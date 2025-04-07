ADVERTISEMENT

Merrivius is a Finnish comic artist who brings a unique sense of humor to the world of webcomics. Their work, which includes series like Elf Comic and Arlokk the Atrocious, stands out with its quirky characters and funny takes on fantasy tropes. The stories often mix sharp wit with a playful twist on familiar themes, making them a hit with fans who enjoy a good laugh and a bit of fantasy chaos.

Merrivius' comics are a refreshing take on fantasy storytelling—fun, light, and full of unexpected moments that keep readers hooked. Scroll down for some laughs and a touch of fantasy magic!

#1

Elf squeezes through keyhole as dragon and orcs watch in funny comic by Merrivius.

merrivius Report

Bored Panda reached out to Merrivius to learn more about their journey as a webcomic creator and what drives their work. When asked what inspired them to start creating comics, the artist said it came from a desire to try something new. "A few years ago, I created several standalone manga short stories for international Japanese manga contests, and some even won awards (you can read them for free on my Patreon).

Over time, though, I started feeling exhausted of them. Each story took months to plan and draw, and I wanted to try something different. That's when I decided to give four-panel webcomics a shot."
    #2

    Funny comic featuring an elf singing loudly, annoying fantasy characters like orcs and dwarves at a table.

    merrivius Report

    #3

    Funny comic featuring an elf commanding orcs and fantasy creatures with humorous chaos.

    merrivius Report

    When coming up with a new comic, Merrivius tries to keep things spontaneous—they don’t want to force ideas. "The best ones usually come to me rather quickly. (although, I have to wait for them.)

    I don't draw thumbnails; instead, I picture the comic in my head. Sometimes, I even start drawing before knowing exactly what the characters will say. For me, character poses and movements matter more. The dialogue can be figured out later, once the drawings are done.

    I find ideas everywhere around me. I usually look for interesting situations to drop my characters into. Once they're there, they almost start acting on their own. Characters with strong personalities make things easier."
    #4

    A humorous comic featuring a human-hating elf refusing to apologize to a centaur army, with fantasy characters in the background.

    merrivius Report

    #5

    A funny comic by Merrivius featuring a human-hating elf refusing to touch mud and humorously encountering mosquitoes.

    merrivius Report

    Creating comics can be a lot of fun, so we were curious to know which part of the creative process Merrivius enjoys the most. "The detailed drawings (Elf's crazy expressions) interest me the most," the artist shared. "I put a lot of time and care into refining them, always aiming to make them look as funny as possible. It's not always easy, but that's part of the fun."

    #6

    Human-hating elf reacts to fantasy characters, including dwarves, orcs, and humans, in a humorous comic by Merrivius.

    merrivius Report

    #7

    Funny comic with a human-hating elf under mistletoe, involving orcs and dwarves in humorous chaos.

    merrivius Report

    When discussing future plans, Merrivius shared that they plan to keep creating more Elf Comics, as fans absolutely love them. "I’m incredibly grateful for all the fans around the web!

    My long-term goal is to make a living from my comics, and one of the next steps is maybe even bringing Elf merchandise to life. I'm working hard to make it possible!"
    #8

    Elf, orcs, and fantasy characters in a comic strip make a funny situation at night, featuring Merrivius.

    merrivius Report

    #9

    Funny comic by Merrivius featuring a human-hating elf discussing human sightings with a bird-like character.

    merrivius Report

    #10

    Humorous comic by Merrivius featuring a human-hating elf, showing off durable feet in a fantasy setting.

    merrivius Report

    #11

    Comic strip features human-hating elf using drill attack on a man, showcasing funny fantasy characters like orcs and dwarves.

    merrivius Report

    #12

    Elf humor in a comic strip by Merrivius featuring fantasy characters like orcs and dwarves.

    merrivius Report

    #13

    Comic panel featuring a human-hating elf refusing a hair request from a bald man, with fantasy characters reacting humorously.

    merrivius Report

    #14

    Funny comic by Merrivius with a human-hating elf mocking human clothes, featuring an orc in a hole.

    merrivius Report

    #15

    Elf presenting a magazine cover to a human in a comic strip by Merrivius, featuring fantasy characters like elves and humans.

    merrivius Report

    #16

    Comic strip featuring a humorous fantasy scene with an elf and human characters.

    merrivius Report

    #17

    Fantasy comic featuring a human-hating elf with a spirit wolf, confronting a human and his pet.

    merrivius Report

    #18

    Elf and human with speech bubble about hating humans, humorous fantasy comic by Merrivius.

    merrivius Report

    #19

    Funny comic by Merrivius featuring a human-hating elf laughing at a human's body alongside orcs and other fantasy characters.

    merrivius Report

    #20

    Elf ridicules human with a smirk; fantasy comic by Merrivius shows human-hating elf humor and expressions.

    merrivius Report

    #21

    Elf peeks from tree, calls human; human looks confused. Fantasy comic by Merrivius.

    merrivius Report

    #22

    A funny comic by Merrivius featuring a human-hating elf and a centaur in a humorous interaction.

    merrivius Report

    #23

    Elf and orc enjoy a hamburger; fantasy characters by Merrivius in a comic strip.

    merrivius Report

    #24

    Comic strip featuring a human-hating elf, orcs, and dwarves humorously digging a hole in search of water.

    merrivius Report

    #25

    Funny comic featuring human-hating elf in a chaotic series with fantasy characters including orcs and dwarves.

    merrivius Report

    #26

    Funny comic featuring a mischievous elf and fantasy characters like orcs and dwarves in a humorous mishap.

    merrivius Report

    #27

    Funny comic by Merrivius with an elf discussing tea party etiquette with fantasy characters like orcs and dwarves.

    merrivius Report

    #28

    Funny comic by Merrivius featuring an elf, orc, and dwarf in a minefield, with the dwarf digging a hole.

    merrivius Report

    #29

    Funny comic with an elf mocking a human, featuring fantasy characters and a triumphant elf victory.

    merrivius Report

    #30

    Comic by Merrivius showing a frustrated elf on a cliff with orcs and dwarves.

    merrivius Report

