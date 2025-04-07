All About Photo Presents 20 Reimagined Photos Of A Queer Life That Could Have Been Created By Matthew Finley
All About Photo presents 'An Impossibly Normal Life' by Matthew Finley, on view throughout April 2025—an evocative exploration of a world where love knows no boundaries, only acceptance.
An Impossibly Normal Life:
Imagine a world where it doesn’t matter who you love, just that you love.
'An Impossibly Normal Life' is an artifact from another world, a more loving, inclusive one where who you love is of little societal importance. This fictional story, centered on my imagined uncle’s idealized life, is created from collected vintage snapshots from around the world.
He Has Arrived
Two years ago, my mother offhandedly mentioned that I had an uncle who may have been gay, but he died not long after I was born. Hearing this revelation for the first time, nearly thirty years after I had struggled to come out to my disapproving family, sent my mind spinning. The thought of a family member so close to me going through some of the same things I did inspired me to create this story.
Instead of returning to the hiding or shame of most pre-1970's queer stories, a reality of how our world was (and in some cases, still is), I have created an alternate history where fluidity in gender and sexuality is the societal norm. Re-contextualizing found photographs and creating a new narrative, my Uncle Ken’s life becomes full of acceptance, friends and love, and shows anyone struggling with identity today the joy of what could have been and can still be.