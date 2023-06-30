“Meanwhile In Ireland”: 95 Reasons Why Ireland Is A World Apart From Any Other Country (New Pics)
Although Ireland is only 5 million residents big, the way this lush country handles itself makes it seem bigger in every way possible. Sure, for those of us who haven't had a chance to visit, Ireland is a land where Guinness runs free and Leprechauns roam casually. You might meet Liam Neeson in a pub, too.
But that's a broad generalization, folks. As highlighted by the Meanwhile in Ireland page which boasts almost 800,000 followers, Ireland is much more than that. Whether you find yourself joining a traditional Irish céilí dance, cheering on your favorite team at a lively hurling match, or getting swept up in the joyous atmosphere of a local festival, Ireland's zest for life is infectious. Oh, and they certainly know how to laugh a little.
This post may include affiliate links.
It's not banned though yet sadly *cries in overworked 3rd year*
But someone can steal the stone and people will panic plus it does not forecast
My father used to say the same (he was a Spaniard). Maybe an universal or a shared celtic heritage?
They were identified quickly. https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/the-most-irish-thing-ever-ballyhaunis-three-identified-in-quick-time-1.3891835
So what's the temp if you're an atheist? Oh wait, never mind.
This is my mam's phone exactly. I don't know HOW she lets the notifications build up like that
In Ireland, it does get too hot to cook - means anything above 15C right ?
As a Mediterranean person, I have to firmly say that... well, I have no words, actually.
When I was very younger, I went two summers to Ireland in order to improve my English. The scene is pretty correct. But being drunk wasn't necessary.
What vile monstrosity is this? Oh my. Most shocking image I've ever seen
I know at least 3 people who do this! And a fourth who quit smoking so its just the coffee
What is the difference? Most characters have at least lost one parent, have an evil stepparent, and live in (some kind of) dysfunctional family.
Quite clearly an Northern Irish pub. As frequented by "Der Hun".
My grandad has these in his house. My uncle too. And 4 of my aunts
I feel this one. It is a good 10 minutes walk from the plane to baggage reclaim.
Whoa popcorn and pick ‘n’ mix?? Don’t blow your winnings so fast!