The 81st Golden Globe Awards dazzled with $500,000 gift bags distributed to winners and presenters, featuring extravagant items like yacht charters, private jet credits, and other exclusive experiences.

According to a press release on the official Golden Globe’s website, the gift bags, which were labeled as “The Ultimate Gift Box,” were curated by the luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report especially for the Golden Globe Awards, which aims to honor the best in film and television each year.

The Robb Report also made a “generous” contribution to the Golden Globes Foundation to “support arts, education, journalism, humanitarian projects, and non-profit organizations dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry,” the release said.

Image credits: Golden Globes

The gift bags featured more than 35 luxury products, everything from private jet credits to a session with a celebrity tattoo artist.

All 83 of the 2024 Golden Globe ceremony’s presenters and award winners received the Ultimate Gift Boxes, which were each worth more than $500,000, but some exclusive items went to a select few.



One of the experiences included in the lavish “goodie bag” was a five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia aboard the Celestia Phinisi Yacht

Image credits: celestiayacht

The A-listers were gifted with various travel experiences, including a five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia aboard the Celestia Phinisi Yacht, valued at $50,000, and a five-day “luxury experience” at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, valued at $20,000.

Those who wanted some new ink on their body could also receive a $2,500 tattoo from Atelier Eva, an internationally acclaimed fine art studio based in Brooklyn, New York, USA, founded by renowned tattooer Eva Karabudak.

The spoilt Golden Globe attendees also received multiple beauty items, including an LED face mask from CurrentBody ($380), truffle eye serum ($114), and a $250 cream from Le Domain.

Up to 10 lucky recipients received a complimentary membership with $10,000 in flight credits to XO Jet

Image credits: flyxo

In addition, the gift bags included numerous luxury food and drink items like a bottle of Komos Varietals ($200).

One special guest received six bottles of the world’s most expensive wine, Liber Pater, a gift valued at $193,500.

Moreover, up to 10 lucky recipients received a complimentary membership with $10,000 in flight credits for XO Jet, while another fortunate individual received a pair of Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings retailed at $69,000.

The lavish presents beat last year’s Oscars gift bags, which were worth about $126,000, according to reports at the time.



A special guest received six bottles of the world’s most expensive wine, Liber Pater, a gift valued at $193,500

Image credits: liberpaterwine

The $126,000 gift bags that were handed out to Hollywood A-list Oscars attendees also came with a hefty tax bill, according to reports.

The Academy Awards was stocked with $126,000 worth of freebies to Oscars attendees, Breitbart reported.

The gifts reportedly included a $40,000 Canadian getaway, a $400 bottle of gender-neutral perfume, a $435 box of sweet dates, a $12,00 voucher for “body sculpting,” and much more among its more than 60 gifts.

A fortunate individual received a pair of Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings retailed at $69,000

Image credits: Coomi

However, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and California’s state authorities reportedly issued a $63,000 tax bill on the luxurious prizes.

According to Forbes magazine, the IRS slapped a $46,000 tax bill on the gift bag, while the state of California dipped its hands in to pull out another $16,000.

On Sunday (January 7), the most talented creatives and talents in showbiz were honored at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.



Winners and presenters were also offered a five-day, all-inclusive experience at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

Image credits: ritzcarltongrandcayman

Taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the glamorous ceremony was marked by two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,” the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.

While Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture as a drama, Barbie brought home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement golden statue crowned with a globe.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Many readers thought the gift bags were too excessive considering recipients are already privileged

