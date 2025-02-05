ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle is on the receiving end of yet another wave of criticism, after uploading an Instagram video where she opened a Billie Eilish-themed gift box for an LA wildfire victim.

The Instagram video sees a make-up-free Markle unboxing a shipment of signed Billie Eilish merchandise intended for a 15-year-old girl, whose cherished Billie Eilish concert t-shirt was lost when her home was destroyed in the January disaster.

“She’s once again making it all about herself,” one netizen wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the act of charity was morphed into a self-serving display of celebrity clout.

“True selfless acts of kindness and charity are given quietly, anonymously, and always without any expectation,” another argued.

RELATED:

Netizens accused Meghan Markle of “self-promotion” after she uploaded a video showing the gifts she had gotten for an LA wildfire victim

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“We visited Altadena a few weeks ago, and I couldn’t stop thinking about the young girl and her story,” the Duchess said in the clip.

“I made a voice note asking for help getting this to Billie Eilish, and thanks to Adam Levine and Bahati, we managed to secure all of this for her.”

Markle, dressed in a casual sweatshirt embroidered with her children Lilibet and Archie’s names, then showed the contents of the box, which included several t-shirts and a lunchbox personally signed by the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

This is the latest in a list of charitable actions made by Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, who have used their platform to support those affected by the wildfires.

While their fans have praised their efforts, critics have taken issue with their public nature, believing their actions are part of a public relations effort to rehabilitate their image rather than genuine altruism.

The Los Angeles tragedy forced Markle to postpone the release of her new Netflix show, instead using that time to focus on doing charity work

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

“I think she did the opposite of what she needed to do to fix her image: she shouldn’t have trumpeted it to the world,” one user explained.

“Let the girl and her family tell it and quit making it about Megan. She will never learn.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meghan

The backlash comes on the heels of previous criticism aimed at Markle and Prince Harry, as earlier this year, the couple faced allegations of being “disaster tourists” during their visits to wildfire victims.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Sources close to the royal pair vehemently denied these claims, with one insider in particular calling the accusations “offensive” to Meghan and Harry. “Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, so this is, and always will be, home to her,” they said.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

The Los Angeles wildfires forced Meghan Markle to postpone the debut of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, a lighthearted show focused on the Duchess sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips.

The reality TV series was supposed to air in January, but was delayed until March 4 in the wake of the wildfires.

Her recent upload is the 4th on her particularly low-profile Instagram page, with both likes and comments being private on all posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meghan

“Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the Duchess wrote in her post.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible, but most importantly, thank you to our first responders, who are the community’s real heroes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The upload came as a surprise to her 1.6 million followers, as Markle has made a point of reducing her presence on the platform, keeping a low profile with only four posts: one which celebrated the new year, one where she promoted her latest show, another where she mourned the passing of her dog, and her recent, charity post.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

Both likes and comments are hidden on each post, presumably in order to protect her profile from negative comments and other types of unwanted interactions.

Despite her good intentions, Netizens were unimpressed by Markle’s recent video and took to social media to express their disapproval

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KTLA

“It’s always the same with her,” a user stated.

“Center of attention, playing the victim, making everything about herself. Instead of shining a light on the real victims, it’s all about her presence, her efforts, her involvement.”

“From being an active member of the British royal family and living a life of genuine service to being thrilled because you scored someone a free t-shirt and a lunchbox…” another wrote.

“This woman has no decency! Again, she brings the attention solely to herself. Why can’t she just be a quiet individual and let her actions speak for themselves?” a reader asked.

“Hey, Meghan! You can do something nice for someone without filming it for Instagram!”

“Zero class.” Netizens were unmoved by Markle’s display of altruism and voiced their displeasure on social media

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon