Bullied Boy With Dwarfism Becomes “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” Actor, Delights Viewers
Quaden Bayles, who broke people’s hearts in 2020 after distressing footage of himself sobbing and asking for “rope” to end his life after being bullied at school due to his dwarfism, has become an actor in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Taking to her Facebook page on Thursday (May 23), Quaden’s mom, Yarraka Bayles, shared a photograph of the 13-year-old posing alongside actress Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of George Miller’s newly released movie.
“Anya Taylor-Joy and Quaden Bayles on the set of FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA,” the mom captioned the picture which showed her son in a post-apocalyptic costume covered in pale face paint, cheesing next to a beat-up-looking Anya, who appeared to be holding the pre-teen.
The Indigenous boy from Queensland, Australia, turned his life completely upside down, now thriving in life as a movie star and influencer, just a few years after he was bullied so badly he wanted to die.
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
In 2020, Quaden made headlines when Yarraka posted a gut-wrenching video of him sobbing and asking for “rope” to kill himself.
The boy had been the victim of extreme torment at his school, due to his dwarfism, a genetic condition which significantly stunts a person’s growth.
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
Image credits: Heroic Hollywood
Dwarfism is generally defined as an adult height of 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimeters) or less, according to Mayo Clinic. The average adult height among people with dwarfism is 4 feet (122 cm).
In August 2022, Quaden told NITV on the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of George Miller’s 3000 Years of Longing that he had enjoyed acting in his first movie.
Image credits: fabiangib
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
He said at the time: “I had lots of fun getting dressed in all different types of costumes.
“I pulled out a sword, and my outfit changed and confetti blew up… It was really great.”
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
George had reportedly reached out to Quaden and his mom after the viral video of the young boy emotionally reacting to his experiences of bullying.
The Australian filmmaker told NITV: “Like everyone else, I saw the footage that his mother Yarraka put up.”
Image credits: yarraka_bayles
“I was incredibly moved by it, and I thought, ‘If one good thing can happen out of bullying’… and we offered him a little part in the movie.
“He’s wonderful to work with.”
It must be a sad and pitiful existence to bully a child just because they look different. I’m deeply disturbed by anyone be it a child, teenager, or adult who bullies anyone based on things they have absolutely no control over like. Schools and parents need to teach empathy and the importance of diversity. I’m so glad that Quaden got to play a fun role in Furiosa that made him feel empowered and totally badass. I also truly hope that Quaden finds true friends who love him just the way he is.
And meanwhile Disney does everything in their power to deny 7 actors with dwarfism a role in "Snow White" because that's being offensive or something... Mad respect for the Furiosa team to include Quaden
