All of us millennials’ inner children are healing now, thanks to Macaulay Culkin, who created some of our favorite 1990s Christmas memories.

The 43-year-old actor, who played little Kevin McCallister in the two first Home Alone movies, was recently honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star.

Taking to the stage in front of family and many famous friends on Friday (December 1) to accept the honor, Macaulay thanked Brenda Song, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and the mother of his two children.

“You are absolutely everything,” the actor said while holding back tears.

Macaulay Culkin just received his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, surrounded by family and famous friends

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brenda and Macaulay welcomed their first baby son, Dakota, in 2021, before having a second child last year, whose identity has been kept private.

He continued: “You’re my champion.

“You’re the only person happier for me today than I am.

“You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”



The special recognition came 33 years after the premiere of “Home Alone”

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brenda was captured watching her fiancé, wiping away tears, as she later was seen standing to the side of the podium with their Dakota and their other baby.

Macaulay added: “You’ve given me all my purpose.

“You’ve given me family.

The actor concluded the sweet nod to his partner by saying: “After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

He finally cited his most famous line: “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

Present at the event was Brenda Song, Macaulay’s fiancée and mother to their two sons

Image credits: Anna Webber/Getty Images

The actor also went on to thank his Party Monster co-star Natasha Lyonne, who was also present at the ceremony, sharing her own supportive speech.

This major milestone has undoubtedly made many 1990s kids nostalgic, as their first holiday favorite, Home Alone, came out 33 years ago.

At the time, Macaulay starred alongside Catherine O’Hara, who played his mom, Kate McCallister.

Image credits: Anna Webber/Getty Images

You might remember that she notably screamed “Kevin!” every time the poor little boy was forgotten from his family Christmas trips.

Catherine also gave a speech looking back at the Home Alone days, praising Macaulay’s “perfect performance”.

The Schitt’s Creek star stated that her on-screen son brought his “sweet and twisted, yet totally relatable” sense of humor to all of his work.

Brenda and Macaulay welcomed their first baby son, Dakota, in 2021, before having a second child last year, whose identity has been kept private

Image credits: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Macaulay was seemingly moved to tears by Catherine, as she said: “Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation … the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

The 69-year-old went on to note Macaulay’s young age at the time of filming, as the actor was only nine at the time of Home Alone.

She said: “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.

“It’s a sign of intelligence in a child and a key to survival at any age.”

Macaulay starred alongside Catherine O’Hara in Home Alone, who played his mum, Kate McCallister

Image credits: imdb

Before hugging Macaulay, Catherine concluded: “Macaulay, congratulations.

“You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion.

“I’m so proud of you.”

The actor played little Kevin McCallister in the two first Home Alone movies

Image credits: imdb

In the movie, written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, Kevin is forgotten at his home in Chicago when his family goes on holiday for Christmas.

At the beginning of the film, Kevin has a big argument with his family the night before their trip to Paris.

When Kate sends Kevin to sleep up in the attic as a punishment, she says she doesn’t want to see him “for the rest of the night”, to which Kevin replies: “I don’t want to see you again for the rest of my life, and I don’t want to see anybody else, either.”

Kate then replies: “I hope you don’t mean that – you’d feel pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you didn’t have a family.”

Which, as we as we know, is exactly what happens.

Image credits: Associated Press

Catherine had reportedly struggled “deeply” with the line regarding Kevin being faced with his family’s disappearance.

While delivering the speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday she said: “The scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic ‘cause he’d misbehaved, he’s mouthing off about the family and I say, ‘Well, you’d be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you had no family,’ and he says, ‘No, I wouldn’t.’ And I was supposed to say, ‘Then say it again – maybe it’ll happen.’

“I can’t tell you how much that killed me – I could not wrap my head around saying something so horrific to this beautiful child.”

She then admitted: “Of course, I was not yet a mother at the time and I had no idea the kind of things would come out of my own mouth with my own two sons.”

Catherine also gave a speech looking back at the Home Alone days, praising Macaulay’s “perfect performance”

Image credits: Associated Press

Natasha Lyonne was also present at the ceremony, sharing her own supportive speech

Image credits: Associated Press

The ceremony marked the first time Brenda and Macaulay stepped out at a public event with both of their children.

The pair had first sparked dating rumors in June 2017 before their engagement was revealed in January 2022.

The parents reportedly named their first son Dakota after Macaulay’s late sister Dakota “Cody” Culkin, who died at the age of 29 on December 10, 2008 after getting struck by a car while crossing a street.

Image credits: Associated Press

You can watch the emotional ceremony below:

Dakota looked adorable at the ceremony, rocking a mohawk hairdo while wearing a little blue suit.

Macaulay’s siblings Quinn Culkin and Rory Culkin were also present in support of their brother during his special day.

Additionally, the actor’s 25-year-old goddaughter Paris Jackson – the daughter of Michael Jackson – was also spotted attending the event, taking group photos with him.

Macaulay’s honor marks the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category Motion Pictures.

His star is reportedly located at 6353 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California.

