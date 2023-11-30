ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone’s latest movie has sparked quite the outrage online after a movie trailer critique summarized its plot in a very brief and crude nutshell.

Creator and host of the YouTube channel Beyond The Trailer, Grace Randolph, took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to lash out at the highly anticipated fantasy sci-fi movie, Poor Things.

Grace initially wrote on Wednesday (November 29): “I have serious issues with #PoorThings… and out of respect for everyone involved with the film… let’s leave it at that.

“P.S. just a heads up, it should really be rated NC-17.”

Emma Stone’s latest movie, Poor Things, based on Alisdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, sparked numerous heated debates on social media

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

The YouTuber followed her post, which has since been viewed 225,600 times, with the following: “I’m not reviewing it, and I’m not voting for it for any awards.”

But things took an unexpected turn when an X user replied: “Scared of sex eh?”, to which Grace made a stunning revelation regarding the movie’s plot.

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

She responded in another X post: “#PoorThings is about a baby’s brain put in an adult woman’s body (for the heck of it) and then that woman having lots of sex.”

In a subsequent post, the content creator added: “To the few arguing that her brain ‘matured’, based on the aging of the characters around her 16 years did NOT pass – maybe 2-3 tops.

“And there are so many other disturbing elements – when something is this… morally questionable, people deserve to know what they’re walking into.”

A YouTuber explained that Poor Things was “about a baby’s brain put in an adult woman’s body (for the heck of it) and then that woman having lots of sex”

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

For those wanting a clearer picture of what the movie is all about, American film production and distribution company Searchlight Pictures wrote a summary of Poor Things on IMDb that read: “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

“Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn.

“Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

“Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

The movie is, in fact, based on Alisdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Dr. Baxter does transplant the brain of an unborn fetus into the body of a recently deceased adult woman.

As a result of Grace’s X rants, people were baffled to learn about the questionable synopsis.

A person commented: “I do not want to watch that.”

Emma plays the role of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

Another person wrote: “I said this when I saw it at a festival back in September but none of my friends wanted to believe me because the movie gets so much praise from everyone.

“I can’t believe no one else has pointed it out yet. thank you!”

A separate individual penned: “I saw the trailer and thought it was very disturbing premises.

“Am glad am not the only one.”

An additional person chimed in: “I really like Emma Stone and dark humor but idk I’m not liking this part .. big turn-off.”

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

Nevertheless, other people pointed to the fact that in Alisdair’s novel, Bella’s brain is supposed to undergo an accelerated development process.

A person on X posted a picture of the book’s passage that read: “I refused to go easy on the port.

“I deliberately filled the glass a second time while saying with equal deliberation, ‘So you think Miss Baxter’s brain will one day be as adult as her body.’

“‘Yes, and quickly.’”

The user captioned her photo: “I mean, it is a movie about bringing a dead body back to life. I believe we can suspend belief on rapid aging mind. Of course will judge when I see it for myself to see if it’s highlighted, but yes, people should be be aware they’re walking into a very sexual movie.”

“They made it very clear she matured at an advanced rate,” another person clarified.

I have serious issues with #PoorThings… and out of respect for everyone involved with the film… let’s leave it at that. P.S. just a heads up, it should really be rated NC-17 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 29, 2023

Responding to Grace’s critique, an X user wrote: “Man, it’s almost like the film itself is critical of all the things you just said.

“Truly nothing morally questionable at all about it.”

You can watch Poor Things’ trailer below:

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, behind the making of Poor Things, has collaborated with Emma before on the 2018 movie The Favourite and the short film Bleat, as well as the comic anthology “And”, to be released next year.

The 35-year-old actress told The New York Times: “I obviously have full-blown, very intense trust in him, and as an actor, it’s the best feeling ever, because it’s so rare that you feel like whatever you do, you’re protected by your director.”

In turn, the 50-year-old filmmaker said: “It’s more about creating this atmosphere of camaraderie and having fun, getting to know each other so we can be comfortable with ridiculing ourselves.”

Poor Things is currently set for release on January 12, 2024.

Poor Things ignited heated debates online