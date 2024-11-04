Selena Gomez Fires Back After People Comment On Her Weight Following Red Carpet Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez addressed body-shaming comments after her appearance at the Emilia Pérez film premiere in Los Angeles, USA where social media users speculated she was “hiding” her stomach in photos. In response, Selena revealed her struggle with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

Selena appeared at the premiere of her new movie Emilia Pérez at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 29, where she wore a black ruched dress.

The 32-year-old starlet was seen posing on the red carpet at times with her hands placed low in front of her stomach, Buzzfeed reported on Sunday (November 3).

Consequently, a slew of people noted that the gesture was intentional and that Selena was acting in response to body-shaming comments she had faced at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on October 28, where the songstress wore a red sculpted dress.

RELATED:

Selena Gomez addressed body-shaming comments after her appearance at the Emilia Pérez film premiere in Los Angeles, USA

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

“The fact that she probably saw all those disgusting comments about her body yesterday and today she’s covering her stomach,” a TikTok user commented over a now-viral video of Selena on the red carpet.

A person wrote: “The internet is everyone’s biggest hater.”

“They pick on her for everything it’s so heartbreaking,” a netizen shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Someone else penned: “Ughhh she’s soo perfect though.”

As the speculations continued to grow, Selena chimed in, writing: “This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract, the Mayo Clinic explains.

Social media users speculated Selena was “hiding” her stomach in photos

Share icon

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

SIBO commonly results when a circumstance — such as surgery or disease — slows the passage of food and waste products in the digestive tract, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

The excess bacteria often cause diarrhea and may cause weight loss and malnutrition. Other symptoms include abdominal pain and bloating.

“I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure,” Selena continued. “I don’t have that body. End of story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Spring Breakers star concluded: “No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Selena has been open about her health challenges. In 2015, the singer-actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues and organs.

The former Disney Channel talent subsequently underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to the disease’s severity. She has also received chemotherapy to treat her lupus.

In response, Selena revealed her struggle with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)

Image credits: badtakesbyclyde

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

She has also been open about her anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder diagnoses. In a 2021 interview with Elle Magazine, she disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis, which she received in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress told the publication at the time: “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and say, ‘This explains so much’.”

While other comments on TikTok speculated that Selena might’ve been trying to hide a pregnancy while walking on the red carpet, her reactions seemed to prove otherwise.

“I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure,” Selena said

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, In 2022, the actress told Rolling Stone that she may not be able to have a safe pregnancy, due to the medication she takes to treat her bipolar disorder.

Additionally, in a Vanity Fair interview, Selena also said she hoped to have children, and said she was considering surrogacy or adoption.

“Can people just mind their own business,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon