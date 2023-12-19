Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Knew This Was Coming”: Taylor Swift And Her Fans Get Booed At Travis Kelce’s Game
13points
Celebrities, Entertainment

"I Knew This Was Coming": Taylor Swift And Her Fans Get Booed At Travis Kelce's Game

Taylor Swift and her fans were booed during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (December 17).

Back in September, Taylor was seen supporting football star Travis Kelce from his family’s suite at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. 

Ever since, the now-confirmed couple has sparked a media frenzy, with the 33-year-old singer becoming a regular fixture in VIP suites at Travis’ games.

Subsequently, television channels have notably cut to Taylor during their broadcasts of the sport, much to football fans’ disapproval.

Taylor Swift and her fans were booed during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday

Image credits: taylorswift

Commentators have reportedly been referencing Taylor’s presence throughout Kansas City Chiefs games, with the NFL even facing backlash when it changed its X banner (formerly known as Twitter) to a trio of reaction shots of Taylor, Buzzfeed reported.

A constant stream of Swifties has started to attend Travis’s games, with the obvious goal of spotting their idol, whilst wearing merch or holding banners that reference the fact that they are only there for Taylor, the outlet further reported.

As a result, football fans reportedly loudly booed Taylor when she was shown onscreen during the Chiefs game against the Patriots last weekend.

Image credits: @jahayraaaaa

The musician was reportedly watching from a VIP suite alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Organizers reportedly added a quote from Taylor to the screen as they broadcasted, once again, her presence to the audience. The quote in question read: “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth.”

Taylor was spotted with Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone cheering after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown at Gillette Stadium on December 17

Image credits: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A person who attended the game shared a video of the moment on her X page, which showed the crowd erupting into audible boos as soon as the Shake It Off singer appeared on the screen.

In the video, Taylor seemingly tried to brush the reaction off as she rested her chin on her hand, appearing to ignore the audible backlash. 

The songstress was then seen turning to Brittany before shrugging and pointedly gesturing to the masses with her eyes. It was reported that it looked as if she was saying, “I knew this was coming.”

Image credits: @DonnieMexico17

A Swiftie reported from the event on X that she had been “harassed” by Patriots supporters for attending the game wearing Taylor merchandise. She wrote: “Bad experience. @GilletteStadium has always been my home base and my favorite stadium as a born+raised Massachusetts girl but tonight at the @Patriots game I was harassed & audibly booed for being a fan of the opposing team and wearing a jacket with my lifelong idol on it.”

The fan further stated that the entire situation was “extremely stressful” and “continued to escalate” throughout the game until she left her section “because of the extent of the literal bullying.”

Upon being booed, it was reported that it looked as if Taylor was saying, “I knew this was coming”

Image credits: @DonnieMexico17

The distressed Swiftie added: “I had men directly behind me right in my ear as well as many rows behind me in my section yelling that I was stupid for being a fan of Taylor and many other nasty things that I won’t even put on here for me and honestly Taylor’s sake. It was horrendous.”

Many Taylor fans were left distressed by the entire situation, as one person wrote: “Taylor being booed at the Chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings.”

Image credits: @BetttysCardigan

Other people gave more context as to football fans’ seemingly inappropriate reaction. A person wrote on X: “Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal.”

As of Tuesday (December 19), Taylor hasn’t addressed the situation yet, but she did open up about her experience being filmed at football games during her interview with Time magazine when it named her its Person of the Year.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taylor seemingly tried to brush the reaction off

Image credits: @BetttysCardigan

The singer was seen shrugging and blowing kisses to the angry football fans

She said: “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Taylor continued: “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swifties and football fans had mixed reactions to the clips shared on social media

rafis13247 avatar
Rafis Poulio
Rafis Poulio
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downvote this celebrity garbage to oblivion so they'll stop publishing these trash tabloid articles. It's the only way they're going to learn.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
