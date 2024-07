ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford’s playful defiance took center stage during an interview as he declined to answer a so-called “stupid question.”

Known for his iconic roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, the 82-year-old is set to appear as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk in the film Captain America: Brave New World, slated to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day in 2025.

During a group interview for the upcoming Marvel film, Harrison was joined by co-stars Anthony Mackie (playing Sam Wilson/Captain America), Giancarlo Esposito (Sidewinder, the King of the Serpent Society), Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres/Falcon), and Tim Blake Nelson (the Leader) at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2024 studio on Saturday night.

Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

The Hollywood veteran threw shade as he dodged a question that asked him to compare his movie character Indiana Jones with Thaddeus Ross.

“Who deals better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?” the interviewer Gerrad Hall asked him.

“This is a ‘Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo?'” the cinematic cultural icon quipped, making a reference to the eternally heated Star Wars debate.

“I’ve always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain. I will not answer that stupid question,” the Oscar-nominated actor said as the room erupted with laughter.

“But thank you,” he added in true Harrison Ford fashion. “Delighted to have the opportunity.”

In Captain America: Brave New World, the actor will be handling a role that was previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime,” he told People about the late actor, who died at the age of 71 in 2022.

“God bless his soul. I’m delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character,” he added.

The Apocalypse Now star said he was “delighted” to now be a part of the Marvel universe, sharing the space with some really good actors.

“Feels good, feels officially good. I’d been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I’m delighted to now be one of them,” he told the outlet.