The 81st Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday (January 7) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, was marked by a handful of memorable moments.

Two new categories were introduced at the ceremony: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon was brought up, and, of course, celebrities brought their A-game on in lavish outfits for the red carpet.

The grandiose event also included some occasional blunders, with stand-up comedian Jo Koy sparking outrage after being labeled “the worst host ever” at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cillian and Lily were undoubtedly one of the 83 Golden Globes attendees to go home with a $500,000 gift bag, distributed to winners and presenters, featuring extravagant items like yacht charters, private jet credits, and other exclusive experiences.

Bored Panda takes a look at more memorable moments, this time happening backstage and at afterparties.