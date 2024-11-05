ADVERTISEMENT

Mansplaining, an annoyance that has likely existed as long as early communication methods, is a significant frustration for many women worldwide. Nothing is quite as irritating as someone interrupting you, believing they know better when, in most cases, they don't.

Although this behavior can be infuriating, it has inspired countless memes we enjoy today. So, let’s dig into the world of chuckles and explore our collection of the funniest mansplaining memes, highlighting the humorous side of men explaining things to the world.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It’s Definitely a Trap

A mansplaining meme showing a tweet where Neil McGourty says, "Lady just asked me what 'mansplaining' is. I think it's a trap. We've been staring at each other in silence for half an hour."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“That’s Right Cutie!”

A mansplaining meme where a woman compares mansplaining to a toddler explaining dinosaurs, calling it "condescending, and it’s me."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“A Masters in Mansplaining”

A mansplaining meme showing a billboard at the University of Adelaide with a man explaining to unimpressed women, captioned, "Apparently, you can now do a Masters in Mansplaining."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

What Is Mansplaining?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, mansplaining is a term used to describe when a man explains something to a woman with the mistaken assumption that he knows more about the topic (1). 

Not all men are mansplainers, but many do it at some point — usually unintentionally. Those who actively go out of their way to talk over a woman because they think they know better may also be guilty of sexism.

Such men incorrectly assume they have superior intelligence to their female counterparts. Fortunately, most men don’t think this way and respect the women around them. 
#4

It’s Called “Man-Splaining”

A mansplaining meme featuring a tweet by Jerry Saltz showing a sculpture titled "Man-Splaining," with a man leaning toward a seated woman on a bench.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

He’s Right, No Matter What

A mansplaining meme showing a tweet by Jason Alt saying, "My wife is using the word 'mansplaining' incorrectly and I don’t know what to do about it."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

What Are the Origins of Mansplaining?

Mansplaining has existed for a long time; many women would likely argue it’s existed since the emergence of the language. However, the first description of the phenomenon belongs to Rebecca Solnit and a portion of her essay “Men Explain Things to Me,” published on April 13, 2008, in the LA Times (2). 

While the word doesn't appear, the essay evaluates how men often arrogantly speak to women. In 2014, she published her piece alongside six other essays in a book of the same title.

Know Your Meme suggests the term emerged on May 21, 2008, in the comments section of an internet discussion group (3). It is unclear whether this comment (now removed) was in light of Solnit’s work or just a coincidence.
#6

“And That Was That”

A mansplaining meme where Ed Solomon tweets about being declined for explaining Men in Black origins, though he wrote the screenplay.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
scotchbonnet1987 avatar
Nicole
Nicole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How lucky Ed just happened to be right there while they were talking about that specific movie some 20 years after it was released.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

“Did You Just Assume My Gender?”

A mansplaining meme featuring a woman yelling "STOP MANSPLAINING" on the left and a white cat with a confused look saying, "DID YOU JUST ASSUME MY GENDER?" on the right.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Examples of Mansplaining

There have been many historical examples that predate the term and Solnit’s essay on mansplaining. One such written example is John Adams’ letter to his wife in 1776, where he clearly shows that he thinks he understands better about being a wife than she does — cue eye roll. It was a response to her expressed views on husbands having too much control over their wives (The Atlantic, 2012) (5).

ADVERTISEMENT

Another example of mansplaining appears in an article from The Atlantic written in 1903 (6). The (male) author was critical of the suffragette movement and claimed to speak to the women who did not support it. Again, the author’s tone suggests he knew more about women’s experiences than actual women.

Social networking sites like X (formerly Twitter) and forums such as Mumsnet are rife with personal stories about everyday instances of mansplainers. 

For example, one woman claimed that a male colleague wrongly corrected her pronunciation of a sports star’s name from her home country, where she grew up and spoke the native language (Mumsnet, 2024) (7). 
#8

“It’s Just a Catapult”

A mansplaining meme showing a medieval couple with the man explaining, "If it doesn't come from the Trebuchet region of France, it's just a catapult."

HighAsBlucifersBalls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Mansplaining Chart

A mansplaining meme featuring a tweet by Kim Goodwin with a flowchart titled "Am I mansplaining?" guiding users through steps to determine if they are.

@kimgoodwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

How to Deal With Mansplaining: A Womens Guide

Today, mansplaining has become a grievance for many women at work and at home. While most men don’t intentionally set out to mansplain, few things will annoy a woman faster than a man explaining something she knows.

ADVERTISEMENT

One approach to take with a mansplainer is to simply ignore them. This is particularly effective if the issue doesn’t happen regularly. If it becomes a recurring theme, you can try some other methods. 

For example, Forbes recommends that you firmly but politely tell someone you appreciate their input but don’t require additional information. They also suggest using your voice and speak louder than your male colleague (8). 

Using humor effectively alongside these techniques works well, too, although be careful that your message remains clear. Ultimately, make your thoughts known so the man recognizes how you feel.

If dealing with repeat offenders in a professional setting, it may help to start a record of who mansplains and what they said. It may also be worth involving your HR department (Verywell Mind) (9).

Communication is key to successful relationships. When dealing with someone who mansplains at home, discussing and drawing your partner’s attention to when they mansplain is often enough. To reiterate, most men have no idea they do it in the first place; they may just need a small prompt to change their behavior. Meanwhile, others may require a billboard with flashing lights.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Mansplaining Coworker Costume

A mansplaining meme showing a fake costume package labeled "Mansplaining Coworker," listing traits like "talks over women in meetings" and "explains your job to you."

@nohourworkweek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“Thanks”

A mansplaining meme showing a man in a boat telling a woman, "I don't know if you've ever been sailing before... but let me give you some pointers," while she replies, "this is my boat."

