14 Times The Stars Showed Their True Selves At The 2024 Golden Globes And Afterparties
The 81st Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday (January 7) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, was marked by a handful of memorable moments.
Two new categories were introduced at the ceremony: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon was brought up, and, of course, celebrities brought their A-game on in lavish outfits for the red carpet.
The grandiose event also included some occasional blunders, with stand-up comedian Jo Koy sparking outrage after being labeled “the worst host ever” at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Cillian and Lily were undoubtedly one of the 83 Golden Globes attendees to go home with a $500,000 gift bag, distributed to winners and presenters, featuring extravagant items like yacht charters, private jet credits, and other exclusive experiences.
Bored Panda takes a look at more memorable moments, this time happening backstage and at afterparties.
Mark Hamill's Picture With His Star Wars "Mother," Natalie Portman
Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter), actor Mark Hamill shared a picture where he posed with Natalie Portman.
The 72-year-old actor wrote in the post: “Now I have finally met my "mother," thanks to the Golden Globes,” referring to the fact that while he played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, starting with 1977's A New Hope, Natalie starred as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy, introduced in 1999's The Phantom Menace.
In the movie, Padmé is revealed as the mother to Luke, as well as Leia, who was famously played by the late Carrie Fisher.
Natalie was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in May December.
Mark Mill? (you are missing a Ha in the text, BP)
Kieran Culkin And Sarah Snook After Their Wins For Succession
Taking to her Instagram page, Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, posted a series of stories capturing the evening.
One of the many pictures Jazz took particularly stood out, as it showed Kieran and actress Sarah Snook acting goofy together.
Both Kieran and Sarah were awarded Best Actor and Actress in a Drama TV Series for their roles in Succession.
Unpopular opinion, I'm sure but I had to give up early on Succession, just couldn't stand any character. They were all greedy, grasping, a$$holes. I know that's what real life is often like but I don't need to watch it. Kieran Culkin's character "pleasuring" himself against the window of an office block was about as far as I wanted to go, thanks.
America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, And Margot Robbie Celebrating Their Win For Barbie
The Barbie power trio shared an emotional moment after the hit movie took home two awards from its nine nominations.
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, who played Barbie and Gloria in the film, were photographed with director Greta Gerwig, ecstatically holding onto a Golden Globe trophy.
Barbie won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement honors. In 2023, the movie topped records as the highest-grossing film of 2023, amassing $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.
Paul Giamatti Celebrating His Win At An In-N-Out
Paul Giamatti was hilariously snapped celebrating his Golden Globe win at an In-N-Out following the ceremony.
Writer Evan Ross Katz shared the picture on his Instagram, writing: "Paul Giamatti celebrating his Golden Globe win at In-N-Out. King. Absolutely no notes."
Paul won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his role in The Holdovers.
Everyone Fangirling Over Jack Black
Taking to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, reporter Kirbie Johnson shared a funny observation she made throughout the event: celebrities “fangirling” over Jack Black.
In a clip that she updated on her social media, Kirbie filmed actress Elle Fanning loudly giggling as she met Jack Black.
She further captured a conversation between Kieran Culkin and Jack, in which she noted that Kieran wasn’t fangirling but “just vibing.”
A shot of Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden excitingly greeting Jack was also captured.
Kirbie wrote in the caption: “I couldn’t help but notice everyone (read: celebrities and fans alike) were losing their ever-loving minds over Jack Black after the Golden Globes.
“He had people in the stands on the red carpet melting down. Elle Fanning’s boyfriend told him he was her ‘hall pass’!”
Heartwarming Photo Of Billie Eilish And Brother Finneas
Billie Eilish took to her Instagram page to share an adorable snap of herself and her brother, Finneas, each holding Golden Globe trophies.
The songstress wrote in the caption: “THANK YOUUU Golden Globes for recognizing “what was I made for” as the best original song for motion picture. I feel so so lucky :’)”
The siblings both won an award for their hit song, What Was I Made For?, which is the soundtrack to the Golden Globe-winning movie, Barbie.
Greta Lee And Andrew Scott Excited Upon Seeing Each Other
Greta Lee and Andrew Scott were photographed in an adorable reunion at Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party.
Andrew and Greta have previously said that their separate indie romances Past Lives and All of Us Strangers were the new Barbenheimer.
Greta was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in Past Lives, while Andrew was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in All of Us Strangers.
Ayo Edebiri And Ramy Youssef Hugging
Actress Ayo Edebiri and actor Ramy Youssef united for an adorable picture where they greeted at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët & Chandon, celebrating the 13th Year of Toast for a Cause at The Beverly Hilton.
Mark Ruffalo Hugging With Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri
In a video shared by the official Instagram pages of CBS and the Golden Globes, Mark Ruffalo was filmed hugging Jeremy Allen White, as Ramy Youssef had just embraced Ayo Edebiri.
In the video, Mark was also filmed greeting Ayo and Edwin Lee Gibson. A lot of “I love yous” could be heard from the sweet behind-the-scenes moment.
Newlyweds Chris Evans And Alba Baptista
An X page (formerly known as Twitter) dedicated to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, shared an adorable picture of the couple.
The account captioned the post: “Chris Evans and Alba Baptista (Mr and Mrs Evans) at the Golden Globes after party!!!”
Chris previously revealed that he had been dating the 26-year-old actress for at least a year and that it was “serious,” according to a source, who added, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
In September 2023, the 42-year-old actor quietly tied the knot with Alba.
Emily Blunt And Emma Stone Sharing A Goofy Moment
In a video uploaded to an X account (formerly known as Twitter) dedicated to Emily Blunt, the A Quiet Place actress was spotted giggling and air-kissing with Emma Stone.
The adorable video was viewed 15,200 times and seemed to capture the two actresses at the busy venue. It is unclear whether it occurred before or after Emma won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture award for her role in Poor Things.
The Cast Of Succession Celebrating Their Wins
Actor Nicholas Braun took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, who all took home a Golden Globe trophy for their roles in Succession.
Andrew Scott, Billie Eilish, And Colman Domingo Taking A Selfie Together
Andrew Scott was pictured sitting next to Billie Eilish and Colman Domingo, who was seemingly taking a selfie.
They goofed around at Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party.
Colman had been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in Rustin.
Andrew Scott And Jonathan Bailey In Matching Outfits
Irish actor Andrew Scott and British actor Jonathan Bailey posed together in matching white outfits as they attended Netflix's Globes afterparty.
Andrew was nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award for his role in All of Us Strangers.
