The red carpet is surely a place for fashion risks, but some stars take that challenge a little too seriously.

Some of the greatest names in cinema and television gathered together for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and viewers witnessed a red carpet battle of bad tailoring.

With the 2025 SAG Awards being the last major awards show before the Oscars, here’s a roundup of some of the wildest, most talked about fashion choices from the glamorous night.

#1

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti in oversized purple suit at SAG Awards red carpet, showcasing worst fashion looks.

Chris Perfetti’s suit was so baggy, he could have hidden another Chris Perfetti in there, the internet thought.

The Abbott Elementary star’s blue suit featured an oversized jacket and pants so wide, they made a social media user ask, “Is he wearing pants or skirt?”

“Someone should tell him his suit is to baggy,” read one comment.

Another asked, “Why are you hidin', drownin' in clothes? You are not a blueprint for Architectural Digest.”

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Report

paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the size mum buys for her kid, hoping it will last a couple of years before he grows out of it.

    #2

    Demi Moore

    Demi Moore in a strapless black leather gown at an event, showcasing a red carpet look.

    Demi Moore, who bagged a score of nominations this award season for her role in The Substance, wore a custom strapless leather corset gown by Bottega Veneta. 

    Wearing the drop-waist gown, the actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the awards show.

    “Looks like she’s wearing a 1960s menstruation belt under that dress. Ick,” read one comment about her outfit.

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Report

    #3

    Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo wearing a unique silver outfit on the SAG Awards red carpet, showcasing one of the worst looks.

    Cynthia Erivo picked a look from the fashion archives, wearing metallic silver gown from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 1997 collection by Alexander McQueen.

    Model Debra Shaw was first to wear the design on the runway about 28 years back.

    As a nod to her character Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, which landed her the SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, she included the signature green on her manicured nails, with some green and yellow rings.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seriously need to open a mirror selling shop in LA, because it's clear none of these have one!

    #4

    Danielle Deadwyler

    Danielle Deadwyler's red carpet look at SAG Awards, featuring a bold red dress with layered tulle, considered one of the worst looks.

    The drama wasn’t saved just for the screens; there was enough to share with the red carpet as Danielle Deadwyler showed up in a structured red tulle gown.

    The custom Louis Vuitton gown, paired with matching red pointed toe heels, drew numerous comparisons.

    “Looks like a red plunger,” read one remark, while another said, “Looks like a giant butt plug?”

    Some felt it looked like a “spinning top,” a “lava lamp,” and also a “great Halloween costume.”

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can she sit down in that thing? Or does she gotta stand in the corner all night? 🤔

    #5

    Eleanor Matsuura

    Eleanor Matsuura in an olive green gown on the SAG Awards red carpet, showcasing one of the worst looks with multiple bangles.

    Eleanor Matsuura wore a translucent lime green dress that put her undergarment on display for the flashing cameras.

    Along with chunky bangles, the Day of the Jackal actress wore bright green heels that seemed to clash with the form-fitting outfit.

    She thanked stylist Beth Fenton, Paumé Los Angeles—a designer fashion rental resource and boutique, designer shoe brand Malone Souliers, jeweler st. Moran, and others for different elements of her look.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #6

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis in a black feathered gown on the SAG Awards red carpet, noted for one of the worst looks.

    Jamie Lee Curtis’ head popped out from the top of a feathered explosion as she posed for the cameras in a Dolce & Gabbana black sequined gown.

    The actress, 66, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Last Showgirl, said her outfit was “giving showgirl” to match the occasion.

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    kerrylynjonsson avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jamie Lee is and will be always beautiful and glowing even in a potatoe sack....

    #7

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington in a sparkling gown on the SAG Awards red carpet.

    Kerry Washington’s custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress was covered in pearls from top to bottom.

    The dress was made of a sheer mesh overlay with silver lace embroidery and had a silk trumpet skirt.

    “Puke…old fashioned,” one critic said about the outfit.

