Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Looks Like His Mom”: Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Turn Heads At Valentine’s Day Red Carpet
Celebrities, News

“She Looks Like His Mom”: Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Turn Heads At Valentine’s Day Red Carpet

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner weren’t afraid to make sure their love for one another was on full display on Valentine’s Day

As the actor attended the premiere of his recently released film A Complete Unknown in Berlin, Germany, he brought along the makeup artist as his plus-one. Chalamet wore an all-pink ensemble as Jenner opted for a black fitting dress.

Highlights
  • Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner displayed affection for one another at a Berlin film premiere.
  • Fans criticized the couple's appearance, saying Jenner looked like Chalamet's mother.
  • Chalamet discussed Bob Dylan's influence on him during the film event.

The two shared a sweet kiss with one another in front of the camera as Chalamet was introduced to the audience. The clip, from user @joyboy, was posted on Instagram and acquired thousands of views within moments.

RELATED:

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie were seen in Berlin, Germany for the actor’s most recent film event

    Man in white tank top and pants at Valentine’s Day red carpet, surrounded by photographers.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    Fans absolutely tore in on the couple, with various people discussing how old they looked.

    “She looks like his mom,” read the top comment.

    “I’m sorry… he has a body of a 12 year old boy, nothing about that is attractive to me,” one person hilariously wrote. 

    Another said, “He looks like he isnt done with high school.”

    “The way he walked out he reminded me of my toddler in the store,” a fourth noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at a Valentine's Day red carpet event, drawing attention from the crowd.

    Image credits: timotheenation

    But others defended the couple, calling out those who wanted to throw insults regarding Chalamet’s body type. 

    “Interesting how many people that don’t fit into their own ideal body type are judging someone else’s body,” they said. 

    Previously, netizens had also raised eyebrows when it came to Chalamet’s sister, and whether she approved of his relationship with Jenner.

    Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Bernie Sanders tweeted a bold comment regarding billionaires, which she endorsed.

    A video capturing the couple’s affectionate moment with one another gained lots of popularity

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Valentine's Day event, capturing attention with their stylish outfits.

    Image credits: infokyliebrasil

    The American politician said the country’s system was “so flawed” since it allowed billionaires to “barely pay (and sometimes not pay)” any taxes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This should not be possible,” she wrote in her now-deleted post. “Billionaires do not need to exist.”

    Speculation quickly arose following the social media activity, as Jenner herself is not only a billionaire, but is considered one of the most famous, according to Forbes in 2019.

    Couple in matching outfits, front row at a Valentine's Day event, capturing attention with their stylish appearance.

    Image credits: infokyliebrasil

    As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, the French-American actor arrived at the capital of Germany to offer a deeper perspective on his Oscar-nominated role in the film — which is a biopic about musician Bob Dylan when he was a 19-year-old teenager, arriving in New York City with nothing but “his guitar and revolutionary talent.”

    The 29-year-old seemed to avoid a question regarding politics, when asked how playing Dylan influences his worldview amidst the “rise of populism and the extreme right.”

    Instead, Chalamet focused on the character he played. 

    “I don’t think that’s necessarily a political question,” he answered. “But I think it’s in the nature of his music, the warnings against cult-like figures. I won’t speak for him, because he’s alive and well in Malibu, literally.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Timothée Chalamet in a pink outfit on a Valentine's Day red carpet event.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober / Getty

    “But my interpretation is just be wary of savior-like figures. What I would have learned is what I just said, just to be wary of anyone who says they have a solution. That’s obviously a warning in Frank Herbert’s Dune.”

    He later continued to praise the musical legend he portrayed. 

    “Bob Dylan, the man, the artist, became a shining light for me and a guide for me to this day. His individuality and the refusal be a part of the masses. I had an excuse to study this man and this period for five and a half years? What a gift,” Chalamet said.

    Chalamet shared some insight on his biopic

    Screenshot comment about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner on Valentine's Day, featuring emojis.

    Comment noting the trendiness of a couple attending a Valentine’s Day event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Leea Parent saying 'He's gross' with reactions below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Timothée Chalamet comment expressing concern and affection on social media.

    Comment by user Gabby Kile about age and resemblance, with various reactions shown.

    A comment by Jami D Cameron Atkins about a child in a store, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Comment on social media about celebrity relevance with 16 likes and reactions.

    Comment by Michelle Ortiz Collazo comparing someone's appearance to a young girl in a light-hearted manner.

    Comment by Sammy Murray saying, "Idk I think they’re cute together," related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Comment from Dez RD with laughing emoji: "He looks like he should be in highschool.

    Comment discussing Timothée Chalamet's physique with a humorous reaction emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Barbara Noel about appearance similarities, gaining attention on social media.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he wanted to be Kevin Federline for halloween. And his mom took him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ksimpkin avatar
    MidnightProphecy
    MidnightProphecy
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg he looks bloody awful with that facial hair and his hair cut 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mybeautifulparanoiax avatar
    toxxic
    toxxic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The facial hair does not look good on him. I saw him in an SNL skit and literally thought it was fake for the skit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he wanted to be Kevin Federline for halloween. And his mom took him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ksimpkin avatar
    MidnightProphecy
    MidnightProphecy
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg he looks bloody awful with that facial hair and his hair cut 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mybeautifulparanoiax avatar
    toxxic
    toxxic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The facial hair does not look good on him. I saw him in an SNL skit and literally thought it was fake for the skit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda