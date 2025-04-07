27submissions
These 27 Adorable Photos Show What Happened When I Tried Making Animals Yawn
I’ve discovered a surprisingly effective (and slightly odd) method to get animals to yawn—and it actually works! By simply sitting near them and yawning repeatedly for about five minutes, I’ve noticed that many animals eventually start yawning, too. It may sound strange, but this “contagious yawning” phenomenon seems to cross species.
I’ve tried this technique with different animals multiple times, and the results speak for themselves—you can see it clearly in the photos I’ve captured. It’s a fascinating and fun way to explore subtle forms of communication and empathy in the animal world.
This made me yawn! 😅🙃 (good pics, and literally made me yawn from seeing animals yawn 👍🙂 )
