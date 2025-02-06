Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Autopsy Of A Stroke Patient’: Harrison Ford Baffles Fans With Shirtless WSJ Photoshoot
Celebrities, News

‘Autopsy Of A Stroke Patient’: Harrison Ford Baffles Fans With Shirtless WSJ Photoshoot

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford’s latest photoshoot surprised and confused his fans by featuring a “bizarre” photo of the actor nude, with an expression that some likened to an “orgasm.”

The 82-year-old, who continues to be celebrated for his rugged good looks and charm, was featured in an article titled Harrison Ford Is Still Full of Surprises, which touched on his latest roles on various TV series and his return as Indiana Jones.

Highlights
  • Harrison Ford's WSJ photoshoot featured a nude shot that confused fans.
  • The last photo saw the actor shirtless with an open-mouth expression that some called 'unsettling'.
  • Others praised Ford for his timeless looks and revitalized career.

The piece was supported by six stylish shots by photographer Dan Jackson, but the last one in particular confused readers, with some going as far as to say it looked “like an autopsy of a stroke patient.” 

“What is that last picture!?” one user wrote, confused. “That was a jump scare!”

RELATED:

    Harrison Ford baffled fans with a shirtless photoshoot for the Wall Street Journal; some viewers said it looked like an “autopsy”

    Harrison Ford in a black suit at Indiana Jones event.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland / Getty

    The photoshoot starts in typical fashion, with Ford dressed in a variety of sharp and sophisticated outfits, as well as more casual looks.

    Many readers praised the images, labeling them as “stylish” and remarking how attractive the actor appeared. 

    However, by the time fans reached the sixth and final image, the tone shifted dramatically.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the last photo, Ford appeared completely nude with an expression both vacant and intense, prompting reactions that ranged from discomfort to bewilderment.

    Shirtless grey-haired man in a black-and-white WSJ photoshoot, expressing intensity.

    Image credits: WSJ / Daniel Jackson

    The photo was deemed “unsettling” by some readers, who felt the deep black-and-white contrast against a featureless white background made the nude actor look in pain rather than appealing.

    “Big fan of the styling here—jump scare on the last one though for sure,” one user wrote.

    Shirtless man with a pensive expression in a WSJ photoshoot.

    Image credits: WSJ / Daniel Jackson

    More critical voices also felt the actor looked uncomfortable throughout the entirety of the set, with one commenting the actor looked like “[he] didn’t want to be [there]” and couldn’t wait for the session to end.

    Despite the mixed reactions the photo elicited, many praised the actor for his “timeless good looks” and active career

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sentiment was seemingly shared by the Wall Street Journal, as they excluded the controversial picture from their Instagram post promoting the article.

    Not all fans were put off by the unconventional photoshoot. For many, Ford remains a timeless heartthrob who can “still get it,” as one admirer wrote.

    Harrison Ford was, and remains, one of the hottest men on the planet,” another stated, celebrating his age-defying appeal, charisma, and charm.

    Elderly man in a beige shirt poses against a dark background, conveying serious expression.

    Image credits: WSJ. Style

    His looks are not the only thing about the actor still making waves, as his career has remained as active as ever. 

    “I’m acting my ass off!” he said to the publication.

    For instance, in 2022, he starred alongside Helen Mirren in 1923, a Yellowstone prequel that became an instant hit.

    The same year, Ford surprised audiences again by taking on a comedic role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, where he plays a painfully honest therapist.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elderly man in a blazer with glasses, seated indoors, featuring books in the background, related to a stroke patient theme.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Despite entering a new genre, Ford’s performance garnered critical praise, showing his versatility at a stage in his career when many actors would consider retirement.

    The actor then reprised his iconic role as Indiana Jones in 2023’s Dial of Destiny, and followed-up by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross in the 2025 film Captain America: Brave New World.

    “Still got it.” Aside from the last picture, fans praised the actor for his good looks and vital career

    Screenshot of a comment that reads, "He looks so good," referring to a shirtless photoshoot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "He looks great" with username "baldwinsong.

    Text from user Prestigious_Bar: Sabotage, referencing stroke patient autopsy context.

    Comment questioning the oddness of seeing Harrison Ford in shorts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing shirtless photoshoot, mentioning "grandpa" posing confidently.

    Reddit comment from Available_Youth1268 reading "still got it 🔥".

    Text from user "halyche" says, "jump scare on the last one though for sure.

    Comment questioning the appearance of a stroke patient autopsy.

    Comment by Key_Collection4394 praising someone's lifelong attractiveness.

    Text comment reacting to an image with surprise and curiosity.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda