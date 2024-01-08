ADVERTISEMENT

Taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the 81st Golden Globe Awards was marked by two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

But what would such a grandiose event be without the occasional blunder? This year, it would appear that it is stand-up comedian Jo Koy who sparked outrage after being labeled “the worst host ever” at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Bored Panda takes a look at all of the awkward moments that occurred at the ceremony on Sunday (January 7).