Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Actress Justine Bateman Blasts Harry And Meghan For Being “Disaster Tourists” Amid LA Wildfires
Celebrities, News

Actress Justine Bateman Blasts Harry And Meghan For Being “Disaster Tourists” Amid LA Wildfires

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Ties actress Justine Bateman has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of posing for a “photo op” and being disingenuous in their efforts to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to social media, Justine reposted a video by Fox News showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comforting survivors at a food bank in Pasadena.

Highlights
  • Justine Bateman called Harry and Meghan "disaster tourists" after they were seen helping victims of the LA wildfires.
  • The Sussexes handed out food parcels, spoke with survivors, and donated clothing and essential supplies.
  • They also donated money through their Archewell Foundation.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” the Violet director wrote on Sunday (January 12).

RELATED:

    Justine Bateman criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they were seen helping victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

    Firefighter battling a blaze during the LA fire, water spraying on burning structure at night.

    Image credits: Apu Gomes/Getty Images

    “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

    The couple lives in Montecito, which is approximately 90 miles (140 km) from Los Angeles. On January 10, they were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre, which has been turned into an evacuation center amid the natural disaster.

    They were seen talking to José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews, and Victor Gordo, the Mayor of Pasadena, as per The DailyMail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with long hair and a red flower smiling at an interview, related to opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: Larry King

    In addition to “anonymously” serving meals to victims, Harry and Meghan reportedly visited some of the burnt-out houses in Pasadena and Altadena and spoke to those who had lost their homes in the fires.

    They have also opened the doors to their $29 million Montecito mansion to their friends and family who were forced to evacuate and donated clothing, children’s items, and essential supplies to victims.

    Mayor Gordo said that people were “really happy” to see the Sussexes.

    The Sussexes were filmed comforting survivors at a food bank in Pasadena

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing outdoors, engaging with LA fire victims.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “They (Harry and Meghan) want to be as helpful as they can be, and really they just want to be supportive,” he told Fox News LA.

    “They took the time to meet the people who were affected and spend time. They are just very caring people who are very concerned for their friends and neighbors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them.”

    When anchor Susan Hirasuna asked, “I saw Meghan Markle stoop down and take the lid off of a plastic bin. Do they want to really get down and dirty?” the Mayor responded that the couple were not there for publicity but came out “to work.”

    La fire aftermath showing extensive damage and debris, highlighted in the context of Justine Bateman's commentary.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    In a statement posted on their Sussex.com website, Harry and Meghan urged residents to help those affected by the wildfires in any way that they could.

    “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

    “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.

    “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The filmmaker referred to their effort as a “photo op” and called them “disaster tourists”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle console someone wearing a LA hat during a visit to LA fire victims.

    Image credits: KCAL News

    Justine Bateman criticizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on social media about their visit to LA fire victims.

    Image credits: JustineBateman

    The parents, who moved to Meghan’s native California in 2020 after stepping down as working royals, have also made donations through their Archewell Foundation, according to The Telegraph.

    Justine further criticized the government’s handling of the wildfires that, at the time of writing, have left a death toll of 24.

    The actress-turned-filmmaker said that California officials did not make enough efforts to prevent the destruction caused by the fires. 

    “I’m pretty pissed, and I think a lot of people in Los Angeles are pissed,” she told Fox News on Thursday (January 9).

    In addition to serving meals, Meghan and Harry donated clothing, essential supplies, and children’s items

    People gathered at an outdoor event, including individuals in baseball caps and causal attire, conversing in a social setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

    Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you are going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics, and that’s to make sure that your fire and your police department are well-funded,” she stressed.

    “If you can’t cover the basics, get out of our city. You are useless to us. You are a liability, and you have destroyed people’s lives because you didn’t do your job. You didn’t do what you were hired for. You didn’t do what we pay you for.”

    Justine added that officials should “resign out of shame and responsibility” for the victims.

    The wildfires have caused a death toll of 24 as of January 13

    People in jackets surveying fire damage, with officials in yellow uniforms in the background.

    Image credits: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT


    The wildfires, fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds in the region, have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area. According to the Associated Press, at least 16 people remain missing.

    The Eaton Fire, which broke out in Altadena, is one of the deadliest in the history of California, having claimed the lives of 16 people.

    Justine insisted that California officials should “resign out of shame and responsibility” for the victims

    Woman speaking against a city skyline at night, discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after LA fire victims visit.

    Image credits: FOX News

    Image credits: FOX News

    Over 10,000 structures have reportedly been destroyed by the two largest wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton blazes, with the former burning 23,000 acres.

    Reactions to the Sussexes’ efforts to assist fire survivors were mixed

    A comment supporting Justine Bateman's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    A comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after visiting LA fire victims, questioning their motives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment reads, "Brownie points is what their after," related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussing their public image.

    Comment questioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actions after LA fire victims visit.

    Comment screenshot with text criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Comment by Kate Collins expressing agreement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit.

    Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit, suggesting it was for publicity.

    Comment about Harry and Meghan on their visit, expressing doubt about Meghan's intentions and impact on the community.

    Text message from John Patton saying, "That’s why Meghan is an actress," related to Meghan Markle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Comment expressing agreement with Justine Bateman's opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actions.

    Comment from Jennifer Rose discussing a resident of LA related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Social media comment expressing skepticism about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to LA fire victims.

    Screenshot of a comment critical of a photo op with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a tragedy.

    A social media comment defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actions after their visit to LA fire victims.

    Comment on Justine Bateman's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles.

    Text comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as phoney and disgusting.

    A text message from Dave Pratt saying, "They're on their world wide privacy tour," referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wendy Tesch comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to LA fire victims, mentioning it as a nice gesture.

    Social media comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to LA fire victims.

    Comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit, discussing compassion and denying camera crew presence.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    6

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ljl-hildebrandt avatar
    Imnotgivingyoumyfullname
    Imnotgivingyoumyfullname
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the f***, Bored Panda? The headline does not match the story writen and is a major click bait. You're hiding behind some unknown celebrity's words to make your own opinion heard about Harry and Meghan. Nowhere do you state yourself, that the Suxesses were there WIHTOUT A CAMERA CREW. I'm so mad I made a Bored Panda account, just to post this comment.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woah,this website really is anti-Meghan recently, innit? Did they do it for publicity? Likely. But at the same time, it didn't do any harm and likely helped some people. I men, it's better to help "for publicity" than not helping at all and they at least try to be subtle about it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a cynical hypocrite. The vile responses to the fire from the conservative politicians and media ecosystem disgust me to no end.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    ljl-hildebrandt avatar
    Imnotgivingyoumyfullname
    Imnotgivingyoumyfullname
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the f***, Bored Panda? The headline does not match the story writen and is a major click bait. You're hiding behind some unknown celebrity's words to make your own opinion heard about Harry and Meghan. Nowhere do you state yourself, that the Suxesses were there WIHTOUT A CAMERA CREW. I'm so mad I made a Bored Panda account, just to post this comment.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woah,this website really is anti-Meghan recently, innit? Did they do it for publicity? Likely. But at the same time, it didn't do any harm and likely helped some people. I men, it's better to help "for publicity" than not helping at all and they at least try to be subtle about it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a cynical hypocrite. The vile responses to the fire from the conservative politicians and media ecosystem disgust me to no end.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda