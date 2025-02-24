ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford had one job: to sit quietly and not make a scene while his co-star, Jessica Williams, delivered an inspiring, heartfelt speech at the 2025 SAG Awards.

However, the 82-year-old Hollywood icon not only failed at the job but also got a bit of a scolding from Williams, 35.

The viral moment took place as the actress was giving the famous “I Am an Actor” speech, which is the recurring opening segment of the award show.

Jessica Williams humorously yelled at Harrison Ford for stealing the spotlight from her at the 2025 SAG Awards

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams,” Williams began the segment, “and sure enough, all my dreams have come true here.”

Seated right behind her during the speech was the Star Wars actor, seemingly oblivious to the camera focused on him and his star-studded table.

Moments into her speech, Williams realized it’s not easy to share the screen with Ford, who is not only an acting legend but also her co-star on Shrinking.

Image credits: Apple TV

The celebrity audience broke out into laughter as Ford was captured unassumingly munching on what appeared to be some crackers.

When he realized that all eyes were on him, Ford bashfully turned around and hid himself behind his co-star.

Williams, who couldn’t contain her own amusement, yelled: “I told him to turn away!”

“Don’t look!” she humorously screamed.

Image credits: msjwilly

Williams humorously yelled at her Shrinking co-star and shared a playful moment with him

The actress continued with her speech, joking about how she was able to fulfill her dream of “preparing in a Starbucks bathroom before an audition to my dream of crying in a Del Taco bathroom afterwards.”

“I’ve lived my dream of changing clothes while parked on a street nice enough to have shady trees, but not so nice that some white lady called the police on me,” she added.

“But more than just a dream factory, this city has always been my home,” the actress continued.

“I am Jessica Williams, I am LA born and bred,” she concluded, “and I am an actor.”

Image credits: netflix

Viewers were delighted to watch the “wholesome” moment unfold at the award show

After finally getting through her speech, Williams and Ford shared an adorable moment as they laughed together.

Viewers fell in love with the moment, saying, “This is very wholesome.”

“What a charming 80-year-old,” one commenter said, praising Ford.

“They are so cute and fun,” read another comment.

“I am sooo jealous of this lady,” another wrote. “Sharing such a fun time with him is AWESOME!”

“It’s lovely to see Harrison joking and smiling,” one said.

“Her dreams did come true. Eating with Harrison Ford is a dream in itself,” read another remark.

Image credits: netflix

“He loves me, and he loves shooting with me,” Williams previously said about the Hollywood legend

The cast of Apple TV+’s Shrinking was nominated for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Ford also bagged a solo nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

A couple of months ago, Williams gushed about the Indiana Jones star and said he has a lot of love for her.

Image credits: netflix

“I know he really likes and loves me,” she told People in November. “I can tell, I can see.”

She said they make each other laugh and that she loves being behind the camera with him.

“I like shooting with him, and he loves me, and he loves shooting with me,” she added.

Jessica Williams yelling at Harrison Ford throughout her I Am An Actor speech is so precious. #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/1UCzpxfWnY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

Fans instantly turned Harrison Ford into a viral meme after his SAG Awards 2025 snacking session

