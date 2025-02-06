‘Autopsy Of A Stroke Patient’: Harrison Ford Baffles Fans With Shirtless WSJ Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford’s latest photoshoot surprised and confused his fans by featuring a “bizarre” photo of the actor nude, with an expression that some likened to an “orgasm.”

The 82-year-old, who continues to be celebrated for his rugged good looks and charm, was featured in an article titled Harrison Ford Is Still Full of Surprises, which touched on his latest roles on various TV series and his return as Indiana Jones.

Highlights Harrison Ford's WSJ photoshoot featured a nude shot that confused fans.

The last photo saw the actor shirtless with an open-mouth expression that some called 'unsettling'.

Others praised Ford for his timeless looks and revitalized career.

The piece was supported by six stylish shots by photographer Dan Jackson, but the last one in particular confused readers, with some going as far as to say it looked “like an autopsy of a stroke patient.”

“What is that last picture!?” one user wrote, confused. “That was a jump scare!”

Image credits: Mike Marsland / Getty

The photoshoot starts in typical fashion, with Ford dressed in a variety of sharp and sophisticated outfits, as well as more casual looks.

Many readers praised the images, labeling them as “stylish” and remarking how attractive the actor appeared.

However, by the time fans reached the sixth and final image, the tone shifted dramatically.

In the last photo, Ford appeared completely nude with an expression both vacant and intense, prompting reactions that ranged from discomfort to bewilderment.

Image credits: WSJ / Daniel Jackson

The photo was deemed “unsettling” by some readers, who felt the deep black-and-white contrast against a featureless white background made the nude actor look in pain rather than appealing.

“Big fan of the styling here—jump scare on the last one though for sure,” one user wrote.

Image credits: WSJ / Daniel Jackson

More critical voices also felt the actor looked uncomfortable throughout the entirety of the set, with one commenting the actor looked like “[he] didn’t want to be [there]” and couldn’t wait for the session to end.

Despite the mixed reactions the photo elicited, many praised the actor for his “timeless good looks” and active career

The sentiment was seemingly shared by the Wall Street Journal, as they excluded the controversial picture from their Instagram post promoting the article.

Not all fans were put off by the unconventional photoshoot. For many, Ford remains a timeless heartthrob who can “still get it,” as one admirer wrote.

“Harrison Ford was, and remains, one of the hottest men on the planet,” another stated, celebrating his age-defying appeal, charisma, and charm.

Image credits: WSJ. Style

His looks are not the only thing about the actor still making waves, as his career has remained as active as ever.

“I’m acting my ass off!” he said to the publication.

For instance, in 2022, he starred alongside Helen Mirren in 1923, a Yellowstone prequel that became an instant hit.

The same year, Ford surprised audiences again by taking on a comedic role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, where he plays a painfully honest therapist.

Image credits: Apple TV

Despite entering a new genre, Ford’s performance garnered critical praise, showing his versatility at a stage in his career when many actors would consider retirement.

The actor then reprised his iconic role as Indiana Jones in 2023’s Dial of Destiny, and followed-up by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross in the 2025 film Captain America: Brave New World.

“Still got it.” Aside from the last picture, fans praised the actor for his good looks and vital career

