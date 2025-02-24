20submissions
The 20 Worst Looks On The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
The red carpet is surely a place for fashion risks, but some stars take that challenge a little too seriously.
Some of the greatest names in cinema and television gathered together for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and viewers witnessed a red carpet battle of bad tailoring.
With the 2025 SAG Awards being the last major awards show before the Oscars, here’s a roundup of some of the wildest, most talked about fashion choices from the glamorous night.
Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti’s suit was so baggy, he could have hidden another Chris Perfetti in there, the internet thought.
The Abbott Elementary star’s blue suit featured an oversized jacket and pants so wide, they made a social media user ask, “Is he wearing pants or skirt?”
“Someone should tell him his suit is to baggy,” read one comment.
Another asked, “Why are you hidin', drownin' in clothes? You are not a blueprint for Architectural Digest.”
Demi Moore
Demi Moore, who bagged a score of nominations this award season for her role in The Substance, wore a custom strapless leather corset gown by Bottega Veneta.
Wearing the drop-waist gown, the actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the awards show.
“Looks like she’s wearing a 1960s menstruation belt under that dress. Ick,” read one comment about her outfit.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo picked a look from the fashion archives, wearing metallic silver gown from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 1997 collection by Alexander McQueen.
Model Debra Shaw was first to wear the design on the runway about 28 years back.
As a nod to her character Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, which landed her the SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, she included the signature green on her manicured nails, with some green and yellow rings.
Danielle Deadwyler
The drama wasn’t saved just for the screens; there was enough to share with the red carpet as Danielle Deadwyler showed up in a structured red tulle gown.
The custom Louis Vuitton gown, paired with matching red pointed toe heels, drew numerous comparisons.
“Looks like a red plunger,” read one remark, while another said, “Looks like a giant butt plug?”
Some felt it looked like a “spinning top,” a “lava lamp,” and also a “great Halloween costume.”
Eleanor Matsuura
Eleanor Matsuura wore a translucent lime green dress that put her undergarment on display for the flashing cameras.
Along with chunky bangles, the Day of the Jackal actress wore bright green heels that seemed to clash with the form-fitting outfit.
She thanked stylist Beth Fenton, Paumé Los Angeles—a designer fashion rental resource and boutique, designer shoe brand Malone Souliers, jeweler st. Moran, and others for different elements of her look.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis’ head popped out from the top of a feathered explosion as she posed for the cameras in a Dolce & Gabbana black sequined gown.
The actress, 66, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Last Showgirl, said her outfit was “giving showgirl” to match the occasion.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress was covered in pearls from top to bottom.
The dress was made of a sheer mesh overlay with silver lace embroidery and had a silk trumpet skirt.
“Puke…old fashioned,” one critic said about the outfit.
Moeka Hoshi
Jason Rembert, known to be a stylist for Queen Latifah and Lily Gladstone, put together this outfit for Moeka Hoshi.
The Shogun actress appeared in a custom Louis Vuitton design.
The silk satin embroidered bustier gown featured a tulip-shaped mousseline skirt and was paired with silver platform sandals.
Jane Fonda
This year's SAG Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Jane Fonda, arrived in a peach-colored sequin Giorgio Armani Privé dress, complemented by accessories from Pomellato Jewelry.
Having never won a SAG Award before, she said the Lifetime Achievement honor meant a lot because “it comes from the actors themselves.”
“I’m so grateful to have had the career and life that I’ve had,” she told Vogue ahead of the show.
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong’s green suit had the internet asking, “Who is dressing him? He looks ridiculous lol.”
Weeks after showing up to the 2025 Golden Globes in a velvet seafoam green suit, the Apprentice star once again picked out green for the SAG Awards.
He’s “channeling my boy Kermit,” one social media user quipped, while another wrote, “He’s like a friend I worry about.”
“He is giving sexy Shrek,” another said.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet continued channeling Bob Dylan on the red carpet, paying homage to his character in the biopic A Complete Unknown.
