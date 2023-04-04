The glamorous world of Hollywood and the music industry as a whole have a way of drawing us in, don’t they? We find ourselves captivated by the lives of our favorite celebrities, binge-watching their movies, listening to their music, and keeping up with their latest news. But even these seemingly untouchable stars can find themselves on the wrong side of the law — or in some cases, an entire country!

Yup, it’s not just us mere mortals who face travel restrictions and visa woes; celebrities banned from countries are surprisingly common. Life is never that simple, even for the rich and famous — and while we might find ourselves temporarily grounded for letting our passports expire or misplacing a crucial document, celebrity country bans can be a whole other ball game, sometimes involving political intrigue, cultural misunderstandings, criminal records and, yes, even a dash of drama.

After some rounds of research and investigation about controversial celebrities and banned stars who’ve managed to tick off entire nations, we’ve compiled a list of VIPs who’ve experienced the sting of a travel ban. Some of these celebrity blocklist stories might sound totally reasonable, while others will undoubtedly have you raising your eyebrows in disbelief. From Justin Bieber to Snoop Dogg, we’ll be exploring all the reasons behind why these big names found themselves persona non grata. And hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about the treacherous waters of international diplomacy — or at the very least, get some celebrity fun facts out of it!