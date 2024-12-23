ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery-solving gang returns for the fourth installment with a fresh batch of guest appearances in the show’s starriest season yet. Fans have lapped up three star-studded seasons of this cozy murder mystery since it premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

It follows a trio of true-crime-obsessed neighbors (played by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez) who become amateur podcasting sleuths after a spate of deaths in their upscale NYC apartment building, Arconia. Peppered with musical numbers and Tinseltown references, audiences and critics alike have been warmed by the show’s offbeat take on the murder mystery genre, citing its contained set, soap opera death scenes, and quirky satire as a revitalizing spin on the traditional “whodunnit.”

The latest season whisks the trio away to Los Angeles to film the movie adaptation of their podcast and features an all-star ensemble of recurring characters – including Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin-Putnam – and brand-new guest stars. Tina Fey, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park may be out, but if the first teaser trailer is anything to go by, they’ve been replaced with the cream of the TV crop.

Cast members, new and returning, all contribute to the show’s infectious charm and pitch-perfect chemistry, so let’s take a look at what (and who) makes season 4 its best showing yet.