eilish fan was stunned when the merchandise item they received in the mail appeared to be stained.

“Billie Eilish wtf is this,” wrote @vinhlegacy on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a photo of the product.

The oversized navy shirt features a photo of the Birds of a Feather singer in which she appears to be underwater, blowing bubbles from her mouth.

However, some said the product had a few stains that were not visible in the promotional image. 

RELATED:

    A Billie Eilish merch T-shirt appeared to be altered, with a few “stains” that some claimed were not in the promotional image

    Person sitting in a car, wearing a checkered sweater, related to Billie Eilish merch controversy and quality concerns.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    “From a distance, this looks like something else,” one netizen noted.

    “You just need to iron it and then put it in the nearest trash,” someone else advised.

    A third user didn’t use any euphemisms: “Looks like a c*m stained t-shirt.”

    “I saw something totally different. It took me a second to realize it was Billy,” another user said. “Get a refund NOW!!” 

    The t-shirt sells for $45 on the Grammy winner’s official merch site.

    After a fan shared the photo of the T-shirt, people debated whether it matched the design shown on the website

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in a black sports jersey with the number three, sitting in front of a dark blue background.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    Analyzing both images, some argued that the fan got exactly what they ordered.”Terrible merch. Worst part is that it’s not even misprinted.”

    “It’s awful, but it looks exactly like the picture… it looks awful on the website, too. Why is there so little contrast in the image?”

    Billie Eilish merch display with noticeable printing issue, prompting quality concerns.

    Image credits: vinhlegacy

    While this merchandise item may not be everyone’s cup of tea, another fan who lost her Billie t-shirt in the Altadena wildfires was thrilled to receive several pieces of merch from the star.

    It was Meghan Markle who reached out to Billie after hearing about the 15-year-old girl’s lost, cherished shirt.

    Some netizens suggested the fan request a refund, while others argued that there was nothing wrong with the clothing

    Billie Eilish merch shirt with faded design detail, highlighting customer concerns over quality issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: vinhlegacy

    “All she’d been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to,” the Duchess of Sussex explained on her Instagram page.

    “Of course they now see their home and the washing machine, their dryer, are ash. They’re not there anymore.”

    Person wearing Billie Eilish merch shirt inside a room with suitcases and a red bag in the background.

    Image credits: Billie Eilish | Store

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, donated to a group of teenage girls in Altadena who were raising funds to support their community, where homes and schools were destroyed, Vanity Fair reported on February 5.

    Woman indoors with casual attire. X-Rated Detail in Billie Eilish Merch sparks conversation about quality issues.

    Image credits: meghan

    “So I said, ‘I don’t know Billie Eilish. But I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt,'” she continued.

    “So I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note, and I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking.'”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Billie recently donated a few signed merch items to a victim of the Altadena wildfires who had lost her concert T-shirt in the flames

    Merchandise with colorful graphics and a lunchbox, featuring controversial Billie Eilish designs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: meghan

    She was eventually able to contact Billie through Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In addition to the shirts, the Chihiro singer donated a lunchbox and a signed vinyl of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

    “You guys, I don’t even know what all this stuff means but it’s signed for her,” Meghan said of the gifts, which she said made her feel “really old.”

    Young woman wearing a green bandana and cap, seated in a vehicle, possibly related to Billie Eilish merch discussion.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    In other Billie news, the 23-year-old recently joined fellow pop icon Ariana Grande for a special screening of Wicked, where they hinted at a potential musical collaboration.

    “I would love to do that,” Billie admitted after accidentally telling the crowd, “OK, a few more songs”—instead of “questions.”

    “Me too,” Ariana responded before a fan shouted, “Do it now! Sing!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Terrible merch.” Netizens debated over the quality of the product regardless of the fan’s expectations

    Tweet reacting humorously to a post about a refund for an X-rated detail in Billie Eilish merch.

    Image credits: ThorDKidd

    Tweet by TheXsamurai responding to Awakenjp about Billie Eilish merch quality, dated Feb 10, 2025.

    Image credits: mediaXsamurai

    Tweet reply discussing Billie Eilish merch quality concerns and humorously pointing out a purchasing experience.

    Image credits: CEDMUFC21

    Social media post expressing opinion about Billie Eilish merch quality, stating "That looks exactly the same.

    Image credits: ronaldonunited

    Tweet from Eco Vibes about online shopping concerns, hinting at refund issues.

    Image credits: EcoVibeExplorer

    Tweet criticizing Billie Eilish merch quality with disappointed emoji, timestamped Feb 10, 2025.

    Image credits: c0mmandderr

    Tweet criticizing X-rated detail and quality of Billie Eilish merch with sarcastic remark about a dirty shirt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: HKatTimes

    Tweet criticizing quality of Billie Eilish merch, stating it's terrible and not misprinted, with crying emoji.

    Image credits: AuransJuice

    Tweet expressing criticism about Billie Eilish merch quality and design issues.

    Image credits: aperbackup

    Tweet criticizing Billie Eilish merch quality, suggesting a refund.

    Image credits: dumbjupiterrr

    Tweet expressing surprise over Billie Eilish merch design, sparking refund discussions.

    Image credits: therealSauceK

    Tweet screenshot questioning the quality of Billie Eilish merch with a humorous comment.

    Image credits: EdnerThe19th

    Tweet reacting to Billie Eilish merch quality issue with humorous emojis.

    Image credits: samesugartits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!