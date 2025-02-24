ADVERTISEMENT

The red carpet is surely a place for fashion risks, but some stars take that challenge a little too seriously.

Some of the greatest names in cinema and television gathered together for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and viewers witnessed a red carpet battle of bad tailoring.

With the 2025 SAG Awards being the last major awards show before the Oscars, here’s a roundup of some of the wildest, most talked about fashion choices from the glamorous night.