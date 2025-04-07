ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve discovered a surprisingly effective (and slightly odd) method to get animals to yawn—and it actually works! By simply sitting near them and yawning repeatedly for about five minutes, I’ve noticed that many animals eventually start yawning, too. It may sound strange, but this “contagious yawning” phenomenon seems to cross species.

I’ve tried this technique with different animals multiple times, and the results speak for themselves—you can see it clearly in the photos I’ve captured. It’s a fascinating and fun way to explore subtle forms of communication and empathy in the animal world.

More info: Instagram