50 Celebrities Who Never Married, Yet Still Found Love
Some people just aren’t cut out for marriage. And we don’t mean they’d do badly committing to the loves of their lives, not at all! All we mean is that some people might not want to commit to societal norms and might prefer to express their love in the way they want to instead, which is absolutely commendable. Others might not have good marriage examples in their families, and that might be what stops them from committing to their own partners. Either way, not saying the iconic “I do” can be just as romantic as a grand celebration itself. And, if you are one of these non-marrying people, you might find it refreshing that there are plenty of folks just like you, even among famous actors and Hollywood celebrities! Although it seems most of them might be changing marriages as often as socks, here’s our list of celebrities who never married and probably never will at this point.
In this list of celebrities who have never been married, you’ll definitely find some bona fide heartthrobs who you might’ve thought of as having been married at least a couple of times now. There’s Hugh Grant, who must’ve married at least half a hundred times on screen. Maybe that’s why he chose not to in real life. Then, there’s Kylie Minogue, a pure icon in the dance-pop scene and in life. And let’s not forget Al Pacino, Winona Ryder, Sheryl Crow… The list of famous celebrities who never married goes on and on! So, if you were looking for like-minded people among famous people or were just curious to learn about Hollywood’s singles, this is your ultimate list right here.
So, ready to meet unmarried celebrities? If yes, you should take the proceeding actions in this order: Scroll down below until you reach the submissions, read about the famous actors and celebrities who never married, and show your favorite singles some love by giving them your votes!
Chris Evans
Chris Evans might never get married since he prefers to spend much of his time alone. Chris addressed his need for freedom to The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. He said: "I'm the one who worries about being engulfed. I've always been a self-reliant person. Among my favorite activities is going camping by myself. I truly enjoy spending time with people who have their interests. It can feel confining if I'm with someone who adopts my life."
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias has been in a committed relationship with Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova for the past 17 years, but they have not married. Iglesias stated in an interview with ITV that he didn't believe their marital status made much of a difference.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is in for the long haul with Eva Mendes. And although they have two daughters together, Esmeralda and Amanda, they are not planning to get married anytime soon.
Al Pacino
Although the Godfather actor is a father of three kids, he has never been wed. Pacino shares two kids with Vacation actress Beverly D'Angelo and one with acting coach Jan Tarrant. In addition, he dated Lyndall Hobbs, Diane Keaton, Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburgh, Marthe Keller, and Kathleen Quinlan.
Diane Keaton
Despite having dated several famous men, Diane Keaton never got married. Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen are just the few of the famous men she has dated.
Owen Wilson
Several A-list celebrities, notably Sheryl Crow and Kate Hudson, with whom he got engaged in 2008, have dated comic actor Owen Wilson. 2011 saw the birth of his kid with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and 2014 saw the birth of his son with his personal trainer.
Mary-Louise Parker
Despite having a son and adopted daughter with her long-time ex-partner Billy Crudup, Mary-Louise Parker has never married. She has also dated her co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan for several years, but he also didn't change her mind.
John Cusack
John Cusack has been romantically involved with several well-known actresses while avoiding media attention. The actor has had relationships with Neve Campbell, Minnie Driver, and Lili Taylor, his co-star in the film Say Anything.
Lauren Graham
Since 2010, Graham has been seeing co-star Peter Krause, but hey aren't married. She has also been romantically linked to actors Marc Blucas, Matthew Perry, and Tate Donovan.
Tim Robbins
Despite having two children and a 20-year relationship with Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins has never been married.
Matthew Perry
Actresses Lauren Graham, Yasmine Bleeth, and Julia Roberts were all involved with Matthew "Chandler Bing" Perry. From 2006 through 2012, he was dating the younger actress Lizzy Caplan, but they never got married.
Drew Carey
Although Drew Carey was once engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nicole Jaracz, the plans to get married fell through.
Charlize Theron
In a 2019 interview, Charlize Theron was transparent about being single and said, "I had no desire to be married. Because they are inherently my truth, those are things aren't hard to admit for me."
Lucy Liu
The actress Lucy Liu, who has been in hit TV shows like "Ally McBeal" and "Elementary," is single. The actress, who had a kid through gestational surrogacy in 2015, has been in a few high-profile relationships but has never been wed.
Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for a considerable amount of time. In actuality, they have been together since 2011 and have two daughters. She stated, "I'm not, like, anti-marriage or the institution for other people," in an interview with Chelsea Handler from Digital Spy. The concept of a union is wonderful, and I love it. I simply disagree that it should be written on paper, despite what society would have me believe.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey has been dating Stedman Graham for over 25 years, yet she has never been married. Midway through the 1980s, Winfrey also dated Roger Ebert.
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant dated actress and model Elizabeth Hurley for 13 years, and he is the godfather of Hurley's child. Grant and Tinglan Hong, a woman he allegedly had a brief affair with, had a child together, but he has never taken the leap with any of his lover interests.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue, a dance-pop diva from Australia, has never been wed. She dated the lead singer of INXS, Michael Hutchence, in the late 1980s. From 2002 until 2007, she was romantically linked to actor Olivier Martinez.
Winona Ryder
Although Winona Ryder has never been wed, in 1990, she was engaged to Johnny Depp. Together with actor Matt Damon, Ryder dated Soul Asylum frontman, Dave Pirner.
This is so poorly worded. The last sentence makes it sound like they were a throuple.
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow has never been married but has dated some of the biggest stars in sports, music, and film. Crow has notably collaborated with athletes Lance Armstrong, Eric Clapton, and Owen Wilson.
