I know it’s never kind to judge a book by its cover. The last thing I would like a stranger to judge me based on is my physical appearance, and we all know that’s usually the least interesting aspect of a person. But when it comes to newborns, it’s incredibly hard not to laugh at their cone-shaped heads and squished faces when they’ve just come out of the womb. Especially because we know these features are only temporary!

We’re all supposed to believe that babies are the most adorable creatures we’ve ever seen in our lives, but they don’t always come out of the womb looking that way. Sometimes it takes a few days, or even a few months, for them to get this whole “being in the real world” thing down. Dr. Maria del Carmen Hernandez wrote a piece for You Are Mom discussing whether or not newborns are ugly, and she explains that they often look that way due to the conditions inside the womb.