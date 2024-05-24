Chris Hemsworth Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Family During Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hemsworth celebrated another career milestone as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children by his side, the 40-year-old actor received his star on Thursday, May 23, while co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Anya Taylor-Joy were also there to celebrate.

The Marvel star, best known for playing the hammer-wielding Thor, posed next to his 47-year-old wife and their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. Their Daughter, India Rose, 12, opted out of posing for the cameras.

Parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth proudly smiled beside him on the special day.

Chris Hemsworth was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky, their three children, and his parents for the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Australian heartthrob expressed gratitude to his friends and family as his star became the 2,781st to be added to the Walk of Fame since its inception in 1961.

He specifically thanked his parents, who he said raised him “with the belief that if you do choose something you’re passionate about, if you lean into something you love with your heart and soul, then the purpose and the meaning is laid out in front of you.”

The Marvel star expressed his gratitude to his friends and family, especially his parents, during the ceremony

“We don’t say rising into love, we say falling into love, so fall into it. There’s a leap of faith that occurs, and there’s a risk in that. But if you have people around you to catch you and support you, then it’s a far easier risk to take. And I’m so thankful for my parents’ encouragement along the way and the confidence they gave myself and my brothers to pursue something we were passionate about that ignited curiosity and creativity,” he said during the ceremony, which took place a day before the U.S. release of his latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Fellow Avengers hero Robert Downey Jr. and his Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy also joined the celebration

When Marvel hero Robert addressed the crowd, he said he brought a list of “roasts” from their fellow co-stars to describe the Australian actor.

“First off, [Jeremy] Renner says ‘absurdly annoyingly amazing.’ [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with ‘Friend from work.’ That’s a callback, now I get it,” Robert said.

The Iron Man star roasted Chris Hemsworth with a little help from some of their Marvel co-stars during the event

“Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America [Chris Evans] calls him ‘second-best Chris,'” he continued.

The Iron Man star also mentioned how the actor, who brought the beloved character of Thor to life, keeps “Hollywood folks” on their toes.

“It has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years,” said Robert Downey Jr.

“Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging,” he said. “However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years,” Downey said in his speech. “You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you’re just a real dude.”