Ricky Gervais
Jane Fallon and Ricky Gervais have been romantically involved for more than three decades. There is no use in us having a genuine ceremony before God because there is no God, Gervais said when asked why they haven't gotten married.
Marisa Tomei
Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei has been linked to several well-known leading men, but she has never married. She was engaged to Logan Marshall-Green until 2012, and Robert Downey Jr., Christian Slater, and Lenny Kravitz are among her reputed ex-boyfriends.
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain, an actor, never wed and came out as gay only in 2003 despite having several relationships with men before that. Martin Rabbet and Chamberlain shared a home for more than 30 years.
Adrien Brody
Although Brody has dated several A-listers like Keira Knightley, January Jones, and Tori Amos, he never tied the knot.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Even though Leonardo DiCaprio, a notorious bachelor, and modelizer, has been involved in a number of high-profile relationships, including ones with Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bundchen, more recently, he hasn't found the one.
John Mayer
John Mayer has developed a reputation as a loose-lipped ladies' man… Still, the musician is open to the idea of eventually tying the knot. He's also aware of the effect marriage will have on his social media activity. "I have a feeling when I get married, my Instagram Stories content will really just disappear completely because instead I'll have somebody to tap on the shoulder and go, 'Hey, I had a dream last night about this…'"
Shakira
Shakira has just survived through a nasty story of cheating and it doesn't seem likely that she's panning any wedding soon.
Tyra Banks
When she turned 40, the only thing Tyra Banks claimed that she was unhappy about was not having children yet. In 2016, Banks gave birth to a son name York, with her then-boyfriend photographer Erik Asla. However, the supermodel and reality TV host has never married.
Chelsea Handler
During an appearance on Today, Chelsea Handler claimed she wasn't sure whether she was the "marrying kind" at all. But she claims that if she says she'll never do something, she usually does it the following weekend.
Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane, creator of "Family Guy," has never been married, but in 2012, he had a brief romance with Emilia Clarke, a "Game of Thrones" actress.
Jon Hamm
For almost 20 years, Jon Hamm dated Jennifer Westfield. About their relationship, Hamm has said, "Even though we don't have legal documentation proving our status as husband and wife, after ten years, Jennifer has become more than simply a friend. We are both aware of how much deeper what we have is." In 2015, the pair made their breakup public.
Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel, the legendary fashion designer, was never married and didn't have any kids.
Allison Janney
Janney has once disclosed that she enjoys being a player and staying single for as long as possible.
Billy Crudup
Famously, the actor dated Mary-Louise Parker for six years before breaking up with her when she was seven months pregnant to start a relationship with Claire Danes. He was never wed.
Joan Jett
Independant to the bone, the legendary rocker Joan Jett never married.
Benicio Del Toro
The Puerto Rican actor once stated: "Why must I get married? merely to finalize my divorce?" However, he has a daughter with Kimberley Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart.
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman tweeted in 2014, September, "Just heard that I want to get married, which is hilarious because I will never get married. Why should the government be engaged in my romantic life? Ew. It's inhumane."
Jared Leto
Jared Leto has dated several stunning Hollywood stars, like Scarlett Johansson and Cameron Diaz, but it doesn't appear they are any closer to getting married. When asked by Rolling Stone in 2016 why he was still unmarried, replied, "It's simply the way things are. I don't believe I have made a decision."
Ralph Nader
Ralph Nader, a member of the Green Party, has never been married. He once confided in a coworker that he felt forced to pick between starting a family and pursuing a career.
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleeza Rice, a former secretary of state, has never been wed. In the 1970s, Rice was engaged to NFL player Rick Upchurch, but the union failed.
Bill Maher
The comedian Bill Maher has been in a number of significant relationships but has never been married. Author Karrine Steffans, Playboy Cyber Girl Coco Johnsen, and neurologist Cara Santa Maria are among the women Maher has dated.
Dana Delany
Delaney is not married, however, she has stated that she is open to getting married. In 2007 she claimed, "I've never thought much about marriage, but I feel like I'm ready now. I was able to experience a wide variety of people, have the time of my life, and discover what I truly enjoy."
Edie Falco
Edie Falco has never been married, and she keeps her personal life private. However, we do know that she has two adoptive children - Anderson and Macy.
Matt Dillon
Despite a public relationship with Cameron Diaz in the late '90s, leading man Matt Dillon never married.
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis, a former "Sex and the City" actor, was well-known for her role as a bride-obsessed woman. Contrary to popular belief, the actress herself never wanted to be married.
Mindy Kaling
The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling admitted in 2015 that she yearned desperately to be married and start a family when she was younger. "I adored the bond between my parents." The actress clarified, however, that she doesn't feel the need to be married now.
Jeremy Piven
Piven has dated a number of women but never wed. He claims, "Being unmarried at this age was never part of my grand plan. Simply put, that is how things turned out. Nonetheless, I'm eager to get married."
Maya Rudolph
Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph have been together for a very long time—since 2001, in fact. Also, they have four kids together. They are not, however, wed. Even yet, Maya Rudolph continues to address him as her spouse. Essentially, they are the closest thing to a married pair you can get without being married.
Miranda Richardson
Richardson has reportedly stated that while she believes marriage would be beneficial for her, she will not consider getting married to anybody besides Mr. Right. For the time being, she finds her dogs to be more than an adequate company.
Wilt Chamberlain
Despite having reputedly walked around the block a few thousand times, Wilt Chamberlain never got married or had kids (officially). According to Chamberlain, he had intercourse with more than 20,000 women.
Apparently he put a checkmark in a notebook and he had on average sex with 2.3 women per day.