When coming up with a new comic, Merrivius tries to keep things spontaneous—they don’t want to force ideas. "The best ones usually come to me rather quickly. (although, I have to wait for them.)

I don't draw thumbnails; instead, I picture the comic in my head. Sometimes, I even start drawing before knowing exactly what the characters will say. For me, character poses and movements matter more. The dialogue can be figured out later, once the drawings are done.

I find ideas everywhere around me. I usually look for interesting situations to drop my characters into. Once they're there, they almost start acting on their own. Characters with strong personalities make things easier."