‘Millionaire’ Mandy Moore Blasted For GoFundMe Request Amid LA Wildfires: “This Is Messed Up”

When actress Mandy Moore shared a GoFundMe in support of her family following the Palisades disaster, she wasn’t expecting the wave of negative comments she’d receive.

In the midst of the devastating wildfires surging through Los Angeles, the This Is Us star posted on FaceBook in an effort to raise money for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff and Kit, who are currently expecting their first baby together.

Moore claimed they had lost their home as well as “everything they owned.” She also mentioned that Griff’s “entire arsenal of drums/percussion” had been destroyed — a loss made worse by the fact that he was a touring musician.

Mandy Moore was slammed by netizens after sharing a GoFundMe for her in-laws

Image credits: Lionel Hahn / Getty

“It’s all too much,” she wrote. “So many have reached out and asked how they could help during this time of unimaginable loss, grief and stress… Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.”

The goal was to raise $60,000, as seen in the poster.

But followers pointed out this massive amount of money would most likely barely make a dent in Moore’s bank account.

Image credits: mandymooremm

Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff & Kit, lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton fire…. Posted by Mandy Moore on Thursday, January 9, 2025 “You can’t help them? You’re millionaires????” one user questioned. “I’m sorry, but you’re asking your fan base to donate to a GoFundMe for your in-laws during a time when many are struggling to feed their own families is a bit tone deaf,” said one person in disbelief. “Not to mention the fact that it appears as though you personally didn’t donate any of your own money to the fundraiser. It’s horrible to expect others to financially help your family if you’re not willing to even give them any money yourself.” Commenters mentioned how she was in a better position to help her family, given the amount of money she reportedly makes

Image credits: matthewkoma

Another scolded, “Mandy, please tell us how much of your 14 million that you donated to the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western NC and we will see if we can match it for your family.”

“When you have more, you can give,” stated someone else. “Don’t ask everyday humans for money when you can write a check. Yikes.”

But others thought the backlash the 40-year-old received was uncalled for.

Image credits: matthewkoma

“You people are unbelievable,” wrote a Facebook user. “She didn’t start the fund. She is sharing. Yes she has a platform to reach people. I am sure they are distraught expecting their first child.”

“How heartless are you all?” asked another. “Whether they have money or not is beside the point. Both of these families LOST EVERYTHING in this fire! Imagine if your family lost everything?!?!”

Eventually, all the noise managed to capture the actress’s attention as she gave an update shortly after the initial post, editing the original caption.

But others thought the criticism of the actress was “heartless”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Gerard aka Kit Goldsmith (@quintessentiallykit)

Her callout was addressed to anyone who questioned whether she was helping her own family or “attributing” a certain amount of money to her name.

“[This] is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are,” she snapped. “Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.”

Image credits: matthewkoma

With Moore living in Altadena, her home was also impacted, and she shared an update on its destruction via social media.

Three photos showcased a man who looked like her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, wearing a black mask as he trudged through ashen ruins amidst collapsed structures with active smoke still rising from the ground.

According to the actress, the “main part” of their home — while currently uninhabitable — was still standing, but their garage and back door had been lost in the fire, along with every other home on their street.

“Feeling weird survivors guilt,” Moore wrote, ending with, “Altadena strong.”

“Kindly F OFF” wrote the 40-year-old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

The ongoing wildfires first erupted on Tuesday morning near the Pacific Palisades, initially beginning as a brush fire before rapidly spiraling out of control due to the high winds in the region.

These flames scorched 17,000 acres of land and was given the title of the most destructive wildfire LA has ever seen. Meanwhile, the Eaton fire burned through 10,600 acres and the Sunset fire in Hollywood has taken over 43 acres.

Image credits: mandymooremm

The disaster has now taken the lives of at least 10 people as it expanded to ruining many neighborhoods in the LA area, destroying countless homes and businesses.

Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Adam Brody, and Leighton Meester were among the well-known figures who gave updates on how their houses were destroyed.

The ongoing wildfires have been labeled as the most destructive LA has ever seen

