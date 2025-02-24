"She's On That Ozempic": Selena Gomez Unveils Dramatic Weight Loss At 2025 SAG Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez turned heads at the 2025 SAG Awards with her significantly slimmer figure, shocking both her fans and the media.



The singer’s dramatic weight loss left fans in awe and speculation, with many users commenting on her slender and glowing look and others mentioning Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug.

Selena Gomez stepped out at the SAG Awards, showcasing her dramatic weight loss

Image credits: selenagomez

Highlights Selena Gomez unveiled her dramatic weight loss at the SAG Awards 2025 on Sunday, February 23.

Fans reacted to the star's body transformation amid speculations about Ozempic.

Selena Gomez's lupus-related fluctuating weight has long been a hot topic online.

Arriving on the red carpet in a custom Celine floor-length navy gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and her high-profile marquise-shaped engagement ring from fiance Benny Blanco, Gomez, 32, made her mark at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 23.

Looking like Snow White in real life, the star’s noticeably slimmer figure caught the eyes of onlookers on the red carpet, sparking a wave of divided reactions online.

Fans reacted to Gomez’s “glowing” appearance on the red carpet

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Image credits: Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Right after her arrival on the red carpet, her fans took to X to share their opinions about her looks. Her fans were in awe, and one user said that Selena Gomez is “living up to her fullest potential.”

Another user wrote, ‘Wowwww….She is looking her absolute best these days.” Though there were some X users speculating that Gomez might be using “Ozempic.” Adding more fuel to the flame, one user said that Gomez “looks different every time” they see her.

Fans came to the singer’s rescue. Mentioning her disease, one user added, “Her weight fluctuates due to her lupus and various medications. She always looks lovely.” While another mentioned the kidney transplant the singer had undergone in 2017, and said, “Since she had a kidney transplant and has lupus, meds can be messing with her weight.”



Gomez’s fluctuating weight has long been a topic of discussion

Image credits: angelicazdzienicki

Image credits: angelicazdzienicki

Gomez’s weight has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Battling lupus, an autoimmune disease, the star has previously revealed her weight often fluctuates due to her medication. In a TikTok live stream in 2023, Gomez explained, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I’m off it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”



She noted that the minor side effect is incomparable to her health, adding, “My medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.”

Gomez clapped back at bodyshamers, saying, “I’m not a model. Never will be.”

Image credits: SelenaGmzIN

Image credits: SelenaGmzIN

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what [you’re] going through, [when] nobody knows the real story… you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” she continued.



Clapping back at body shamers, she also expressed, “I’m not a model. Never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not … go away. Because, honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything.”

Gomez has been subject to a considerable amount of body shaming online

Image credits: Rogue Artists

While at the premiere of her recent film, Emilia Perez, in Los Angeles back in November, Gomez was photographed in a black dress with her hands over her stomach. The photographs led to ridicule on TikTok, while users called Gomez insecure as they thought she was trying to hide her figure.



Upon speculations, Gonez lashed out on the social media platform, explaining, “This makes me sick. I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) is a condition that occurs when there’s an increase in the bacterial population in the small intestine. It can cause digestive symptoms, including bloating and pain.



Gomez won her first SAG Award with her Only Murders in the Buildingcast

Image credits: Cosmopolitan UK

Image credits: selenagomez

As the SAG Awards recognize both motion picture and television performances of the year, Gomez was recognized for both of her roles in 2024.

With her roles in the 2024 movie Emilia Perez and the popular series Only Murders in the Building, Gomez was up for nominations in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series categories. She won the latter, marking the star’s very first SAG win.

Online users were quick to comment on the star’s red carpet-appearance on Sunday

