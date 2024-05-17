“I Just Said No, Didn’t I?“: Female Skater Stands Up To Stranger Trying To “Mansplain” Trick

ADVERTISEMENT

Skater Audrey Faison experienced what many considered to be a case of mansplaining while she was performing tricks in Venice, Los Angeles.

An uncomfortable interaction caught on video shows the moment a man tried to give Audrey, an experienced skater, unsolicited advice on how to use her board.

“Hey, how is it going?” the California resident told the passerby as he approached her.

“Can I give you one quick little hint?” the man asked, to which Audrey responded, “That’s okay.”

The stranger insisted. “You sure?”

Once again, Audrey declined the advice. “Yeah, I’m good. Thanks.”

Still, the man went ahead and attempted to give her a tip: “Okay, so you put this not here but…”

The content creator quickly cut him off, reminding him she didn’t want to receive any instructions. “I just said no, didn’t I? I’m just doing my thing. Thanks.”

Audrey frequently posts videos on social media showing her impressive skateboarding tricks to her more than 10,000 followers.

Her viral video, viewed by nearly 8 million people on TikTok, was posted alongside a comment from a follower that read, “This gets me on my last damn nerve. The mansplaining of it all.”

Audrey Faison, a skater, surfer, and model, is the founder of Concrete Queenz, a nonprofit that brings “skateboarding to underserved girls” in South LA

The term “mansplaining” is used to describe a situation in which a man explains something needlessly or condescendingly to a woman in a manner thought to reveal a patronizing or chauvinistic attitude.

In most cases, an assumption is made that the woman doesn’t possess the same level of knowledge or expertise as the man and so would benefit from their advice.

Many people were shocked to see the man assume that the skater needed his advice, disregarding her wish to practice on her own.

“This is a universal experience for literally any hobby women pick up: rock climbing, bartending, archery, are just a few of my personal experiences,” a social media user commented.

“Help is offered, not forced…if someone doesn’t want it and you’re offended, it’s a really weird way to try and help,” another person said.

“I’m so proud of you! I could hear it in your voice. I hate the immediate assumption that we are in desperate need of their intervention at every moment!” a third user wrote.



However, there was also a smaller group who was more critical of Audrey’s approach.

“I’ve gotten so many tips at the skatepark. Like… that’s probably the best part of skating around others. I’ve never turned down free advice at the skatepark,” shared an Instagram user.

“Most skaters are just trying to help out with the tips. Honestly, I don’t think I would have got to where I am without the tips or discussing skateboarding,” said another.

On Instagram, Audrey, who is also a surfer, explained that the situation she exposed wasn’t an isolated case.

“Recently, I’ve been sharing some of the annoying interactions I’ve experienced while I’m finally putting in the time to learn a kickflip. While there has been a lot of positive engagement I have been honestly shocked by some of the comments and beliefs from people,” the skater wrote.

“From some comments saying that women aren’t good at aNyThInG and should stay in the kitchen (?!?) to d**th threats and straight-up hate for trying to learn something new, it’s opened my eyes even further to the importance of supporting one another and creating safe spaces for women and girls to learn and practice skateboarding.”

The model stressed the importance of young girls feeling protected and encouraged when practicing the sport.

“I grew up playing sports and going up against the boys so I never really felt any hesitation in submerging myself into skating but if I would have seen all of these types of comments it definitely would have had me thinking.

“I’ve also been lucky to be a part of such an amazing skate community in Venice and have learned SOOO much from everyone and I’m so grateful to have never really experienced this type of hate directed at my skating in person.”

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by audrey (@bbfais)

She continued: “It truly breaks my heart that some young girl could see some of these comments and stop believing they could DO WHATEVER THE HELL THEY WANT!!! Whether it’s skateboarding or anything in life.”

The content creator also responded to those who assumed that the man giving her advice was as skilled as Tony Hawk.

“It has also been super surprising that people automatically assume this person talking in the video had any reasonable knowledge to offer to me and how genuinely upset people are that I didn’t take the ‘advice.'”

“As a woman, I’ve been approached by so many different types of guys and have had so many unwanted interactions…some harmless…some just annoying, and some horrible and really scary. It took me a long time to be able to set boundaries and protect my own peace and be able to straight up say ‘no.'”

Audrey is the founder of Concrete Queenz, a nonprofit that brings skateboarding and community to underserved girls in South LA.

