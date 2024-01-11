ADVERTISEMENT

The 81st Golden Globe Awards was marked by two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cillian and Lily were undoubtedly one of the 83 Golden Globes attendees to go home with a $500,000 gift bag, distributed to winners and presenters, featuring extravagant items like yacht charters, private jet credits, and other exclusive experiences.

The grandiose event was further struck by occasional blunders, with stand-up comedian Jo Koy who sparked outrage after being labeled “the worst host ever” at the 2024 Golden Globes.

And amidst the memorable moments were those taking place backstage and at afterparties. Nevertheless, it was some of the celebrities’ unexpected reunions that truly stole the viewers’ hearts.

Bored Panda takes a look at all former cast members and talents who reunited, in some cases after many years, at the ceremony on Sunday (January 7).