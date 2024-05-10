Selena Gomez Flaunts Boyfriend After Hailey and Justin Bieber Say They’re Having A Baby Together

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez dropped a lovey-dovey picture on Instagram after Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they were expecting a baby together.

Some fans believe the Love On singer’s cryptic post had something to do with the Biebers’ pregnancy announcement, while others said they were unnecessarily reading into an ordinary photo uploaded by the songstress.

Justin and Hailey took to social media on Thursday, May 9, to tell the world that they were going to be parents. The model, 27, and singer, 30, shared photos and a video of themselves renewing their vows after tying the knot in 2018.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced to the world that they would soon be welcoming a baby Bieber to the family

Image credits: haileybieber

Celebrities and fans on social media stumbled upon photos of Hailey happily flaunting her baby bump while the Sorry singer clicked photos of her in an open field.

“GOD DID ! CONGRATS !!!!!” commented DJ Khaled, while Khloé Kardashian said, “I love you guys!!!!! We are all so excited and happy for you two!!!!! Mommy and daddy time.”

“Congratulations!!!” said Demi Lovato.

Kim Kardashian also made an appearance in the comments section and said, “I love you guys soooo much!!!”

The model and singer, who exchanged wedding vows in 2018, shared clips that showed them renewing their vows in the pregnancy announcement

Image credits: haileybieber

When Hailey shared the same photos and clips on her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy, stars like Ellen Pompeo commented, saying, “Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both.”

“Congratulations love,” commented Paris Hilton, while Kylie Jenner said, “i love you guys!!!! Ahhhhhhhh.”

“chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!” Bella Hadid said.

Vanessa Hudgens also joined in and said, “Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe.”

Hailey Bieber flaunted her baby bump as she stood in an open field with the Let Me Love You singer

Image credits: haileybieber

While several stars joined in to share the happiness, there was only one A-lister that some fans could think about: Selena Gomez.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who dated the Justice album creator on and off for about eight years, from 2010 until 2018, posted a black-and-white Instagram story soon after the pregnancy announcement.

A number of celebrities showered the couple with love as they shared the baby news online

The Lose You to Love Me singer reportedly had her hands entwined with that of her music producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco. A ring was also flaunted in the very same picture.

“Not Selena posting this an hour after Justin and his wife’s announcement,” one fan said.

“I thought that Selena Gomez is posting this literally within an hour of Justin and Hayley revealing that they’re pregnant is disgusting. Why can’t you just let them have their moment,” another fan said. “Stop taking this moment away from them because you want to be spiteful…”

Fans jumped to conclusions after the Love On singer shared a black-and-white photo of two intertwined hands following the pregnancy announcement

Image credits: selenagomez

Other fans said it was time to “check on Selena” after the pregnancy news came out.

“Justin & Hailey Bieber announced their [sic]pregnant!? Somebody go check on Selena, she in her bedroom now on the cusp of an immediate nervous breakdown,” one fan wrote, while another added, “justin and hailey pregnant….somebody check on selena.”

Other netizens pointed out how the internet was unnecessarily making it about the Only Murders in the Building actress when the limelight should be on Justin and Hailey, who are preparing to welcome a new bundle of joy.

“Justin and hailey announce their pregnancy and their ‘fans’ immediately thought of selena gomez. oh, the power selena has is incredible,” one said.

“Justin & Hailey having a baby and y’all only making it about Selena,” another added.

Selena Gomez has been dating music producer Benny Blanco, who has worked with her on her hits in the past

Image credits: selenagomez

One wrote, “i hate how people need to make this news about selena again like can we keep her out of it and just being happy for Hailey and Justin that they will have a baby? the replies on this post are so disgusting.”

Selena and Justin, who met as teenagers, dated for a few months before making their romance public in 2011. They broke up after about two years together but maintained a hot and cold relationship until their final breakup in 2018.

When the young singers were dating at the time, Hailey appeared to be rooting for them and threw her support behind them.

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” the model wrote in a 2011 on Twitter.

Selena Gomez also shared a picture of herself alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and others

Image credits: selenagomez

The Baby singer and Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, also dated on and off for a while, and they officially became Mr. and Mrs. Bieber in 2018.

When they found out they were having a baby together, it was “just the best day for them,” a source told People.

“Everyone is excited for them,” the source added. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

Sources told TMZ that Hailey is about six months pregnant and may welcome a baby Bieber in late summer of this year.

Justin Bieber surprised fans when he unexpectedly posted a picture of him crying on Instagram with no explanation in late April

Image credits: justinbieber

The couple reportedly decided to keep the pregnancy news, which came days after Justin’s tearful selfie, away from the public eye to enjoy the special moment together before making the big announcement to the world.

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source told People. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

“He’s so excited to raise his baby,” a source said about the Sorry singer being a father to Hailey’s baby

Image credits: justinbieber

Image credits: justinbieber

Stephen appeared to be happy to become a grandpa to Hailey’s first child.

“Love you guys,” he wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture of the Bieber couple on Instagram.

“Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let’s get ready to have some fun y’all,” he added.

Actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, recently raised concerns after asking the internet to pray for the Bieber couple

Image credits: justinbieber

The Genius Club actor’s congratulatory message comes just a couple of months after he asked the internet to pray for Justin and Hailey.

Sparking concerns online, the 57-year-old actor shared a post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, in February.

“Take a moment to offer a little prayer,” the Usual Suspects actor said

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," he wrote on top of the clip, "To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The Peaches singer was pictured playing the guitar and singing along to the song I Could Sing of Your Love Forever in the same reel.

