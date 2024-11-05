How to Deal With Mansplaining: A Womens Guide

Today, mansplaining has become a grievance for many women at work and at home. While most men don’t intentionally set out to mansplain, few things will annoy a woman faster than a man explaining something she knows.

ADVERTISEMENT

One approach to take with a mansplainer is to simply ignore them. This is particularly effective if the issue doesn’t happen regularly. If it becomes a recurring theme, you can try some other methods.

For example, Forbes recommends that you firmly but politely tell someone you appreciate their input but don’t require additional information. They also suggest using your voice and speak louder than your male colleague (8).

Using humor effectively alongside these techniques works well, too, although be careful that your message remains clear. Ultimately, make your thoughts known so the man recognizes how you feel.

If dealing with repeat offenders in a professional setting, it may help to start a record of who mansplains and what they said. It may also be worth involving your HR department (Verywell Mind) (9).

Communication is key to successful relationships. When dealing with someone who mansplains at home, discussing and drawing your partner’s attention to when they mansplain is often enough. To reiterate, most men have no idea they do it in the first place; they may just need a small prompt to change their behavior. Meanwhile, others may require a billboard with flashing lights.

ADVERTISEMENT



