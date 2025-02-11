ADVERTISEMENT

A Billie Eilish fan was stunned when the merchandise item they received in the mail appeared to be stained.

“Billie Eilish wtf is this,” wrote @vinhlegacy on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a photo of the product.

The oversized navy shirt features a photo of the Birds of a Feather singer in which she appears to be underwater, blowing bubbles from her mouth.

However, some said the product had a few stains that were not visible in the promotional image.

RELATED:

A Billie Eilish merch T-shirt appeared to be altered, with a few “stains” that some claimed were not in the promotional image

Share icon

Image credits: billieeilish

“From a distance, this looks like something else,” one netizen noted.

“You just need to iron it and then put it in the nearest trash,” someone else advised.

A third user didn’t use any euphemisms: “Looks like a c*m stained t-shirt.”

“I saw something totally different. It took me a second to realize it was Billy,” another user said. “Get a refund NOW!!”

The t-shirt sells for $45 on the Grammy winner’s official merch site.

After a fan shared the photo of the T-shirt, people debated whether it matched the design shown on the website

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vanity Fair

Analyzing both images, some argued that the fan got exactly what they ordered.”Terrible merch. Worst part is that it’s not even misprinted.”

“It’s awful, but it looks exactly like the picture… it looks awful on the website, too. Why is there so little contrast in the image?”

Share icon

Image credits: vinhlegacy

While this merchandise item may not be everyone’s cup of tea, another fan who lost her Billie t-shirt in the Altadena wildfires was thrilled to receive several pieces of merch from the star.

It was Meghan Markle who reached out to Billie after hearing about the 15-year-old girl’s lost, cherished shirt.

Some netizens suggested the fan request a refund, while others argued that there was nothing wrong with the clothing

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vinhlegacy

“All she’d been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to,” the Duchess of Sussex explained on her Instagram page.

“Of course they now see their home and the washing machine, their dryer, are ash. They’re not there anymore.”

Share icon

Image credits: Billie Eilish | Store

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, donated to a group of teenage girls in Altadena who were raising funds to support their community, where homes and schools were destroyed, Vanity Fair reported on February 5.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

“So I said, ‘I don’t know Billie Eilish. But I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt,'” she continued.

“So I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note, and I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie recently donated a few signed merch items to a victim of the Altadena wildfires who had lost her concert T-shirt in the flames

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meghan

She was eventually able to contact Billie through Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In addition to the shirts, the Chihiro singer donated a lunchbox and a signed vinyl of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

“You guys, I don’t even know what all this stuff means but it’s signed for her,” Meghan said of the gifts, which she said made her feel “really old.”

Share icon

Image credits: billieeilish

In other Billie news, the 23-year-old recently joined fellow pop icon Ariana Grande for a special screening of Wicked, where they hinted at a potential musical collaboration.

“I would love to do that,” Billie admitted after accidentally telling the crowd, “OK, a few more songs”—instead of “questions.”

“Me too,” Ariana responded before a fan shouted, “Do it now! Sing!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrible merch.” Netizens debated over the quality of the product regardless of the fan’s expectations

Share icon

Image credits: ThorDKidd

Share icon

Image credits: mediaXsamurai

Share icon

Image credits: CEDMUFC21

Share icon

Image credits: ronaldonunited

Share icon

Image credits: EcoVibeExplorer

Share icon

Image credits: c0mmandderr

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HKatTimes

Share icon

Image credits: AuransJuice

Share icon

Image credits: aperbackup

Share icon

Image credits: dumbjupiterrr

Share icon

Image credits: therealSauceK

Share icon

Image credits: EdnerThe19th

Share icon

Image credits: samesugartits