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    #8

    Moeka Hoshi

    Moeka Hoshi in a silver embellished gown at the SAG Awards red carpet.

    Jason Rembert, known to be a stylist for Queen Latifah and Lily Gladstone, put together this outfit for Moeka Hoshi.

    The Shogun actress appeared in a custom Louis Vuitton design. 

    The silk satin embroidered bustier gown featured a tulip-shaped mousseline skirt and was paired with silver platform sandals.

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    #9

    Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda in an elegant evening gown at SAG Awards red carpet, featuring intricate patterns and a fitted silhouette.

    This year's SAG Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Jane Fonda, arrived in a peach-colored sequin Giorgio Armani Privé dress, complemented by accessories from Pomellato Jewelry.

    Having never won a SAG Award before, she said the Lifetime Achievement honor meant a lot because “it comes from the actors themselves.”

    “I’m so grateful to have had the career and life that I’ve had,” she told Vogue ahead of the show.

    Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Report

    kerrylynjonsson avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LADY Jane is always amazing... that said fire your sylest!

    #10

    Jeremy Strong

    Jeremy Strong in green suit at SAG Awards red carpet, representing worst looks theme.

    Jeremy Strong’s green suit had the internet asking, “Who is dressing him? He looks ridiculous lol.”

    Weeks after showing up to the 2025 Golden Globes in a velvet seafoam green suit, the Apprentice star once again picked out green for the SAG Awards.

    He’s “channeling my boy Kermit,” one social media user quipped, while another wrote, “He’s like a friend I worry about.”

    “He is giving sexy Shrek,” another said.

    Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like, when you've tried to self dye a piece of clothing another colour, and it hasn't quite taken properly and you've done loads of various pieces and thought, yeah let's wear the lot..

    #11

    Timothée Chalamet

    Timothée Chalamet in a leather suit and neon green shirt on SAG Awards red carpet, a standout among worst looks.

    Timothée Chalamet continued channeling Bob Dylan on the red carpet, paying homage to his character in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

    Chalamet was dressed in a black leather blazer suit and a bright green button-down by Chrome Hearts as he accepted the Best Actor award during Sunday’s show.

    Stylist Taylor McNeill put the outfit and posted a reference pic of Dylan in a similar style from around 2011 on social media. 

    The green shirt was a little hard for some social media users to mentally digest.

    “Interesting wardrobe choices,” one said, while another wrote, “He sure likes green.”

    “I am raising my eyebrow at the shirt. Everything else is great,” said another.

    Christina House / Los Angeles Times Report

    #12

    Kristen Bell

    Kristen Bell in a patterned dress at the SAG Awards red carpet, illustrating fashion choices and styles.

    Kristen Bell, the SAG Awards host for this year, brought plenty of color to the red carpet.

    She wore four Giorgio Armani Privé outfits through the night, one of which was a strapless dress with a tiered skirt, featuring purple, blue, and green bead work.

    The dress was part of the fashion label’s 20th anniversary collection that paid homage to the “linear elegance of Japan” as well as the “shapes and colors of China,” according to WWD.

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    kerrylynjonsson avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the top is gorgeous... I would cut it off a few inches above the knee... and drop the ruffles.

    #13

    Lilly Singh

    Lilly Singh in a black embellished dress at the Sag Awards red carpet with a split design.

    As the red carpet host for Netflix, Lilly Singh interviewed guests in a zip-up dress featuring a Mandarin collar and structured shoulders.

    Her outfit was not the only thing that sparked discussions online; her interviewing skills had social media users talking plenty.

    “I tried to watch the SAG Awards red carpet but the amount of second hand embarrassment I’m getting from Lilly Singh is literally too much to bear,” one commenter said.

    One wrote, “Lilly Singh is awful on #SAGAwardsOnNetflix. Make it stop.”

    “Lilly Singh gotta work on her interviewing skills for the fun celebrities she’s alright but for the serious ones she comes across cringe,” another said.

