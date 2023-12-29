ADVERTISEMENT

As it turns out, some people really are just more beautiful than others. In fact, some men are so gorgeous that they end up being recognized for it, as stated by the most handsome face of 2023 list.

Published annually by content creator giant TC Candler and The Independent Critics since the 1990s, the list has this year selected only 100 faces out of approximately 300,000 celebrities.

“It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all the choices,” the creator stated on its official YouTube channel.

According to TC Candler, over 50 countries are represented on the annual list. That number has reportedly gone up every year, thanks to the public participation growing and expanding.

“This diversity relies heavily on public suggestions from almost every corner of the globe,” the channel mentioned.

This year, Timothée Chalamet beat his 2018 predecessor Leonardo DiCaprio in being voted the most handsome man of 2023.

The 28-year-old French-American actor has had a busy year, most notably hosting Saturday Night Live and portraying Willy Wonka in the musical film Wonka.

The Hollywood star is now to reprise the role of Paul Atreides in the sequel to Dune, titled Dune: Part Two.

Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most handsome men of 2023.