@nicsigni_writes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Mic Drop Moment

A mansplaining meme tweet by Jessica McCarty recounting a man recommending her own work to her at a NASA meeting, unaware she authored it.

@jmccarty_geo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

So Much to Unpack Here

A mansplaining meme tweet where Eileen Mary O'Connell recalls a guy correcting her by saying, "It’s pronounced Mariah Carey" when she mentioned Marie Curie.

@i_Lean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

“Don’t Do It”

A mansplaining meme featuring a man sweating nervously with the caption, "WHEN YOUR GIRLFRIEND DOESN'T QUITE UNDERSTAND WHAT MANSPLAINING IS."

hullopalooza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“Honey, EVERY Star Is North”

A mansplaining meme tweet where a user says they had to "VERY PATIENTLY" explain that "ALL stars are north," humorously misinterpreting directions.

@ExactTrashOnly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
debbykeir avatar
Debby Keir
Debby Keir
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seen this before, but in the Southern Hemispher (ie, same size as the Northern hemisphere) all stars are SOUTH.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Expert in a Field

A mansplaining meme with a cartoon skeleton character pointing to a sign that says, "Ladies. Mansplaining is short for 'Man Explaining.'"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

“Stay Calm Darling...”

A mansplaining meme featuring a vintage painting of women with the caption, "When you just gave your answer in class and hear a man say 'actually'."

@quizlet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Effective Solution

A mansplaining meme featuring two characters with fingers to their lips, captioned "SHUTTING DOWN MANSPLAINERS."

@ifc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“Let Me Explain” Card

A mansplaining meme birthday card featuring a drawing of a man saying, "Let me explain to you how to have a happy birthday."

@erinmaviscloverdale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“You Know That Feeling”

A mansplaining meme comparing mansplaining to a GPS repeatedly giving directions in a familiar neighborhood you've lived in for 15 years.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Poor Husband

A mansplaining meme tweet by Priscilla asking for the “dumbest” mansplained thing, sharing that her husband once pointed out their home "up ahead on the left."

@itsPKav Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I probably would have asked what exactly are you, a navigator? I don't think I have dementia yet. Does the captain obvious want to drive. Or shouted oh I'm blind I'm blind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

“Is That ‘Someone’ Ever a Woman?”

A mansplaining meme comic where a man explains that men also mansplain to each other, but only respect someone “superior” — never a woman.

@maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“Nailed It”

A mansplaining meme tweet by Krista Pacion saying, "A guy asked me what it was like to be a woman in the workplace and another guy answered for me. Nailed it."

@kristabellerina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

We Can See What She Did There

A mansplaining meme tweet where a woman shares her game of feigning confusion to see how simple men think she is, leading a man to explain "deception."

@katiecalmdown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

“Correctile Dysfunction”

A mansplaining meme tweet by Anwen Kya saying someone called mansplaining "correctile dysfunction," adding, "please excuse me while I laugh hysterically."

@Kyatic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

“Start Woman-Understanding”

A mansplaining meme featuring Barbie saying, "Ken, can you stop mansplaining?" and Ken replying, "Well maybe you need to start woman-understanding."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“The Bear Will Get Distracted”

A mansplaining meme suggesting if you meet a bear, say, "I'm glad I met this bear instead of a man," as men will appear to explain, distracting the bear.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

He Tried

A mansplaining meme tweet by Toby Turner describing an attempt to understand "mansplaining" that ironically leads to further mansplaining, frustrating the woman.

@tobuscus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Salvation

A mansplaining meme illustration of a man entering a room with the text, "BEHOLD, A MAN HAS ARRIVED TO SHARE HIS MANLY VIEW," highlighting his shadow.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Working from Home vs Working in the Office

A mansplaining meme comparing "Working from home vs working in the office," showing a woman working alone vs. a man explaining something over her shoulder.

@PulpLibrarian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

References


  1. “Mansplain.” Merriam-Webster.com. | https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/mansplain
  2. Solnit, Rebecca. “Men who explain things.” Los Angeles Times, April 13, 2008 | https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2008-apr-13-op-solnit13-story.html
  3. “Mansplaining.” Know Your Meme, 2012 | https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/mansplaining
  4. “Letter from John Adams to Abigail Adams, April 14, 1776” [electronic edition]. Massachusetts Historical Society, April 14, 1776 | https://www.masshist.org/digitaladams/archive/doc?id=L17760414ja&rec=sheet&archive=&hi=&numRecs=&query=&queryid=&start=&tag=&num=10&bc=
  5. Rotham, Lily. “A Cultural History of Mainsplaining.” The Atlantic, November 1, 2012 | https://www.theatlantic.com/sexes/archive/2012/11/a-cultural-history-of-mansplaining/264380/ 
  6. Abbott, Lyman. “Why Women Do Not Wish the Suffrage.” The Atlantic Monthly. Volume 92, No. 551, September 1903 | https://www.theatlantic.com/past/docs/issues/03sep/0309suffrage.htm
  7. @GlobalCitz. “Come & share your mansplaining stories here!” Mumsnet, September 25, 2024 | https://www.mumsnet.com/talk/_chat/5173518-come-share-your-mansplaining-stories-here?page=2&reply=138555425
  8. Hedges, Kristi. “5 Ways To Shut down Mansplaining.” Forbes, February 26, 2018 | https://www.forbes.com/sites/work-in-progress/2018/02/26/5-ways-to-shut-down-mansplaining/
  9. Resnick, Ariane. “How to Deal With Mansplaining at Work.” Verywell Mind, May 7, 2024 | https://www.verywellmind.com/how-to-deal-with-mansplaining-at-work-8623256
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!