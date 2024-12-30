Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Most Handsome Men Of 2024, Ranked By ‘The Independent Critics’
Celebrities, News

The Most Handsome Men Of 2024, Ranked By ‘The Independent Critics’

Get ready to swoon over the world’s most stunning men again. Chris Hemsworth has claimed the throne as the “Most Handsome Face of 2024,” dethroning last year’s winner, Timothée Chalamet, who slipped to eighth. Henry Cavill also took a tumble, moving from second to sixth, while Keung To of Hong Kong and Zhang Zhehan of China soared to second and third place, making their fans proud.

Rising star Ni-Ki soared to fifth, praised for his youthful charm, as Austin Palao and Bang Chan exited the top 10 entirely. 

This annual list, which spans over 50 countries, has continued to grow in diversity thanks to global nominations and public participation.

“Thank you to the millions of people who have seen these videos over the year,” TC Candler, the channel behind the annual “100 Most Handsome Faces” list, announced in a video on YouTube.

    Image credits: TC Candler

    The 2024 “Most Handsome Faces” list crowned 41-year-old actor Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the top pick. 

    In second is Keung To, a 25-year-old singer from Hong Kong. He is also a member of the boy band Mirror.

    Keung is followed by 33-year-old actor Zhang Zhehan from China. Moreover, he is famed for the series Word of Honor

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Fourth is Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan, a 42-year-old actor from Turkey notable for playing Yaman in the Turkish series Emanet

    In fifth position is Ni-Ki, the youngest member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN. He is Japanese and 19 years old, making him the youngest man on the list. 

    41-year-old British actor Henry Cavill, known as Superman and the star of The Witcher, ranked sixth, while 26-year-old BTS member Jungkook, from South Korea, landed seventh. 

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Franco-American 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, known for Dune and Wonka, took eighth, with Singaporean actor Ayden SNG, 31, in ninth, recognized for dramas like The Heartland Hero

    Finally, 32-year-old British actor Lucien Laviscount rounded out the top ten, celebrated for his role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

    A slew of viewers flocked to the comments to express their excitement, as a YouTube user wrote: “NISHIMURA RIKI BEING THIS HIGH SO UNDERSTANDABLE HES SO HANDSOME AT SUCH A YOUNG AGE He’s the 1 on my eyes.”

    Image credits: TC Candler

    A person penned: “Beyond proud for my Ni-Ki again!! My boy slayyyyy.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Congratulations to Keung To from Hong Kong, he is well deserved, with gorgeous handsome face and beautiful kind heart, he sings with attractive voice and his songs conveying peace and love, therapy in mental health.”

    Last year, Timothée Chalamet, topped the “Most Handsome Faces of 2023” list. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill came in second.

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Keung To secured third. Additionally, fourth place went to Ni-Ki. Lucien Laviscount ranked fifth, while 30-year-old Peruvian reality star Austin Palao claimed sixth. 

    Zhang Zhehan, 31, took seventh, followed by Australian-born Bang Chan, 27, the leader of the K-pop group Stray Kids, in eighth. 

    Ninth place went to Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan, and tenth to “Army Waits For Army,” a reference to fans of the globally famous K-pop group BTS.

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Here are the “Most Handsome Faces of 2024″

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC CandlerTC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Image credits: TC Candler

    Discover the full list below:

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not even 30 yet and I feel old. Most of them look more like teenage boys than men - I'd feel like some pervy mrs. Robinson dating tham. Also, 90% of them look almost identical.

    moxitron17 avatar
    Moxitron Jazz
    Moxitron Jazz
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah, well, my mum thinks I'm the handsomest, so there...

    halvof avatar
    Dave william
    Dave william
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

