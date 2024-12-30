The Most Handsome Men Of 2024, Ranked By ‘The Independent Critics’

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to swoon over the world’s most stunning men again. Chris Hemsworth has claimed the throne as the “Most Handsome Face of 2024,” dethroning last year’s winner, Timothée Chalamet, who slipped to eighth. Henry Cavill also took a tumble, moving from second to sixth, while Keung To of Hong Kong and Zhang Zhehan of China soared to second and third place, making their fans proud.

Rising star Ni-Ki soared to fifth, praised for his youthful charm, as Austin Palao and Bang Chan exited the top 10 entirely.

This annual list, which spans over 50 countries, has continued to grow in diversity thanks to global nominations and public participation.

“Thank you to the millions of people who have seen these videos over the year,” TC Candler, the channel behind the annual “100 Most Handsome Faces” list, announced in a video on YouTube.

RELATED:

Get ready to swoon over the world’s most stunning men again

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

The 2024 “Most Handsome Faces” list crowned 41-year-old actor Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the top pick.

In second is Keung To, a 25-year-old singer from Hong Kong. He is also a member of the boy band Mirror.

Keung is followed by 33-year-old actor Zhang Zhehan from China. Moreover, he is famed for the series Word of Honor.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Fourth is Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan, a 42-year-old actor from Turkey notable for playing Yaman in the Turkish series Emanet.

In fifth position is Ni-Ki, the youngest member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN. He is Japanese and 19 years old, making him the youngest man on the list.

41-year-old British actor Henry Cavill, known as Superman and the star of The Witcher, ranked sixth, while 26-year-old BTS member Jungkook, from South Korea, landed seventh.

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Franco-American 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, known for Dune and Wonka, took eighth, with Singaporean actor Ayden SNG, 31, in ninth, recognized for dramas like The Heartland Hero.

Finally, 32-year-old British actor Lucien Laviscount rounded out the top ten, celebrated for his role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

A slew of viewers flocked to the comments to express their excitement, as a YouTube user wrote: “NISHIMURA RIKI BEING THIS HIGH SO UNDERSTANDABLE HES SO HANDSOME AT SUCH A YOUNG AGE He’s the 1 on my eyes.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

A person penned: “Beyond proud for my Ni-Ki again!! My boy slayyyyy.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Congratulations to Keung To from Hong Kong, he is well deserved, with gorgeous handsome face and beautiful kind heart, he sings with attractive voice and his songs conveying peace and love, therapy in mental health.”

Last year, Timothée Chalamet, topped the “Most Handsome Faces of 2023” list. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill came in second.

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Keung To secured third. Additionally, fourth place went to Ni-Ki. Lucien Laviscount ranked fifth, while 30-year-old Peruvian reality star Austin Palao claimed sixth.

Zhang Zhehan, 31, took seventh, followed by Australian-born Bang Chan, 27, the leader of the K-pop group Stray Kids, in eighth.

Ninth place went to Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan, and tenth to “Army Waits For Army,” a reference to fans of the globally famous K-pop group BTS.

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the “Most Handsome Faces of 2024″

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC CandlerTC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Share icon

Image credits: TC Candler

Discover the full list below: