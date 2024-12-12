Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Make It Official: “Forever Begins Now”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will be walking down the aisle to say “I do.”

The beloved singer-actress, 32, and the celebrated producer, 36, revealed their engagement on Wednesday, December 11, with a heartfelt Instagram post that sent fans into a frenzy.

Selena’s announcement featured a carousel of photos, including a close-up of her dazzling engagement ring and a playful snap of the couple celebrating with a tight hug.

Highlights Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram.

Selena shared photos showcasing her engagement ring, delighting fans.

“Forever begins now…” she captioned the post and received a cheeky comment from Benny.

The couple first met during a 2019 music collaboration and began dating in June, 2023.

What People Think Romantic: Delighted by Selena and Benny's engagement, symbolizes love transcending boundaries.

Skeptic: Questions celebrity engagements, views them as publicity stunts rather than true love.

Heartbroken Fan: Feels let down, believing Selena's engagement dims the star's mysterious allure.

“Forever begins now…” she captioned the post, a sentiment echoed by Blanco’s cheeky comment: “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged! The singer shared the news with their fans, saying: “Forever begins now…”

Share icon

Image credits: Selena Gomez

The celebration didn’t stop there. The Only Murders in the Building actress gave her followers an even better glimpse of the ring with a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories.

The couple’s journey to “forever” has been years in the making. The two first crossed paths professionally in 2019, collaborating on her hit single I Can’t Get Enough alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until June 2023 that their friendship blossomed into romance.

The Love On singer flaunted her engagement ring on social media and gleefully smiled as a bride-to-be

Share icon

Image credits: Selena Gomez

Share icon

Image credits: Selena Gomez

Benny previously spoke about tying the knot with the hitmaker during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this year.

During the candid chat, the music producer said he went all out for Valentine’s Day, renting an entire movie theater and spoiling his girlfriend with her favorite foods.

The host praised his boyfriend skills, saying: “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” Benny said without hesitation.

The couple met when they collaborated for a song in 2019 and began dating in June, 2023

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: selenagomez

Share icon

Image credits: Selena Gomez

Howard playfully prodded on during the interview, asking, “When will you propose? You should make the announcement now. When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” the love-struck boyfriend, now-fiancé, replied.

Share icon

Image credits: Selena Gomez

In her TIME interview this year, Selena reflected on Benny’s candidness, chuckling at his recent confession on The Howard Stern Show about wanting to marry and have kids with her.

“He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it,” she told the magazine.

She noted that while he remains unfazed by public scrutiny, her own past experiences have made her more cautious, particularly when it comes to fans’ harsh criticism of her personal choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life,” she went on to say.

“But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” she added. “It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: selenagomez

Selena’s romantic history has been a subject of public fascination, marked by high-profile relationships and rumored flings.

She had a short-lived relationship with Nick Jonas in 2008 and even made an appearance in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Burnin’ Up,”

After briefly dating actor Taylor Lautner in 2009, she had her most tumultuous and talked-about relationship with Justin Bieber.

They were first introduced to each other in 2009 and sparked dating rumors in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Their on-and-off romance spanned several years and was highly publicized by media outlets. Their relationship included multiple breakups and reconciliations, with the final split occurring in March 2018.

Selena has also been romantically linked with actor Orlando Bloom, DJ and music producer Zedd, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, Zayn Malik, and others over the years.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she told TIME in May this year. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

But fate had other plans for her.

The Emilia Pérez actress said she initially saw Benny as just a friend—so much so that she once asked if he could set her up with someone.

When he brought her along to a birthday party to meet one of his friends, it wasn’t the friend who caught her eye but Benny himself, and she realized she liked him.

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

“It just happens when you least expect it,” she said.