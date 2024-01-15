Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart
Celebrities, Couples

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

There’s no denying that Harrison Ford is one of the biggest stars to ever grace the silver screen, but at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, held last night at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, director James Mangold introduced him as more than that. 

He called the actor’s legacy, which includes playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones, as well as parts in other blockbusters including Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, and The Fugitive, that of a “hypergiant star… a star so big, he contains multitudes. A star so unique he attracts other stars, a star so bright he has warmed each of our lives in this room, in our audience, and, likely, on this planet.” 

Harrison Ford was honored with a Career Achievement Award during last night’s Critics Choice Awards
Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Along with a standing ovation, Ford received a Career Achievement Award, which many online have suggested was long overdue.

Yet it was Ford’s humility that really stole the show and has had everyone on social media applauding. The 81-year-old actor, whose career started in the ’60s, began his speech by pointing out the diversity of the other award recipients and attendees.

“I’m really happy to see what our business is turning into,” he said. “And all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I’m very happy about that.”

The legendary actor received a standing ovation after a video played highlighting some of his biggest roles in Hollywood

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: The CW

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: The CW

He also credited a large part of his career’s success to those in the industry with less visibility. “I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, and filmmakers,” he said. 

“I feel enormously lucky and happy for this honor.” He also recognized the “many fine actors” he’s worked with in his 55 feature films and said, “I’m happy to have had the opportunities I’ve had, and I’m grateful.”

The 81-year-old star got emotional as he thanked his “lovely wife” Calista Flockhart for her constant support throughout his lengthy career

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: The CW

By far the most moving part of his speech, though, was the tribute to his wife, Calista Flockhart, who received an ovation herself. Ford said the 59-year-old actress, known for her titular role in the hit ’90s TV show Ally McBeal, “supports me when I need a lot of support—and I need a lot of support.”

Ford and Flockhart have been together for over 20 years since meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Image credits: The CW

The couple have been together for over 20 years since meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, where Flockhart won Best Actress. As many Internet commenters pointed out, that’s a long time by Hollywood standards, and several people attributed the successful relationship to Ford’s loving attitude, even referring to the two as “soulmates.”

Ford and Flockhart married in 2010 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and they have an adopted son together, Liam Flockhart Ford.    

“It’s nice to see a long Hollywood marriage,” a reader commented

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Accepts Career Achievement Award With Tearful Tribute To Wife Calista Flockhart

Christian Monson
Christian Monson
Christian Monson
Christian Monson
nifile9972 avatar
Nike Pancakes
Nike Pancakes
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we cared we would have watched it to begin with. If BP cared about its users it would stop with this celebrity garbage. This isn't TMZ.

nifile9972 avatar
Nike Pancakes
Nike Pancakes
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we cared we would have watched it to begin with. If BP cared about its users it would stop with this celebrity garbage. This isn't TMZ.