Chalamet was dressed in a black leather blazer suit and a bright green button-down by Chrome Hearts as he accepted the Best Actor award during Sunday’s show.
Stylist Taylor McNeill put the outfit and posted a reference pic of Dylan in a similar style from around 2011 on social media.
The green shirt was a little hard for some social media users to mentally digest.
“Interesting wardrobe choices,” one said, while another wrote, “He sure likes green.”
“I am raising my eyebrow at the shirt. Everything else is great,” said another.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, the SAG Awards host for this year, brought plenty of color to the red carpet.
She wore four Giorgio Armani Privé outfits through the night, one of which was a strapless dress with a tiered skirt, featuring purple, blue, and green bead work.
The dress was part of the fashion label’s 20th anniversary collection that paid homage to the “linear elegance of Japan” as well as the “shapes and colors of China,” according to WWD.
Lilly Singh
As the red carpet host for Netflix, Lilly Singh interviewed guests in a zip-up dress featuring a Mandarin collar and structured shoulders.
Her outfit was not the only thing that sparked discussions online; her interviewing skills had social media users talking plenty.
“I tried to watch the SAG Awards red carpet but the amount of second hand embarrassment I’m getting from Lilly Singh is literally too much to bear,” one commenter said.
One wrote, “Lilly Singh is awful on #SAGAwardsOnNetflix. Make it stop.”
“Lilly Singh gotta work on her interviewing skills for the fun celebrities she’s alright but for the serious ones she comes across cringe,” another said.
Michael Urie
“I wanted to sparkle tonight,” Michael Urie told an interviewer on the red carpet as he touched upon his look for the SAG Awards 2025.
The actor wore a sheer white button-down under a loose-fitting blazer, with glitter-flecked floral details running from the bottom ride corner to the top of his right arm.
The Ugly Betty star, who previously spurred headlines with his half-tuxedo half-gown ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala, appeared toned down at Sunday’s award show.
“I love wearing clothes,” he said on the red carpet. “I just don’t like choosing clothes.”
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu’s outfit may have fit well into the wardrobe of an alien empress.
The Bridgerton actress wore a sculptural metallic dress by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal.
“You are a visionary & this look was exactly everything I wanted and more than I could have ever imagined,” she said while thanking Aggarwal and his team for designing her “dream dress” that is “legit out-of-this-world.”
Gia Coppola
Somebody seemed to be a little too aggressive with the glitter on Gia Coppola’s outfit.
The star’s Valentino dress, embellished with gold and silver sequins, made her easy to spot at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Harriet Cains
Harriet Cains’ outfit was a nay for some netizens.
Her choice of a purple tartan from Dior’s 2025 cruise collection did not hit the mark for some, as one commenter asked, “Did she forget it was an evening event?”
“It’s silly, but seeing a purse with a strap at this event is interesting lol,” another wrote.
“This feels too casual for the event. Maybe it’s the handbag; for sure doesn’t help. She’s pretty tho and I love the colors on her,” a third said.
Joey King
Joey King could have attended prom and also given a PowerPoint presentation to a corporate boardroom in the very same outfit.
The Kissing Booth actress, who presented at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, was dressed in a re-worked Miu Miu that featured a blue collar, crystal embellishments, and sheer panels.
Jared Eng was her stylist, while hair and makeup was taken care of by hairdresser Ricky Fraser and makeup artist Allan Avendaño.
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan posed on the red carpet in a baby blue Dior gown, adding a touch of old-time Hollywood glamor with black opera gloves and jewelry.
This year marked the first time she bagged a solo nomination at the SAG awards for her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.
“That’s a [sic] odd look” one said.
“LOVE the dress but not loving the glove pairing. Maybe a white lace would have worked, or just none,” another wrote.
Pearl Mackie
Pearl Mackie’s outfit made a case for Hollywood’s sheer obsession with sheer dressing.
The British actress wore a strapless black gown that had see-through panels across her upper abdomen.
All that extra fabric at the waist could have made for a built-in luggage compartment!
