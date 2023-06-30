Although Ireland is only 5 million residents big, the way this lush country handles itself makes it seem bigger in every way possible. Sure, for those of us who haven't had a chance to visit, Ireland is a land where Guinness runs free and Leprechauns roam casually. You might meet Liam Neeson in a pub, too.

But that's a broad generalization, folks. As highlighted by the Meanwhile in Ireland page which boasts almost 800,000 followers, Ireland is much more than that. Whether you find yourself joining a traditional Irish céilí dance, cheering on your favorite team at a lively hurling match, or getting swept up in the joyous atmosphere of a local festival, Ireland's zest for life is infectious. Oh, and they certainly know how to laugh a little.