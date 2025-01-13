Actress Justine Bateman Blasts Harry And Meghan For Being “Disaster Tourists” Amid LA Wildfires

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Ties actress Justine Bateman has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of posing for a “photo op” and being disingenuous in their efforts to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to social media, Justine reposted a video by Fox News showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comforting survivors at a food bank in Pasadena.

The Sussexes handed out food parcels, spoke with survivors, and donated clothing and essential supplies.

They also donated money through their Archewell Foundation.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” the Violet director wrote on Sunday (January 12).

Image credits: Apu Gomes/Getty Images

“They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

The couple lives in Montecito, which is approximately 90 miles (140 km) from Los Angeles. On January 10, they were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre, which has been turned into an evacuation center amid the natural disaster.

They were seen talking to José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews, and Victor Gordo, the Mayor of Pasadena, as per The DailyMail.

Image credits: Larry King

In addition to “anonymously” serving meals to victims, Harry and Meghan reportedly visited some of the burnt-out houses in Pasadena and Altadena and spoke to those who had lost their homes in the fires.

They have also opened the doors to their $29 million Montecito mansion to their friends and family who were forced to evacuate and donated clothing, children’s items, and essential supplies to victims.

Mayor Gordo said that people were “really happy” to see the Sussexes.

The Sussexes were filmed comforting survivors at a food bank in Pasadena

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

“They (Harry and Meghan) want to be as helpful as they can be, and really they just want to be supportive,” he told Fox News LA.

“They took the time to meet the people who were affected and spend time. They are just very caring people who are very concerned for their friends and neighbors.

“They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them.”

When anchor Susan Hirasuna asked, “I saw Meghan Markle stoop down and take the lid off of a plastic bin. Do they want to really get down and dirty?” the Mayor responded that the couple were not there for publicity but came out “to work.”

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

In a statement posted on their Sussex.com website, Harry and Meghan urged residents to help those affected by the wildfires in any way that they could.

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

“And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.

“Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Image credits: KCAL News

Image credits: JustineBateman

The parents, who moved to Meghan’s native California in 2020 after stepping down as working royals, have also made donations through their Archewell Foundation, according to The Telegraph.

Justine further criticized the government’s handling of the wildfires that, at the time of writing, have left a death toll of 24.

The actress-turned-filmmaker said that California officials did not make enough efforts to prevent the destruction caused by the fires.

“I’m pretty pissed, and I think a lot of people in Los Angeles are pissed,” she told Fox News on Thursday (January 9).

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

“If you are going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics, and that’s to make sure that your fire and your police department are well-funded,” she stressed.

“If you can’t cover the basics, get out of our city. You are useless to us. You are a liability, and you have destroyed people’s lives because you didn’t do your job. You didn’t do what you were hired for. You didn’t do what we pay you for.”

Justine added that officials should “resign out of shame and responsibility” for the victims.

Image credits: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Karen Bass @MayorOfLA, you are insane. You are talking like an abusive boyfriend trying to convince his girlfriend that the smacks to her face and body did not emanate from him.

You have yet to step up in any way to confess your incredible irresponsibility to the city of Los… https://t.co/iR4wMfZvQi — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

The wildfires, fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds in the region, have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area. According to the Associated Press, at least 16 people remain missing.

The Eaton Fire, which broke out in Altadena, is one of the deadliest in the history of California, having claimed the lives of 16 people.

Image credits: FOX News

Image credits: FOX News

Over 10,000 structures have reportedly been destroyed by the two largest wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton blazes, with the former burning 23,000 acres.

