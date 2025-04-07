ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo presents 'An Impossibly Normal Life' by Matthew Finley, on view throughout April 2025—an evocative exploration of a world where love knows no boundaries, only acceptance.

An Impossibly Normal Life:

Imagine a world where it doesn’t matter who you love, just that you love.

'An Impossibly Normal Life' is an artifact from another world, a more loving, inclusive one where who you love is of little societal importance. This fictional story, centered on my imagined uncle’s idealized life, is created from collected vintage snapshots from around the world.

More info: all-about-photo.com | mfinleyphoto.com | Instagram

#1

He Has Arrived

A joyful man in a suit holding a bundled baby, with decorative rays in the background, illustrating a love without boundaries.

© Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

Two years ago, my mother offhandedly mentioned that I had an uncle who may have been gay, but he died not long after I was born. Hearing this revelation for the first time, nearly thirty years after I had struggled to come out to my disapproving family, sent my mind spinning. The thought of a family member so close to me going through some of the same things I did inspired me to create this story.

Instead of returning to the hiding or shame of most pre-1970's queer stories, a reality of how our world was (and in some cases, still is), I have created an alternate history where fluidity in gender and sexuality is the societal norm. Re-contextualizing found photographs and creating a new narrative, my Uncle Ken’s life becomes full of acceptance, friends and love, and shows anyone struggling with identity today the joy of what could have been and can still be.

    #2

    Tracey Filrting With A Girl We Met On The Beach

    Two women sitting closely on a towel at the beach, sharing a moment of laughter—a love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #3

    Halloween For Me And Little Brother

    Two children outdoors, one in a sparkling costume, illustrating a scene from "An Impossibly Normal Life".

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #4

    I Had Asked Him To Teach Me Guitar, Just To Spend Time With Him

    Two people joyfully playing guitar outdoors, representing love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #5

    Rebel, Brute And I In The Navy

    Three sailors in uniform pose together outdoors, capturing a moment of camaraderie and connection, embodying love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #6

    Visting A Friend And His Mom, Near Their Farm

    Three people standing by a lake under a cloudy sky, evoking themes of love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #7

    Harlow Posing For Me In The Park

    Person in plaid dress perched on a tree, surrounded by decorative flowers, representing a life without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #8

    Ready For A Night On The Town

    A vintage couple in a decorated room, embodying love without boundaries, surrounded by sequins.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #9

    Mom (Bottom Rt), As A Teen, With Her Family Outside Lucca, Italy

    Vintage photo of a family picnic under a tree, capturing a moment of love without boundaries in 'An Impossibly Normal Life'.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #10

    Made Him Flirt With His Crush

    Two young men in a vintage photo, one flexing muscles, capturing moments from an impossibly normal life.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #11

    Grant And I Couldn T Stop Kissing On Our Wedding Day

    Two people share a kiss, celebrating a love without boundaries, holding flowers in a vintage photo setting.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #12

    Marshall And Me

    Colorful vintage illustration featuring two white doves and red roses around a heart-shaped photo of a smiling couple.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #13

    Marshall And Me Off To Our Joint Sweet 16 Party!

    Vintage photo of two people embracing outdoors, adorned with colorful glitter dots, representing a love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #14

    Sr. Prom Album Page

    Vintage photo of a couple in formal attire, captioned for prom, from 'An Impossibly Normal Life'.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #15

    Dormitory Dance With A Cute Guy

    Two men dancing closely in a room, symbolizing love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #16

    Ten Years Apart, From Album

    Old black and white photos with pressed flowers celebrating love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #17

    Me, Getting Some Sun

    Young person wrapped in towels, sitting outdoors with festive sparkles; captures essence of 'An Impossibly Normal Life'.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #18

    Grant Coming In To Smooch Me

    Two men share a moment of closeness, symbolizing love without boundaries, with decorative rhinestones around the photo.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #19

    Me, Showing Off My New Outfits From Italy

    Two vintage photos of a person modeling outfits in a room with red curtains and floral patterns, related to an impossibly normal life.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

    #20

    We Still Have Puppy Love

    Two men seated with a dog, labeled "Puppy Love," representing a love without boundaries.

    © Matthew Finley, All About Photo Report

