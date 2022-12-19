I Took Photos Of Ice Skaters Near The Dutch Windmills, And They Turned Out Like Paintings (4 Pics)
Last week, we had extreme colds in The Netherlands which does not happen that much anymore because of global warming. It caused canals to freeze and we were able to ice skate in most places in the Dutch countryside yesterday morning. Unfortunately, this week all the ice is gone again. But we still have the photos :)
I took all of these yesterday morning. It was around -8 Celsius.
More info: albertdros.com
This post may include affiliate links.