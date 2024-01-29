ADVERTISEMENT

Having a baby is a beautiful thing. The miracle of life is amazing, and it’s an incredible feeling for parents to know that they brought a new human into the world. But that doesn’t mean that all newborn babies are particularly beautiful…

Parents on TikTok have recently been sharing hilarious photos of how their babies looked during their first moments in the world and— let’s just say that many of them have faces only a mother could love. Enjoy scrolling through these funny photos that are accompanied by adorable pics of the same newborns after they had adjusted to life outside the womb, and be sure to upvote the pictures that you couldn’t help but laugh at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

kearaapayne23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

blake11_4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

xxkateelyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

I know it’s never kind to judge a book by its cover. The last thing I would like a stranger to judge me based on is my physical appearance, and we all know that’s usually the least interesting aspect of a person. But when it comes to newborns, it’s incredibly hard not to laugh at their cone-shaped heads and squished faces when they’ve just come out of the womb. Especially because we know these features are only temporary! 

We’re all supposed to believe that babies are the most adorable creatures we’ve ever seen in our lives, but they don’t always come out of the womb looking that way. Sometimes it takes a few days, or even a few months, for them to get this whole “being in the real world” thing down. Dr. Maria del Carmen Hernandez wrote a piece for You Are Mom discussing whether or not newborns are ugly, and she explains that they often look that way due to the conditions inside the womb.  
#4

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

blinkingdisposablevape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

ok.k8lyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
renske-de-jonge avatar
Rj
Rj
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wait. It is the same child. I thought they just sent a pic from another baby.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

bayleehazelmay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Little dude was stuck in the birth canal for a hot minute.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Hernandez explains that babies often are born with purple, wrinkled and elongated heads and pale, cold hands. This is because there’s not a ton of oxygen getting to them inside the womb, and their heads need to adapt to be able to fit through their mother’s vagina. Typically, these bizarre looking features go away within a few days or weeks after birth, and then babies become their naturally adorable selves.

So if you’re becoming a parent sometime soon, don’t be alarmed if your little one comes out with a twisted jaw, a flattened nose, bent ears or eyes that appear to be crossed or out of place. Focus on counting their fingers and toes when you first see them, and don’t feel the need to share any of their first (hilarious) photos with friends or family.  
#7

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

annakat1323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

lifewiththecrazies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

lovely.malikaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of a baby being ugly always makes me think of the classic Seinfeld episode where the whole gang doesn’t know what to say to the delusional parents who think their baby is gorgeous. But apparently, this happens all too often in real life, and according to research, it’s perfectly normal. Researchers at Brock University in Ontario have found that babies actually reach their peak cuteness at around 6 months of age, when they have big eyes, chubby cheeks and start making precious cooing noises.
#10

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

alexaaa_rose_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ellanor-sr avatar
motherbanana
motherbanana
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Old grumpy face, but cute! I hear him say: In my days, people worked more and complained less. Or something like this

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

madalynsmith70 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The second would have been my choice for his birth. Haha!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

jeydaweydabobeyda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

"We want to let parents know that if they're not instantly grabbed by this baby as much as they thought they might be, then that's normal,” the lead author of the study, Professor Tony Volk, says. "The bonding will build and grow over time."

The researchers had assumed that younger babies would be seen as the most adorable, but apparently, abandonment happens most commonly during the first few weeks of a baby’s life. But part of the reason for this delay in attachment may come from the fact that babies often didn’t even make it past their first few months many years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

kyjanee_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

hmhxoxo26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

diana_xo47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“Hunter-gatherers who already had a child they were nursing, couldn't nurse two children at once. If you're a peasant mother in medieval England and you only have enough food for one child, and if having two means they're both likely to die, it's best just to have one child,” Professor Volk explained. “These are difficult decisions that humans have made for thousands of years. A delay in attachment makes those early losses easier to cope with.”
#16

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

keek_is_the_name Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

hollyabigail_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

siarrahthomas0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Ugly babies are apparently so common that nurses are sometimes instructed on what to say if they can’t honestly tell new parents that their baby is beautiful. Nurse and TikToker Miki Rai revealed that she was taught, “If the baby is cute — you can just tell them the baby’s cute. [But] if the baby is ugly, you just tell [the parent] they look just like them.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

_theonlymai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

haleyalexis21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
nofearinlove avatar
Canandelabra
Canandelabra
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course we think of the mom's but what babies go through is mind boggling!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

jessicababy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Some parents can even admit that their precious bundles of joy weren’t exactly stunning when they were first born. Jody Allen wrote a piece for Stay At Home Mum detailing how her baby definitely had a face only a mother could love at first sight. 

“He really did look like a smashed crab,” Jody writes. “His ears were folded over, his head was shaped like a cone, and he was really swollen. He was purple and bruised and looked like he’d had a hard night out on the piss. I’ve got eyes, he was [dang] ugly— my baby was really ugly!”
#22

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

valarielann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

caleighs28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

skylaleeann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

“It often takes a few months for them to stop looking like squished-up little goblins and more like cute, smiley little buttons. You can probably blame Hollywood for our expectations of a newborn baby,” Jody continues. But just because a baby comes out looking more like an alien than a human doesn’t mean their parents love them any less. “I adored him,” the mother added.
#25

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

mikaylamatthews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

katiegracepridemo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, she gave birth to a middle-aged tax adjuster. That must've hurt.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

journeytobabyskaggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re a parent, these photos might not be surprising at all to you. But if you don’t have any kiddos and have never been in a delivery room before, you might be terrified to ever see a newborn in real life! Regardless of where you fall, we hope you’re getting a kick out of these photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly hilarious, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more funny baby photos from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
#28

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

mya_robinson6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

michaelacalip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

breniah22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

theerookie_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

lcdabest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

bpeters1923 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

lilloughridge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

madiiiellis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

wthmich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

mamaallie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

desirewestphal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

keirstenannnicole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

People-Share-Ugly-Newborn-Photos

kelyceee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!