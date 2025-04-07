ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo presents 'An Impossibly Normal Life' by Matthew Finley, on view throughout April 2025—an evocative exploration of a world where love knows no boundaries, only acceptance.

An Impossibly Normal Life:

Imagine a world where it doesn’t matter who you love, just that you love.

'An Impossibly Normal Life' is an artifact from another world, a more loving, inclusive one where who you love is of little societal importance. This fictional story, centered on my imagined uncle’s idealized life, is created from collected vintage snapshots from around the world.

More info: all-about-photo.com | mfinleyphoto.com | Instagram