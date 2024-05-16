Chris Hemsworth Violates Strict Black-Tie Dress Code At Cannes’ Furiosa Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hemsworth was absolutely unfazed as he broke the dress code at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, best known for playing the hammer-wielding Thor, deviated from the strict black-tie dress code as he hit the Cannes red carpet for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere.

The 40-year-old star wore sleek black trousers combined with a white jacket and a stunning Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 Frozen watch, composed of ethical 18-karat white gold and embellished diamonds and sapphires. He completed his look with diamond cufflinks, also set in ethical 18-karat white gold.

Stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Australian heartthrob did not include a tie with his ensemble, thus breaking the Cannes dress code on a slight technicality.

“To attend the Gala screenings, a dinner jacket (tuxedo) with a bow tie or evening dress is required,” reads the dress code section on the festival’s website.

“In the absence of this, you may wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie… Elegant shoes, with or without heels, are required. Trainers are forbidden. We ask our attendees to avoid bringing backpacks, tote-bags or large bags.”

Chris Hemsworth went sans tie on the Cannes red carpet, technically breaking the film festival’s dress code

The action hero’s date at the premiere was his wife, Elsa Pataky, who played two roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“It’s kinda like date night for us because we have three kids,” Chris told E! News about filming a scene with his wife during the Cannes Film Festival. “Going to work together is when we get some alone time.”

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor said filming with his wife also meant their kids were on set a lot.

The Thor actor’s date at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival was his wife, Elsa Pataky, who also played two roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

“They were on set a lot,” he told the outlet. “They’ve seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them.”

The Marvel star and his wife weren’t the only ones from the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga cast who dazzled on the Cannes red carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy made her own statement as she stunned in a champagne-colored Dior ball gown complemented by Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The George Miller-directed movie received a long-standing ovation after its world premiere at Cannes

Following the world premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the high-action movie was received with much praise at Cannes, which offered a six-minute-long standing ovation to the George Miller-directed movie, according to Variety.

“We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” the director told the crowd. “Thank you for having us.”