“I’m Drooling”: Billie Eilish Reveals Mystery Bite Marks Along With Rare Bikini Post

Billie Eilish’s Instagram was sizzling with fan reactions after what appeared to be an explosive 4th of July weekend.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on social media, the 22-year-old singer was captured being playful with her buddies and lighting up the night sky with fireworks.

One of the photos captured the Bad Guy singer wrapped in a towel and wearing a pink bikini, making one fan say: “The second pic made me gasp.”

Billie Eilish’s 4th of July weekend festivities were all about friends, fireworks, and moments of revelry

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

“Billie giving Lady Liberty Vibes in the second photo,” another commented.

“I’m drooling,” said another admirer.

But it wasn’t just the bikini photo that had fans buzzing. Two other intriguing snapshots stole the spotlight in Billie’s album.

One captured her with two distinct, fresh-looking bite marks adorning her arms. In a mirror selfie snapped with another woman, the bite marks had seemingly transformed into bruises.

The Oscar-winner shared a picture of what appeared to be fresh bite marks, prompting one commenter to say: “Is she…okay??? Those bite marks look nasty”

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but speculate, with one eager commenter asking, “Wait, are those bite marks?”

“Is she…okay???” asked another. “Those bite marks look nasty.”

With a packed schedule ahead for her, the Oscar-winner will be kicking off her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour this September in Quebec. The tour will conclude in July 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

The bite marks appeared to have turned into bruises in a mirror selfie that she shared

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

Her third studio album with the same title, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was released in May this year.

“I think that with Hit Me Hard and Soft, it’s like the first time since I’ve been an adult and maybe ever in my kind of creative life… it truly is the most genuine thing I’ve ever made,” she said about the album in a May episode of The Late Show.

“It feels very, very me, and it feels like all of the music is exactly who I am, all the visuals are exactly who I am, and that’s honestly terrifying, and that’s why I’m literally shaking right now,” she told host Stephen Colbert.

Another snap from the Instagram Carousel featured the Birds of a Feather singer snuggling with someone else on the floor

Image credits: Billie Eilish / Instagram

She also acknowledged in the episode that she dropped her earlier hits when she was a “very young” teenager, but her latest album is a “reaction of ‘you can’t tell me what to do! I’m gonna do whatever I want to do, and here it is!'”

“I really wanted to prove a point, and so, I think I went so far, but that’s kind of what I needed to do. I needed to play this whole thing of ‘I’m not what you think I am,'” she continued. “I thought at the time that it was very me, and I realized in hindsight I was just trying to be seen and express myself and show that people can be multi-faceted and I am one of those people.”