Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Slammed For Wearing “Pajamas” At Hollywood Star Inaugural

Chris Hemsworth was honored with the 2,781st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23. Accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 10-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, the Thor star appeared in good spirits. However, pictures of the family rubbed some fans the wrong way, with many complaining about Elsa’s seemingly inappropriate outfit.

Highlights Chris Hemsworth received the 2,781st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23.

His wife, Elsa Pataky, faced criticism for her outfit, with many labeling it as 'pajamas.'

Elsa's outfit and appearance sparked a variety of reactions, including support from some fans.

The 40-year-old actor was celebrated at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Ovation Hollywood. Chris received his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

Nevertheless, a photograph taken of Chris with his wife and kids showcasing the new Hollywood star posted on Just Jared’s Instagram page provoked mockeries from the internet’s fashion police.

Moreover, Elsa became the center of negative attention, with many thinking she was on her way to catch some Zs, rather than dressing to the nines like her husband.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

“Why is she wearing pajamas?” an Instagram user asked.

A person questioned: “Why is Elsa so poorly dressed always? Was she rushed out of bed to come?”

Someone commented: “Why is Elsa wearing lingerie? Someone please get a stylist for her.”

A viewer wrote: “Oh, she’s out in her nightgown…”

Image credits: hwdwalkoffame

“She needs a new stylist honestly,” a netizen added.

Someone else remarked: “I have those same pajamas!”

“Pj’s, no bra and bed hair…..NOT CLASSY,” An additional commentator noted.

A separate individual chimed in: “Why is she wearing lingerie tho?”

However, some people didn’t mind the Spanish actress’ white and black two-piece, as a person penned: “I guess I’m the only one to say she looks stunning in that set! It doesn’t look like lingerie to me.”

Image credits: hwdwalkoffame

Chris’ longtime Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. was also present to mark the occasion with a public roast.

Robert asked their Marvel buddies Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans to describe the Aussie in three words, with their answers leaving the audience in laughter, Variety reported on Thursday.

“What is Chris Hemsworth?” Robert asked. “Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.’”

On a more serious note, the Iron Man star reportedly lauded Chris for being one of the most remarkable people he knows.

The Melbourne native received his star the day before the opening of his latest movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Robert reportedly said he “cannot wait” to see the movie and predicted “this is going to be the film of 2024.”

The 59-year-old actor continued: “I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant.”

“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm.

“You are a remarkable human being.

“You are a legend.

“Chris is a bit daunting to describe.

“He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging.

“However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you.

“You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”

