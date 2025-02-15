“She Looks Like His Mom”: Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Turn Heads At Valentine’s Day Red Carpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner weren’t afraid to make sure their love for one another was on full display on Valentine’s Day.

As the actor attended the premiere of his recently released film A Complete Unknown in Berlin, Germany, he brought along the makeup artist as his plus-one. Chalamet wore an all-pink ensemble as Jenner opted for a black fitting dress.

The two shared a sweet kiss with one another in front of the camera as Chalamet was introduced to the audience. The clip, from user @joyboy, was posted on Instagram and acquired thousands of views within moments.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie were seen in Berlin, Germany for the actor’s most recent film event

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

Fans absolutely tore in on the couple, with various people discussing how old they looked.

“She looks like his mom,” read the top comment.

“I’m sorry… he has a body of a 12 year old boy, nothing about that is attractive to me,” one person hilariously wrote.

Another said, “He looks like he isnt done with high school.”

“The way he walked out he reminded me of my toddler in the store,” a fourth noted.

Image credits: timotheenation

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the ‘A COMPLETE UNKNOWN’ premiere in Berlin! pic.twitter.com/S5jMBTqw99 — timothée nation (@timotheenation) February 14, 2025

But others defended the couple, calling out those who wanted to throw insults regarding Chalamet’s body type.

“Interesting how many people that don’t fit into their own ideal body type are judging someone else’s body,” they said.

Previously, netizens had also raised eyebrows when it came to Chalamet’s sister, and whether she approved of his relationship with Jenner.

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Bernie Sanders tweeted a bold comment regarding billionaires, which she endorsed.

A video capturing the couple’s affectionate moment with one another gained lots of popularity

Image credits: infokyliebrasil

The American politician said the country’s system was “so flawed” since it allowed billionaires to “barely pay (and sometimes not pay)” any taxes.

“This should not be possible,” she wrote in her now-deleted post. “Billionaires do not need to exist.”

Speculation quickly arose following the social media activity, as Jenner herself is not only a billionaire, but is considered one of the most famous, according to Forbes in 2019.

Image credits: infokyliebrasil

14 de fevereiro: Kylie Jenner e Timothée Chalamet na première do filme “A Complete Unknown” no Berlinale Palaste em Berlim, Alemanha. pic.twitter.com/K9XH3V6QTt — Info Kylie (@infokyliebrasil) February 14, 2025

As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, the French-American actor arrived at the capital of Germany to offer a deeper perspective on his Oscar-nominated role in the film — which is a biopic about musician Bob Dylan when he was a 19-year-old teenager, arriving in New York City with nothing but “his guitar and revolutionary talent.”

The 29-year-old seemed to avoid a question regarding politics, when asked how playing Dylan influences his worldview amidst the “rise of populism and the extreme right.”

Instead, Chalamet focused on the character he played.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily a political question,” he answered. “But I think it’s in the nature of his music, the warnings against cult-like figures. I won’t speak for him, because he’s alive and well in Malibu, literally.

Image credits: Gisela Schober / Getty

“But my interpretation is just be wary of savior-like figures. What I would have learned is what I just said, just to be wary of anyone who says they have a solution. That’s obviously a warning in Frank Herbert’s Dune.”

He later continued to praise the musical legend he portrayed.

“Bob Dylan, the man, the artist, became a shining light for me and a guide for me to this day. His individuality and the refusal be a part of the masses. I had an excuse to study this man and this period for five and a half years? What a gift,” Chalamet said.

Chalamet shared some insight on his biopic