    Frazer Harrison/WireImage Report

    #14

    Michael Urie

    Michael Urie in an embellished white suit on the SAG Awards red carpet, noted for one of the worst looks.

    “I wanted to sparkle tonight,” Michael Urie told an interviewer on the red carpet as he touched upon his look for the SAG Awards 2025.

    The actor wore a sheer white button-down under a loose-fitting blazer, with glitter-flecked floral details running from the bottom ride corner to the top of his right arm.

    The Ugly Betty star, who previously spurred headlines with his half-tuxedo half-gown ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala, appeared toned down at Sunday’s award show.

    “I love wearing clothes,” he said on the red carpet. “I just don’t like choosing clothes.”

    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In dark blue or black, I think it would be quite a nice suit.

    #15

    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu on the red carpet in an unusual metallic gown at the SAG Awards, drawing attention for a distinctive look.

    Banita Sandhu’s outfit may have fit well into the wardrobe of an alien empress.

    The Bridgerton actress wore a sculptural metallic dress by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal.

    “You are a visionary & this look was exactly everything I wanted and more than I could have ever imagined,” she said while thanking Aggarwal and his team for designing her “dream dress” that is “legit out-of-this-world.”

    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, it makes her look like she's standing on a little platform.

    #16

    Gia Coppola

    Gia Coppola on the SAG Awards red carpet in a sequined dress, noted among worst looks.

    Somebody seemed to be a little too aggressive with the glitter on Gia Coppola’s outfit. 

    The star’s Valentino dress, embellished with gold and silver sequins, made her easy to spot at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards.

    Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Report

    #17

    Harriet Cains

    Harriet Cains in a purple plaid suit on the red carpet at SAG Awards, associated with worst looks.

    Harriet Cains’ outfit was a nay for some netizens. 

    Her choice of a purple tartan from Dior’s 2025 cruise collection did not hit the mark for some, as one commenter asked, “Did she forget it was an evening event?”

    “It’s silly, but seeing a purse with a strap at this event is interesting lol,” another wrote.

    “This feels too casual for the event. Maybe it’s the handbag; for sure doesn’t help. She’s pretty tho and I love the colors on her,” a third said.

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Report

    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you have nothing to wear but granddad’s robe is right there…

    #18

    Joey King

    Joey King on SAG Awards red carpet wearing a unique outfit, classified among the worst looks.

    Joey King could have attended prom and also given a PowerPoint presentation to a corporate boardroom in the very same outfit.

    The Kissing Booth actress, who presented at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, was dressed in a re-worked Miu Miu that featured a blue collar, crystal embellishments, and sheer panels. 

    Jared Eng was her stylist, while hair and makeup was taken care of by hairdresser Ricky Fraser and makeup artist Allan Avendaño.

    Christopher Polk/Variety Report

    kerrylynjonsson avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about i take a little from this dress and this dress and this dress and... yep yep...

    #19

    Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan in a light blue gown with black gloves on the SAG Awards red carpet, showcasing one of the worst looks.

    Nicola Coughlan posed on the red carpet in a baby blue Dior gown, adding a touch of old-time Hollywood glamor with black opera gloves and jewelry.

    This year marked the first time she bagged a solo nomination at the SAG awards for her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.

    “That’s a [sic] odd look” one said.

    “LOVE the dress but not loving the glove pairing. Maybe a white lace would have worked, or just none,” another wrote.

    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Report

    hannah_37 avatar
    Hannah
    Hannah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is the gloves that ruin what might have been a stunning outfit. Even in a different colour it may have worked better.

    #20

    Pearl Mackie

    Pearl Mackie

    Pearl Mackie’s outfit made a case for Hollywood’s sheer obsession with sheer dressing.

    The British actress wore a strapless black gown that had see-through panels across her upper abdomen.

    All that extra fabric at the waist could have made for a built-in luggage compartment!

    Emma McIntyre/WireImage Report

    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s like they all decided to dress as Sims 4 townies (IYKYK)

